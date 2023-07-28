CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble on Thursday.
The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice.
Coach Zac Taylor later said it was a calf injury. Burrow was wearing a sleeve on it and came up limping.
Several teammates gathered around while trainers tended to the Pro Bowl quarterback before he was helped on to the back of a cart.
Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL's highest-paid players.
Burrow had talked Wednesday about how good he felt at the opening of camp after his first three NFL training camps were disrupted and how he hoped to play in some preseason games.
Preseason practice was truncated in Burrow's rookie year in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2001, he was still rehabbing after knee surgery the previous December. On the first day of camp last year, he was stricken with appendicitis.
Pittsburgh Pirates send 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Veteran first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana has grown accustomed to changing teams quite a bit during his productive major league career, yet his latest move caught him a little off guard.
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Santana in a Thursday trade that sent minor league infielder Jhonny Severino to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The move takes Santana from last place to first place in the NL Central.
“A little bit surprised,” Santana said on a conference call. “Most of the time, a team doesn't try to trade a player to the same division.”
The 37-year-old Santana hit .235 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs in 94 games for the Pirates, who have fallen off significantly after a fast start. He also leads all major league first basemen with six defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs.
His career also has included stops in Cleveland, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Seattle.
The Brewers lead the NL Central despite ranking just 25th in runs scored, thanks in large part to a lack of production from the first base and designated hitter spots all season.
First baseman Rowdy Tellez is batting .213 with 12 homers – down from 35 last season – and has been on the injured list for the last three weeks. Tellez had 17 stitches removed this week from his left ring finger, which suffered a tuft fracture when it got stuck in the outfield wall while he was shagging fly balls in Cincinnati. Tellez already was on the injured list with right forearm inflammation when he hurt his finger.
The Pirates signed Santana to a one-year deal in the offseason, hoping his veteran presence could provide stability to a young roster trying to learn to win. Pittsburgh got off to a 20-8 start, but has stumbled for most of the last three months.
Santana could be the first of several Pirates who could be on the move with a shot at the postseason unlikely. Pitcher Rich Hill, who like Santana signed a one-year deal in the offseason, could be attractive to a contender. The Pirates also have a pair of young All-Stars on the roster in closer David Bednar and pitcher Mitch Keller, both of whom are affordable and under team control, making them a potentially attractive target for teams in the thick of the playoff chase.
The 18-year-old Severino has played 12 games this season in the Brewers’ Rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He has batted .250 with a .289 on-base percentage, four homers, 10 RBIs and five steals while playing both shortstop and third base. The Brewers signed Severino out of the Dominican Republic last year.
Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey to undergo knee surgery and miss start of season, AP source says
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, a person familiar with the diagnosis told The Associated Press.
Ramsey was injured and he was carted off the field at the end of Miami's practice on Thursday. The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't released details, said the severity of Ramsey's injury will be determined during surgery.
Miami opens the season on September 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ramsey collided with receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill. Ramsey went down grabbing at his left knee and was attended to by trainers.
Ramsey was helped up but didn't appear to put any weight on the leg. He was carted back to the locker room as Miami's second full-team practice of training camp closed.
The Dolphins acquired the All-Pro cornerback Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March.
Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.”
“The landscape of collegiate sports is ever-evolving, and the University of Colorado Boulder has determined the Big 12 is the best future fit for our athletic teams,” CU President Todd Saliman said after the board of regents voted 9-0 in a special remote meeting Thursday to approve the conference switch in 2024.
Colorado is expected to take in $31.7 million in annual television revenue over the course of the Big 12's new deal, but Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George insisted that money wasn't the only factor in CU becoming the first Power Five school to return to the conference it had left.
While some of the regents expressed disappointment about leaving the Pac-12, they said the shifting sports landscape left CU no option but to rejoin the conference where they were a founding member before heading West in 2011.
Colorado becomes the third school to leave the Pac-12 in the last year, joining UCLA and USC, which are joining the Big Ten next year.
One lure for the Buffaloes bolting the Big 12 in the first place was the school's large West Coast alumni base, a factor mitigated by the impending departures of the Trojans and Bruins.
Big 12 presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept Colorado as a new member, clearing the way for the school to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin its former league, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 was not making its expansion plans public.
Colorado's departure could lead to more defections from the Pac-12, which has seemed vulnerable to more poaching after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and with negotiations for a new media rights contract dragging on. Current deals with ESPN and Fox expire after this school year.
The Big 12 last year came to an agreement with ESPN and Fox on a six-year extension worth more than $2 billion that runs through 2030-31.
Kliavkoff had said at Pac-12 football media days last week that the 10 remaining conference members were committed to staying together.
The Buffaloes’ football team has had only one winning record over a full season since joining the Pac-12, and went 1-11 last year, leading to the hiring of former NFL star Deion Sanders.
The Big 12 has 14 members this year, but Texas and Oklahoma are leaving for the Southeastern Conference next year. The second person familiar with the Big 12’s discussions said the conference would ideally like to expand to 16 schools with Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado all coming over from the Pac-12 to create a Western wing of the league.
