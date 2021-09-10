LEWISBURG – Avery Mast got the ball a lot in Thursday’s league contest against Central Columbia, and Lewisburg’s sophomore forward made the most of her opportunities.
Mast scored twice in the first quarter to get the Green Dragons off to a good start and on to a 4-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over the Blue Jays at the Pawling Sports Complex.
It was the first win of the young season for Lewisburg (1-1), which was coming off a 3-1 home loss to Wyoming Area on Saturday.
“Yeah, it was a good win, (especially) for the second game of the season and (us) coming off our loss to Wyoming Area,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. “We’re still figuring out where people need to go, and (we need more) conditioning and all that kind of stuff, but we’re pleased with the win today.
“We made a few changes from Saturday, and today (the lineup) seemed pretty solid,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Mast led the offensive charge for the Green Dragons, who scored three of their four goals off penalty corners in the game.
“We had three goals off penalty corners, which is awesome for us because that is not usually a strong point for us. But I’ll take it,” said Zaleski.
Mast, who normally inserts the ball on penalty corners for Lewisburg, essentially set up her first goal.
After Mast made her insertion, the ball bounced around and there was a scramble in front of the cage. Mast eventually was able to pick the ball up by the left post and poke it in to give the Green Dragons a 1-0 lead with 6:57 left in the opening quarter.
Later in the period, Mast scored again following another penalty corner. This time around after the insertion, Siena Brazier picked the ball up at the top of the circle and passed it back off to Mast for the goal.
“That was a very well-sent ball by Siena right from the top, and I guess I was just there, got contact and it went in,” said Mast. “It was very important to get that 2-0 lead to build our confidence, and just to get the intensity up.”
Said coach Zaleski on her young forward, “(Mast) was up in her position, she was where she needed to be, and she got her stick on the ball. So, that’s what is expected from a forward and she was doing her job. We were pushing the ball up to her. She did a great job, and she was where she needed to be.”
Lewisburg carried that 2-0 lead into the half, but early in the third quarter the Green Dragons padded their lead to three goals when Carley Wagner scored off an assist by Natalie Hall.
Then in the fourth, senior Rylee Dyroff scored off yet another penalty corner to in effect put the game away for the Green Dragons.
“That was a beautiful shot. It was gorgeous, and Rylee needed that,” said Zaleski. “Rylee was on corners last year and we didn’t have very many scores, so I’d like to see her really dominate in that position this year as a striker.”
Things are about to get a lot tougher for Lewisburg in the coming days.
The Green Dragons host perennial state title contender Crestwood at 11 a.m. Saturday, and then on Monday they hit the road to play Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. The Panthers claimed last year’s District 4 Class A title with a 2-0 win over Lewisburg.
“We’re like, man, can you throw anybody else at us. We have (Friday) to prep and we’re right back at it, and we’ll see what Crestwood brings. I’m sure it’ll be a very, very tough game,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“We want to play whoever wants to play us because you learn things (from games). Our loss from Wyoming Area, we learned things from that. Now, do I want to be losing every game? No. But, you learn from losses and it’s a great win when you beat those very difficult teams.”
Lewisburg 4, Central Columbia 0At Pawling Sports ComplexFirst quarter
Lew-Avery Mast, unassisted, 6:57. Lew-Mast, assist Siena Brazier, 3:30.
Third quarter
Lew-Carley Wagner, assist Natalie Hall, 12:46.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 8:39.
Shots: Lewisburg, 10-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 15-2; Saves: Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 1; Central (Izzy Snyder), 6.
