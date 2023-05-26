Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 37 15 .712 _ Baltimore 33 17 .660 3 New York 30 22 .577 7 Boston 26 24 .520 10 Toronto 26 25 .510 10½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 24 .520 _ Detroit 23 25 .479 2 Cleveland 21 28 .429 4½ Chicago 21 31 .404 6 Kansas City 15 36 .294 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 31 18 .633 _ Houston 28 21 .571 3 Los Angeles 28 23 .549 4 Seattle 26 24 .520 5½ Oakland 10 42 .192 22½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 31 19 .620 _ New York 26 25 .510 5½ Miami 25 26 .490 6½ Philadelphia 23 27 .460 8 Washington 21 29 .420 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 23 .540 _ Pittsburgh 25 24 .510 1½ Chicago 22 27 .449 4½ St. Louis 23 29 .442 5 Cincinnati 21 29 .420 6
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 31 20 .608 _ Arizona 29 21 .580 1½ San Francisco 25 25 .500 5½ San Diego 23 27 .460 7½ Colorado 22 29 .431 9
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2 Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 0 Milwaukee 4, Houston 0 Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1 Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6 Detroit 6, Kansas City 4 L.A. Angels 7, Boston 3 Seattle 6, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 3 Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2 Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1 Seattle 3, Oakland 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Detroit (Wentz 1-4), 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2), 6:40 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Gray 4-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 2-0), 8:10 p.m. Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-8), 8:10 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m. Boston (Sale 4-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 9:40 p.m. Houston (Brown 4-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m. St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m. Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2 Milwaukee 4, Houston 0 Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1 Philadelphia 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 3 Washington 5, San Diego 3 Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 2 Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami 10, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1 Colorado 7, Miami 6 San Diego 8, Washington 6 Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 1 San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 0
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Greene 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-1), 2:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2), 6:40 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 1-2), 7:20 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3), 8:10 p.m. Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-8), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2) at Colorado (Seabold 1-1), 8:40 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m. Boston (Sale 4-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:10 p.m. Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
HockeyAHL Playoff GlanceDIVISION FINALS(Best-of-5)x-if necessaryEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionHershey 3, Hartford 0
Thursday, May 11: Hershey 3, Hartford 2, OT Saturday, May 13: Hershey 4, Hartford 2 Wednesday, May 17: Hershey 3, Hartford 1
North DivisionRochester 3, Toronto 0
Thursday, May 11: Rochester 4, Toronto 3 Saturday, May 13: Rochester 7, Toronto 4 Wednesday, May 17: Rochester 8, Toronto 4
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionMilwaukee 3, Texas 2
Friday, May 12: Milwaukee 2, Texas 1 Saturday, May 13: Texas 5, Milwaukee 3 Wednesday, May 17: Milwaukee 4, Texas 3 Friday, May 19: Texas 4, Milwaukee 3, 2OT Sunday, May 21: Milwaukee 5, Texas 2
Pacific DivisionCoachella Valley 3, Calgary 2
Thursday, May 11: Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 3 Friday, May 12: Calgary 3, Coachella Valley 2 Monday, May 15: Coachella Valley 3, Calgary 2, 3OT Wednesday, May 17: Calgary 1, Coachella Valley 0 Friday, May 19: Coachella Valley 6, Calgary 5, OT
CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEASTERN CONFERENCERochester 1, Hershey 1
Tuesday, May 23: Rochester 5, Hershey 1 Thursday, May 25: Hershey 2, Rochester 0 Saturday, May 27: Hershey at Rochester, 9:05 p.m. Monday, May 29: Hershey at Rochester, 9:05 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 31: Rochester at Hershey, 9 p.m. x-Friday, June 2: Hershey at Rochester, 9:05 p.m. x-Monday, June 5: Rochester at Hershey, 9 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCECoachella Valley 1, Milwaukee 0
Thursday, May 25: Coachella Valley 6, Milwaukee 4 Saturday, May 27: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Monday, May 29: Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1: : Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, June 3: : Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. x-Monday, June 5: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 7: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Connecticut 3 0 1.000 — Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½ New York 1 1 .500 1½ Atlanta 1 1 .500 1½ Washington 1 2 .333 2 Indiana 0 2 .000 2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 2 0 1.000 — Dallas 1 0 1.000 ½ Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1 Phoenix 1 2 .333 1½ Seattle 0 1 .000 1½ Minnesota 0 3 .000 2½
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas 94, Los Angeles 85 Phoenix 90, Minnesota 81
Friday’s Games
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut at New York, 1 p.m. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
