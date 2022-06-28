WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters will host the West Virginia Black Bears and Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Muncy Bank Ballpark as part of a six-game homestand starting today. The Cutters currently occupy first place in the MLB Draft League, led for outfielder Matthew Etzel who leads the league in batting average (.469), hits (30), RBI’s (20), on-base percentage (.547) and slugging percentage (.734).
The homestand is highlighted by a two-night appearance by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act on Thursday and Friday. The act has been featured on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, the Fox Network’s Go Big Show and is an annual favorite at Muncy Bank Ballpark. Saturday night features the Cutters Red, White & Boom fireworks show as part of the July 4 holiday weekend.
Tickets for all Cutters home games are available at Crosscutters.com, by phone at 570- 326-3389 or in-person at the Cutters Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Quigley and Team Spain set for World Lacrosse Championship
WILLIAMSPORT — Delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lycoming College head women’s lacrosse coach Sarah Quigley will join the Spanish National Team at the 2022 World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship on the campus of Towson University in Towson, Md., from Wednesday to Saturday, July 9.
Spain enters the World Championship in Pool D as the 23rd seed in the record 30-team field and will face Hong Kong (June 30, 3 p.m., Lower Field), Ireland (July 1, 10 a.m., Tiger Field), New Zealand (July 2, 7 p.m., Tiger Field) and Austria (July 3, 3 p.m., Lower Field) in pool play. The team will have a day off on July 4 before it will start placement matches from July 5-9.
Schedules and more information on each game are available at womensworldlax2022.com.
Quigley, whose grandmother is from Spain, which qualified her to compete on the national team, joined Team Spain in 2018 and led the team to a 4-3 mark at 2019 European Lacrosse Championships. She led the team with 11 goals and an assist during the tournament, serving as a co-captain, helping Spain finish in 13th, as a top-15 finish at the event qualified it for the World Championships.
Quigley helped the Warriors post a dramatic turnaround in 2022, as Lycoming finished 10-9 overall and 4-4 in the MAC Freedom, which recovered from a 1-7 record during two COVID-shortened seasons in 2020 and 2021 under the third-year head coach.
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — Shackled and looking wary, WNBA star Brittney Griner was ordered Monday to stand trial by a court near Moscow on cannabis possession charges, about 4 1/2 months after her arrest at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team.
The Phoenix Mercury center and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist also was ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial, which was to begin Friday. Griner could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.
At Monday’s closed-door preliminary hearing at the court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, Griner’s detention was extended for another six months. Photos obtained by The Associated Press showed the 31-year-old in handcuffs and looking straight ahead, unlike a previous court appearance where she kept her head down and covered with a hood.
Her detention and trial come at an extraordinarily low point in Moscow-Washington relations. Griner was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport less than a week before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, which aggravated already-high tensions with sweeping sanctions by the United States and Russia’s denunciation of U.S. weapon supplies to Ukraine.
Griner’s supporters have encouraged a prisoner swap like the one in April that brought home Marine veteran Trevor Reed in exchange for a Russian pilot convicted of drug trafficking conspiracy.
Russian news media have repeatedly raised speculation that she could be swapped for Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, nicknamed “The Merchant of Death,” who is serving a 25-year sentence on conviction of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization.
Russia has agitated for Bout’s release for years. But the discrepancy between Griner’s case — she allegedly was found in possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil — and Bout’s global dealings in deadly weapons could make such a swap unpalatable to the U.S. Others have suggested that she could be traded in tandem with Paul Whelan, a former Marine and security director serving a 16-year sentence on an espionage conviction that the United States has repeatedly described as a set-up.
