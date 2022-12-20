HUGHESVILLE – Lewisburg's girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season as the Green Dragons were scoreless in the fourth quarter to fall to Hughesville, 35-30, in the nonleague contest Monday.
The absence of senior guard Sophie Kilbride from the starting lineup hampered Lewisburg (3-1) on the night, especially when the team was outscored 12-0 in the final period by Hughesville (4-2).
Keeley Baker paced the Green Dragons with nine points, plus Maddy Moyers had eight points and six rebounds, plus Maddie Still added two points, seven rebounds, four steals and an assist.
Lewisburg next hosts Montoursville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hughesville 35, Lewisburg 30
Hughesville 11 5 7 12 – 35
Maddie Materne 1 0-0 3; Sydney Bolinsky 1 1-1 3; Maddy Moyers 2 3-4 8; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Elsa Fellon 1 1-1 3; Teagan Osunde 1 0-0 2; Keeley Baker 4 1-2 9. Totals: 11 6-8 30.
3-point goals: Materne, Moyers.
Ava Snyder 2 0-1 4; Kylie Temple 0 1-2 1; Vivian Drafler 1 1-2 3; Breanna Bohak 5 6-6 16; Ali Anstadt 5 0-0 11; Sara Stroup 0 0-0 0; Allyssa King 0 0-0 0; Sadia Ammar-Khadja 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13 8-13 35.
JV score: Lewisburg, 35-17. High scorer: Lewisburg, Kate Batowski, 9.
LIBERTY – Kailey Devlin scored 25 points and had eight rebounds and four steals as the Lions took the nonleague victory. Madalyn Fasnacht added five points, nine rebounds and six steals for Meadowbrook (2-1), which next plays at Grace Prep at 7 p.m. today.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
