LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Bison women’s basketball team finished the nonconference home slate with a 64-58 victory over CAA foe Stony Brook. The Bison once again used a strong second half defense to ensure the victory. It was the second straight win for the Orange & Blue who improved to 4-5 on the year. A narrow game throughout, Bucknell’s 8-point lead with 2:57 to play was the largest advantage by either team, and the contest featured five lead changes and 11 tied scores.
Emma Shaffer led the team in scoring (14) and rebounds (7) as her presence down in the paint drew five fouls. Isabella King provided a spark with 13 points and four rebounds. Cecelia Collins was the third and final Bison with double digit scoring. The Scranton native poured in 12 points.
The key to keeping the Seawolves (4-4) at bay and finishing out the win was shooting 25 free throws to Stony Brook’s seven attempts. Bucknell converted 18-of-25 attempts while the visitors from New York shot 5-of-7. The Bison were outshot 64-45 by Stony Brook but made up the deficit via the free throws.
Stony Brook led 46-42 late in the third quarter before a 10-2 Bison run gave the Orange & Blue a 52-48 advantage with 7:59 to play. Bucknell would stretch that lead by going 10-for-13 at the free throw line over the final 10 minutes.
Stony Brook was led by Anastasia Warren’s 20 points.
“A lot of contributions today from a lot of people. I am really pleased with our progress. You never want to get too high when you win and never get too low when you lose,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff.
The Bison travel to the University of Penn for the next matchup on Dec. 6. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
NEWARK, N.J. – Andre Screen celebrated his 21st birthday with 10 points, eight rebounds, and five assists to lead a balanced effort at both ends of the floor in the Bison’s win over NJIT at the Wellness and Events Center on Saturday afternoon.
Xander Rice scored a game-high 14 points, Elvin Edmonds IV scored 11, and Alex Timmerman had 10 and six rebounds to help the Bison improve to 6-3 on the season. Eleven different Bucknell players scored a point, and the bench totaled 26 to help the Bison match their best nine-game start in six years.
It was a familiar blueprint for the Bison, who shot 52.5 percent from the field while holding NJIT to 32.8 percent. It was Bucknell’s seventh game out of nine hitting the 50-percent mark, as it came into the game as one of only four teams in the nation shooting over 50 percent while holding opponents under 38 percent.
The Bison took control with a 20-4 run in the early moments of the game, and they maintained a double-digit lead for the final 23 minutes on the way to their first road win in three tries this season.
“Total team effort today, which is what you need to win on the road,” said head coach Nathan Davis. “With the exception of one brief stretch at the start of the second half, we were very solid defensively and held them to one shot. Offensively, we shared the ball very well, got paint touches, and got good minutes from the guys coming in off the bench. That’s a good formula to win on the road, and we’ll look to continue that on Tuesday when we go to La Salle.”
Bucknell shot 59.3 percent in the second half on the way to a national-best seventh game this season at 50 percent or better. The Bison were 10-for-23 from 3-point range, compared to NJIT’s 6-for-26, and won by double digits despite being outscored 19-7 from the free-throw line.
Bucknell outrebounded NJIT 42-30 and limited the Highlanders (1-7) to seven offensive rebounds.
Winners of four of their last five games, the Bison will travel to La Salle on Tuesday night before breaking for 12 days for final exams.
