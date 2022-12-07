PHILADELPHIA – Andre Screen matched his career high with 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds, and Ian Motta surpassed his personal best with 18 points, but the Bucknell men’s basketball team dropped its first-semester finale 82-72 at La Salle on Tuesday night at Tom Gola Arena.

Xander Rice also hit double figures with 11 points as the Bison head into a 12-day break for final exams with a 6-4 record. La Salle, now 5-4 on the season, had five double-digit scorers and received 37 points from its bench. Reserve guard Andres Marrero, who had 14 points all season, led the Explorers with 16 in this one.

