LOCK HAVEN – The Lock Haven University men’s wrestling team and head coach Scott Moore have announced the newest class of Bald Eagles, who are set to join “The Rise,” for the 2022-23 season.
The Bald Eagles welcome 10 new freshmen and two transfers to Mat-Town U.S.A., all of whom have signed a National Letter of Intent, have been accepted and/or have enrolled at Lock Haven University.
Tops on the list is recent Lewisburg Area High School graduate, Kaiden Wagner.
“We are excited that these young men chose to continue their careers at Lock Haven University,” said Coach Moore. “They will be part of a very talented team that has high expectations after capturing the conference championship last season. Our staff is ready to help them develop at the next level and provide guidance as they transition into being a Division I student-athlete. The addition of experienced transfers will also provide more leadership and competition in the room. Overall, this class will add a lot of talented and hardworking men to our program and most importantly The Haven Family.”
Back in March, Lock Haven captured the 2021-22 Mid-American Conference Championship, and the talented group of newcomers will look to help defend the conference crown. Along with the MAC Championship title, the Bald Eagles also grabbed the East Division regular season dual title, both of which were the first for LHU since joining the conference in 2019.
Wagner is a four-time PIAA Class 2A qualifier, and a two-time place finisher for Lewisburg. In his fourth trip to the state tournament, Wagner finished third at 145 pounds.
The former Green Dragon, who finished his career with a 126-27 record, is projected to wrestle at either 141 or 149 pounds for Lock Haven next season.
Wagner won't be the only wrestler from the Valley competing for the Bald Eagles next year. Avery Bassett, a Midd-West grad who transferred from George Mason, and Selinsgrove's Aiden Gaugler are also part of the incoming class.
Bassett, a sophomore, went 24-9 as a freshman last year for George Mason and he will wrestle at either 157 or 165 for Lock Haven. During his high school career Bassett compiled a 153-20 record and he also was a four-time PIAA Class 2A qualifier.
Gaugler, a projected 157-pounder, went 128-34 during his career at Selinsgrove and he's also a PIAA Class 3A qualifier.
