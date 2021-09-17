ALMEDIA - In a battle between two young teams, it's no surprise the little things made all the difference. And with neither team able to stop the other's offense in the second half, there was a sense it may come down to who had the ball last.
Central Columbia drove 60 yards and scored with just 79 ticks left and, most importantly, tallied the point after off the foot of Steven Brink to move ahead of Warrior Run, 27-26, on homecoming at Central Columbia.
That proved to be the game winner as a long throw by Warrior Run quarterback Ryan Newton was picked off by Logan Welkom, allowing the Blue Jays to kill the clock and escape with the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover.
Central Columbia improved to 2-2 while Warrior Run fell to 0-3.
The Blue Jays took the opening kick and made it look rather easy as they marched 80 yards on four rushing plays, capped by a Greyson Shaud 48-yard romp and Brink point after for an early 7-0 lead.
Warrior Run was able to put together a decent first drive, before it sputtered and the Defenders had to punt back to the Blue Jays. Central drove, but Shaud was picked off by Austin Confer inside the Defender 40.
With a short field, Warrior Run put together a methodical 9-play drive which culminated with a Samuel Hall 9-yard scamper for a touchdown. The kick failed and it was 7-6 Central with over 9 minutes left in the second quarter.
Central turned it over again, this time a fumble which was recovered by Warrior Run's Derek Thomas. Working from their own 35, Warrior Run put together another impressive drive, highlighted by a Newton to Thomas hookup for 16 yards that put the Defenders in a first and goal from the Jays' 4. A couple of rushing plays got the Defenders to the 1, but on fourth and one, the Jays stiffened and turned it over on downs.
From their own one, the Jays got a 45-yard scamper from Nathan Smith and pushed into the red zone, where Smith eventually pushed in from three yards out.
Warrior Run had an answer, though. The Defenders put together a eight-play 61-yard drive over the final 2:30 of the half, capped by a 13-yard Newton to Thomas connection to trim the lead to 13-12. A blocked kick left it there at the half.
Warrior Run got the second-half kick and marched 59 yards in 12 plays as Newton again found Thomas, this time for 25 yards. Newton then found Danny Hiner for the two-point conversion and the Defenders had their first lead at 20-13.
Central answered with a near 80-yard drive. Shaud did much of the damage with his feet, but it was Smith finding the end zone from seven yards out. The Brink PAT made it 20-20.
Both teams sputtered on their second drives of the second half, Central with a fumble, recovered by Warrior Run's Hiner.
The Defenders took the lead when Samuel Hall rush in for an eight-yard touchdown with 3:49 left in the game. Newton found Logan Smedley and Thomas during the drive to keep the Defenders marching downfield.
The three-plus minutes proved too much time, though, as Central took advantage of a good kick return by Eli Book and marched 60 yards in seven plays. Auston Rainier charged in from four yards out with 1:19 let. Brink's PAT proved to be the game winner.
Newton finished 17-for-28 with the one interception, and two touchdowns. Thomas finished with 116 receiving yards and two scores. Hall finished with 44 yards rushing a two TDs.
Shaud rushed 17 times for 193 yards and a score. Smith had 10 rushes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Warrior Run has a home game next week at Hughesville, its first HAC-III matchup, while Central Columbia visits Danville in HAC-II action.
Central Columbia 27, Warrior Run 26
at Central Columbia
Warrior Run 0 12 8 6 - 26
Central Columbia 7 6 7 7 - 27
Scoring
1st quarter
CC - Greyson Shaud 48R, Steven Brink PAT, 10:01, 7-0
2nd quarter
WR - Samuel Hall 9R, PAT failed, 9:18, 7-6
CC - Nathan Smith 3R, kick blocked, 2:55, 13-6
WR - Derek Thomas 13 reception from Ryan Newton, :25, 13-12
3rd quarter
WR - Thomas 25 reception from Newton, Danny Hiner 2-pt reception from Newton, 7:16, 20-13
CC - Nathan Smith 7R, Brink PAT, 1:26, 20-20
4th quarter
WR - Hall 8R, kick failed, 3:49, 26-20
CC - Auston Rainier, Brink PAT, 1:19, 27-26
TEAM STATISTICS
WR CC
1st downs 14 21
Rushes-yds 25-104 38-359
Passing yds 207 39
Passing 17-28-1 5-7-1
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-2
Penalties-yds 6-30 3-25
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: WR Samuel Hall 10-44 2TD; Logan Blair 4-12; Ian Jones 1-7; Logan Smedley 3-18; Team 1(-13); Thomas Royals 3-12; Roman Pierce 2-10; Isaac Sherman 2-1; CC: Greyson Shaud 17-193, TD; Nathan Smith 10-116, TD; Eli Book 3-26; Tristan Douglas 2-3; Auston Rainier 4-32, TD; Team 2(-11)
Passing: WR: Ryan Newton 17-28-1, 207 yards, 2TD; CC: Shaud 3-4-1, 22 yards; Logan Welkom 2-3, 17 yards
Receiving: WR: Derek Thomas 9-116, 2TD; Isaac Butler 2-34; Isaiah Betz 1-7; Ian Jones 2-11; Blair 1-2; Smedley1-6; Hall 1-17; Carter Marr 1-6; CC: Alex Roberts 1-12; Rainier 2-17; Dylan Gregory 2-22
INTs: Austin Confer
