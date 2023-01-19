LEWISBURG - A balanced scoring effort by Lewisburg resulted in a 50-39 Heartland-II victory over Montoursville on Wednesday night.
Seven players scored at least five points for Lewisburg (7-6 overall), with Neyshawn Maby leading the way with 11 points and Henry Harrison adding nine.
A good shooting third quarter was the difference of the game for the Green Dragons, who outscored the Warriors 18-8 in the period behind six points from Mabry.
Lewisburg next hosts Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 50, Montoursville 39
At Lewisburg
Montoursville 7 11 8 13 - 39
Lewisburg 7 10 18 15 - 50
Montoursville (5-10) 50
Bryce Eberhart 1 3-4 5; Quinn Ranck 3 2-2 10; Nason Tran 1 0-0 3; Jimmy Mussina 0 0-0 0; Connor Imbro 0 0-0 0; Gavin Cott 0 0-0 0; Shea Ulmer 4 1-2 11; Tanner Menne 2 2-2 6; Wyatt Fry 1 0-0 2; Chase Snyder 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 8-10 50.
3-point goals: Ranck 2, Ulmer 2, Tran.
Lewisburg (7-6) 39
Cam Michaels 4 0-0 8; Devin Bodden 1 4-4 7; Henry Harrison 4 1-1 9; Wade Young 2 0-0 5; Neyshawn Mabry 5 1-1 11; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Dylan Dershem 0 0-0 0; Charlie Landis 2 0-0 5; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 2 1-2 5. Totals: 20 7-8 50.
3-point goals: Bodden, Young, Landis.
Bloomsburg 53,
Warrior Run 47
TURBOTVILLE - The Defenders couldn't hold onto a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter as they fell to the Panthers in the Heartland-III matchup.
Warrior Run (6-8 overall) was outscored 20-2 in the final period to get upset by Bloomsburg (4-9).
Mason Sheesley scored 14 points to lead three players in double figures for the Defenders. Aiden McKee and Cooper Wilkins added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Warrior Run next hosts Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Bloomsburg 53, Warrior Run 47
At Warrior Run
Bloomsburg 13 7 13 20 – 53
Warrior Run 14 16 15 2 – 47
Bloomsburg (4-9) 53
Dru Williams 1 3-4 5; Madden Locke 6 1-4 15; Rae Grant 5 0-0 12; Jake Evans 5 2-3 13; Nasir Heard 3 2-3 8; Isaiah Harriot 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-14 53.
3-point goals: Locke 2, Grant 2, Evans.
Warrior Run (6-8) 47
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Griffen Harrington 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 5 0-1 10; Cooper Wilkins 2 0-0 5; Braego Cieslukowski 0 0-0 0; Aiden McKee 6 0-0 12; Mason Sheesley 5 0-0 14; Gavin Gorton 1 0-0 2; Landon Polcyn 0 0-0 0; Ryan Newton 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 0-1 47.
3-point goals: Sheesley 4, Wilkins.
JV score: WR, 61-54. High scorer: WR, Gorton, 21.
Danville 70,
Mifflinburg 63
MIFFLINBURG - The Wildcats took it to the Ironmen early, but Danville responded late to pull out the Heartland-II victory.
Mifflinburg (9-6) started well and trailed Danville (10-3) 37-34 at the half, but Carson Persing, who tallied 23 points on the night, stepped up to power the Ironmen in the second half.
"For the first time in a few games we came out and threw the first punch with intensity and energy," said Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott. "I'm proud of the guys for how they executed our sets and got good looks. We got some confidence going early and that helped us for sure! We just didn't mark the shooters especially persing. We let him (and others) get open with too much space, which cost us in the end!"
The Wildcats were led by 21 points from Tyler Reigel, plus nine each from Carter Breed and Aaron Bolick.
"We fought and I hope our guys have found the drive we need to finish out the season! Credit to Danville knocking down shots," said Elliott.
Mifflinburg next hosts Midd-West at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Danville 70, Mifflinburg 63
at Danville
Mifflinburg 13 21 15 14 - 63
Danville 15 22 16 19 - 70
Mifflinburg (9-6) 63
Tyler Reigel 8 0-2 21; Zach Wertman 3 1-2 8; Ethan Bomgardner 3 1-2 7; Carter Breed 4 1-1 9; Aaron Bolick 4 1-2 9; Chad Marton 1 0-0 3; Jackson Griffith 2 0-0 6. Totals: 25 4-9 63.
3-point goals: Reigel 5, Wertman, Martin, Griffith 2.
Danville (10-3) 70
Ethan Morrison 1 0-0 3; Carson Persing 6 7-8 23; Cade Cush 1 1-2 3; Luke Huron 3 3-6 15; Dameon White 3 2-2 9; Hayden Winn 7 1-1 17. Totals: 23 14-19 70.
3-point goals: Morrison, Persing 4, Huron 2, White, Winn 2.
JV score: Danville 60-42.
Bloomsburg 39,
Mifflinburg 30
MIFFLINBURG - The Wildcats won five bouts on the night, but they had to forfeit the final two bouts and the Panthers pulled out the nonleague win.
Ben Straub (121), Lane Kennamond (127) and Emmanuel Ulrich (285) all got pins in the match, plus Jack Gramly (107) and Wesley Smith (133) both won by decision.
Bloomsburg 39, Mifflinburg 30
at Mifflinburg
189: Hunter Collett (B) won by forfeit.
215: Nicholas Wharton (B) won by forfeit.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned Graden Thomas, 1:12.
107: Jack Gramly (M) dec. Alex Billmeyer, 5-2.
114: Michael Ridall (B) won by forfeit.
121: Ben Straub (M) pinned Damian Romero, 3:27.
127: Lane Kennamond (M) pinned Logan Hrinda, 1:06.
133: Wesley Smith (M) dec. Blaise Frailey, 5-2.
139: Robert Halye (B) won by forfeit.
145: Cayetano Smith (B) dec. Bryan Reeder, 12-10.
152: Oliver Patte (M) won by forfeit.
160: Nair Kelly (B) won by forfeit.
172: Kayden James (B) won by forfeit.
