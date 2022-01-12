TURBOTVILLE — Gavin Hunter was nervous before he headed toward the mat to wrestle the first bout in the annual backyard rivalry between the Warrior Run and Milton wrestling programs. Hunter, a freshman, was winless in his only three bouts thus far this season as an extremely undersized 120-pounder for the Defenders.
But after shedding a few pounds to get down to 108 pounds Hunter assumed the role of starter for Warrior Run Tuesday night and he warned head coach Jeremy Betz that he was carrying a few butterflies in his stomach as he prepared to take on the Black Panthers’ Noah Heimbach. And why not? Heimbach had already earned 9 wins for Milton this season.
Hunter overcame his bout of pre-match nervousness with an early takedown of Heimbach and put him on his back before settling in for a fall in 1 minute, 45 seconds and that successful beginning ignited the Defenders easy 57-15 victory over Milton in front of packed house.
“Gavin was a little nervous tonight and he told us that when he went out to the mat,” Warrior Run head coach Jeremy Betz said. “He got down to 106 and has been wrestling well in practice. It was nice that he could go out there and relax and get a win over the Heimbach kid who has a lot of wins this season. To get a pin there was a really nice way to start the match.”
With Milton (8-5) reeling because of four missing starters and a recurrent forfeit at 132, the Defenders (2-3) were never threatened in this meeting after losing to the Black Panthers in their last two dual meets. The win also helped erase some of the sting of last week’s surprising loss to Muncy in criteria when the Defenders were short a couple of starters.
“Muncy has some hammers in the lineup and we’re not at the point where we can have a couple of starters out of the lineup and expect to win,” Betz said. “It was nice to have a week off after that loss and get a chance to refocus and just train in the room. We have thirteen matches over the next two weeks and they are crucial.
After Hunter had his successful debut at 106, Trey Nicholas pinned Tyler Stokes in less than a minute at 113 and Anson Rouch decked Tyler Geisewite in a hard-fought battle at 120 to hand the Defenders an 18-0 lead. The margin quickly doubled to 36-0 when Milton had no wrestler to send out at 126, 132, and 138.
When Cameron Milheim pinned Alex DeHart in 1 minute, 55 seconds at 138 and Isaiah Betz turned a first period takedown into a 3-1 decision over Milton’s Aiden Keiser at 152, the outcome was decided.
“We just told the guys that this is who we’ve got here and this is who we are going to wrestle with,” said Milton head coach Josh Anspach. “This might be a good wake-up call for some of our guys because being aggressive leads to scoring points. Last Saturday (at the Cedar Duals in Lebanon) we were aggressive in the three matches that we won and we weren’t in the two that we lost.”
Milton won the final three bouts that were wrestled when Alex Hoffman used a late reversal to rescue a 6-4 decision over Cole Shupp at 160 and Luke Roup and Nathan Rauch produced falls in the final two weights. Rauch’s fall improved his record to 15-4 with 13 coming by fall.
“We ended the night on a good note,” Anspach said. “Nathan is becoming a good heavyweight. He took some tough losses at the Trojan Wars to good kids by one, or two, points. He was neck-and-neck with the guy who won that tournament who was a Virginia state champion. That was December and now we are in January and it’s about getting better every time out.
Warrior Run takes the loss bus ride north Thursday to battle longtime Northern Tier power, Towanda and legendary head coach Bill Sexton.
“We look forward to the trip up there because Bill does a lot of cool things up there,” Betz said. “We look forward to going up there and wrestling in front of a rambunctious crowd and being in a good wrestling atmosphere. That’s a team that is almost a mirror image of our team.”
The Black Panthers will try to regroup against Loyalsock and Shamokin Thursday.
Warrior Run 57, Milton 15106:
Gavin Hunter (WR) pinned Noah Heimbach, 1:45.
113:
Trey Nicholas (WR) pinned Tyler Stokes, :44.
120:
Anson Rouch (WR) pinned Tyler Geiswite, 3:56.
126:
Samuel Hall (WR) won by forfeit.
132:
Kaden Milheim (WR) won by forfeit.
138:
Colby LeBarron (WR) won by forfeit.
145:
Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Alex DeHart, 1:55.
152:
Isaiah Betz (WR) dec. Aidan Keiser, 3-1.
160:
Alexander Hoffman (M) dec. Cole Shupp, 6-4.
172:
Tanner Confair (WR) won by forfeit.
189:
Stone Allison (WR) won by forfeit.
215:
Luke Roup (M) pinned Hunter Hauck, 1:34.
285: Nathan Rauch (M) pinned Ethan Carper, 1:25.
