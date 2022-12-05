LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Bison women’s basketball team finished the nonconference home slate with a 64-58 victory over CAA foe Stony Brook. The Bison once again used a strong second half defense to ensure the victory. It was the second straight win for the Orange & Blue who improved to 4-5 on the year. A narrow game throughout, Bucknell’s 8-point lead with 2:57 to play was the largest advantage by either team, and the contest featured five lead changes and 11 tied scores.

Emma Shaffer led the team in scoring (14) and rebounds (7) as her presence down in the paint drew five fouls. Isabella King provided a spark with 13 points and four rebounds. Cecelia Collins was the third and final Bison with double digit scoring. The Scranton native poured in 12 points.

