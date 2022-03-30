Women’s golf
Bucknell moves up one spot in final round of Kingsmill Intercollegiateat WilliamsburgNotes:
Freshman Tara Thomas carded a team-best 77 on Tuesday, helping the Bucknell women’s golf team to its low round of the week at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate. The Bison wrapped up the tournament with a 325 for a 54-hole total of 994, and they passed Merrimack to move up to a 12th-place finish. Thomas birdied the par-5 ninth hole and added 11 pars and nothing worse than bogey on the way to her 77. Sun Woo Jeon made two birdies on the day and closed with an 80, and the Bison also counted 84s from Cristina Canales and Sahana Paravantavida. Canales, who posted a 77 in the second round, was the low Bison for the week with a 245 total, two better than Thomas. Delaware closed with a 303 to win the tournament by a comfortable nine-shot margin. The Blue Hens tallied 911 for the week, with host William & Mary second at 920. Longwood (933), Richmond (936), Navy (938), and Cal-State Northridge (938) rounded out the top five.
Women’s tennisLycoming 7, Lancaster Bible 2Notes:
Led by a clean sweep in doubles play, Lycoming won its third straight match at Lancaster Bible College’s Hempfield recCenter. The Warriors (6-4) also won four singles matches. In the No. 2 singles slot, sophomore Emily Wolfgang defeated Kenedi Berkhimer in a three-set affair, 6-3, 2-6, 10-6. At No.3, senior Wiliana Lundy downed Chloe Campbell, 6-3, 6-4. First-year Rei Saar notched a win in the No.4 singles spot, 6-1, 7-5 against Alycia Eglauer, coming back from a 4-1 deficit in the second set to clinch her 14th singles match of the year, and sophomore Haley Seebold, a Milton Area High School grad, defeated Camryn Burkholder 6-0, 6-1, in the No. 5 slot. Saar’s 14th singles win ties her for second in school history, two wins shy of the school record of 16 set by Hannah Summerson in 2017-18. In doubles, sophomore Hannah Seebold, a Milton High grad, and Saar defeated Cara DiCiano and Madi Strickler in the No. 1 position, 8-4, Haley Seebold and Wolfgang won 8-5 against Berkhimer and Campbell at No. 2 and Lundy and first-year Sarah Lanphear won 8-2 over Burkholder and Krystin Jarvis at No. 3 against Lancaster Bible (5-4).
Men’s tennisLancaster Bible 8, Lycoming 1Notes:
Junior Jason Anderson led Lycoming with a win in the No. 5 singles spot as defending United East champion Lancaster Bible College got the win at the Hempfield recCenter. Anderson defeated AJ Kwiatowski in a three-set match, 7-6, 1-6, 10-8, to win his team-best seventh match of the year for Lycoming (4-5). Lancaster Bible advances to 7-3.
BaseballSpring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Kansas City 7 3 .700 Los Angeles 7 4 .636 Houston 6 4 .600 Texas 6 4 .600 Boston 7 5 .583 Seattle 5 4 .556 Cleveland 6 5 .545 Chicago 6 6 .500 Baltimore 5 5 .500 Toronto 5 5 .500 New York 5 6 .455 Detroit 4 5 .444 Minnesota 4 8 .333 Tampa Bay 3 6 .333 Oakland 2 7 .222
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
Atlanta 6 2 .750 New York 6 3 .667 Chicago 7 4 .636 Cincinnati 6 4 .600 Miami 6 4 .600 Philadelphia 6 4 .600 Pittsburgh 5 4 .556 St. Louis 5 4 .556 Colorado 5 6 .455 Milwaukee 4 5 .444 San Diego 4 5 .444 Arizona 5 7 .417 San Francisco 4 7 .364 Los Angeles 2 5 .286 Washington 1 9 .100 ___
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Toronto 4 N.Y. Yankees 11, Detroit 7 Philadelphia 7, Baltimore 1 Houston 2, St. Louis 1 Miami 8, Washington 1 San Diego 9, Chicago White Sox 8 Kansas City 19, Cleveland 9 Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 2 Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 2 Seattle 6, Texas 5 Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 3, Washington 1 Pittsburgh 6, Boston 2 Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2 N.Y. Yankees 14, Philadelphia 2 Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2 Cleveland 10, Milwaukee 3 San Francisco 11, San Diego 6 Cincinnati 7, Texas 1 L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 2 Kansas City 11, Seattle 4 N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0 Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m. St. Louis vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Texas vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 6:10 p.m. Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 6:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m. Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Colorado vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 6:10 p.m. St. Louis vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 66 45 15 6 96 271 195 Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185 Toronto 66 42 19 5 89 245 201 Boston 66 41 20 5 87 204 180 Detroit 66 26 32 8 60 189 253 Buffalo 67 24 33 10 58 184 237 Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217 Montreal 67 18 38 11 47 173 254
Metropolitan DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 67 44 15 8 96 225 161 N.Y. Rangers 67 43 19 5 91 206 174 Pittsburgh 68 40 18 10 90 227 182 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 Columbus 67 32 30 5 69 219 250 N.Y. Islanders 65 29 27 9 67 178 181 New Jersey 66 24 37 5 53 203 239 Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 66 46 14 6 98 253 184 Minnesota 65 41 20 4 86 241 203 Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195 St. Louis 65 36 20 9 81 230 188 Dallas 64 36 25 3 75 189 192 Winnipeg 67 32 25 10 74 209 207 Chicago 67 24 33 10 58 184 235 Arizona 66 20 41 5 45 168 240
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 65 40 17 8 88 231 160 Los Angeles 68 36 23 9 81 196 194 Edmonton 67 37 25 5 79 233 216 Vegas 68 36 28 4 76 216 206 Vancouver 68 32 27 9 73 193 195 San Jose 65 29 28 8 66 173 204 Anaheim 67 27 29 11 65 189 218 Seattle 66 21 39 6 48 176 233 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Carolina 6, Washington 1 St. Louis 4, Vancouver 1 Buffalo 6, Chicago 5 Edmonton 6, Arizona 1 Seattle 6, Los Angeles 1
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3 Toronto 6, Boston 4 Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3, OT Florida 7, Montreal 4 Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1 Nashville 4, Ottawa 1 Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m. St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m. Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey LeagueEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 61 34 20 5 2 75 192 189 Providence 57 30 18 3 6 69 170 153 Charlotte 62 35 23 4 0 74 206 178 Hartford 59 29 23 5 2 65 176 180 Hershey 63 30 24 5 4 69 175 171 WB/Scranton 62 28 26 4 4 64 168 188 Bridgeport 62 27 25 6 4 64 183 187 Lehigh Valley 60 22 27 7 4 55 158 196
North DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 59 38 14 6 1 83 208 159 Laval 56 30 21 3 2 65 190 181 Toronto 57 30 23 3 1 64 190 188 Syracuse 61 30 23 6 2 68 185 192 Belleville 57 30 24 3 0 63 174 177 Rochester 62 30 24 5 3 68 207 230 Cleveland 62 23 27 8 4 58 171 212
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 61 40 11 5 5 90 205 153 Manitoba 59 34 19 4 2 74 183 167 Milwaukee 64 32 24 4 4 72 193 195 Rockford 57 28 24 4 1 61 170 179 Grand Rapids 62 27 27 6 2 62 169 193 Texas 59 24 24 6 5 59 183 197 Iowa 58 24 26 5 3 56 160 175
Pacific DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 55 39 11 4 1 83 204 148 Ontario 56 35 14 4 3 77 218 175 Colorado 58 32 19 4 3 71 198 176 Bakersfield 55 28 17 5 5 66 179 161 Abbotsford 55 30 20 4 1 65 182 157 San Diego 55 26 26 2 1 55 169 172 Henderson 54 25 25 3 1 54 156 169 Tucson 55 20 30 4 1 45 148 214 San Jose 57 20 33 2 2 44 176 234 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Utica 7, Hartford 3 Colorado 4, San Jose 0
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago 4, Cleveland 2 Manitoba 4, Laval 3 Milwaukee 5, Rockford 3 Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Ontario at San Jose, 1 p.m. Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Colorado at Stockton, 9:30 p.m. Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
