Men’s soccer
King’s 2, Lycoming 1at Lycoming
Junior defender Brayden Wise scored in the second half to tie the game for Lycoming, but a goal from King’s in the 77th minute resulted in the win Wednesday at UPMC Field. Wise’s unassisted goal came in the 60th minute, tying the game for the Warriors (7-7-3, 3-4-0 MAC Freedom), as he struck from the center of the box and sent the ball to the far left corner of the net for his first goal of the year. Both teams were held scoreless in the first half. The Monarchs (8-5-1, 5-2-0), who moved into first in the MAC Freedom with the win, struck first in the 49th minute on a goal by Alex Showalter, assisted by Cole Catherman and Kevin Kolaski. Kyle Shalvey scored the game winner, putting the ball in from the right side on an assist by Luke Johns, late in the half. The Warriors outshot the Monarchs, 15-8. Sophomore goalkeeper Nick Wilke made four saves. Catherman stopped nine shots. The Warriors return to action Saturday for a 3 p.m. kickoff against Stevens for their final regular MAC Freedom match in Hoboken, N.J., needing a win to stay in the hunt for a playoff berth.
University of D.C. 3, Bloomsburg 0at Washington D.C.
Bloomsburg fell to the University of D.C. in its final non-conference game of the season Wednesday afternoon. The Huskies dropped to 9-7 for the year while the Firebirds improved to 8-4-2 for the season. UDC held an 8-3 advantage in shots for the game while each team took three corner kicks.
Field hockeyMansfield 3, Bloomsburg 0at Bloomsburg
The Huskies dropped their final home game of the 2021 regular season to visiting Mansfield. With the loss, Bloomsburg falls to 7-9 for the year and 1-8 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference action, while the Mounties improved to 9-8 for the year and 4-5 in conference play. The Mounties narrowly out-shot the Huskies, 12-11, while holding a 7-5 lead in penalty corners. Junior Abby Shaffer made six saves for the Huskies while her Mounties counterpart, Lewis, made three saves in the win. The Huskies return to action for their regular season finale on Saturday as they travel to Mercyhurst for a 1:00 pm PSAC game.
Women’s soccerBucknell 1, Lehigh 0at Lewisburg
Allentown native Rylee Donaldson came home and added yet another highlight to her sensational junior season, scoring her Patriot League-leading 10th goal of the season two minutes into overtime to lift the Bison over Lehigh on Wednesday night at Ulrich Sports Complex. The win secured the No. 4 seed for Bucknell, which will turn right back around and face Lehigh again on Sunday at home in a Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal matchup. Coming into the final Patriot League matchday of the regular season, fourth-place Bucknell had already secured one of the six postseason berths, but it could have been seeded anywhere from first to sixth. Third-place Loyola’s win over American in the afternoon took the No. 1 seed out of play, and when first-place Boston University and second-place Navy both scored two early goals in their games on Wednesday night, it became clear that the Bison would need any type of result at Lehigh to hold the fourth spot and clinch a quarterfinal home game. While a draw would have done the trick, the Bison went ahead and grabbed all three points thanks to a wonderful ball in from Kenar Gelman and a headed finish from Donaldson. Donaldson used speed along the left flank to win a corner kick, the eighth of the night from a Bison squad that leads the Patriot League in corner kicks at just under seven per game. A Lehigh defender was the first to get a head on Teresa Deda’s corner kick, but Gelman was the first to it. She chipped a left-footed service back across to the back post, where Donaldson cracked a header past Abby Trainor to send the Bison home with a 5-2-2 Patriot League record (8-7-3 overall). Donaldson is the first Bison to reach double figures in goals since Kendall Ham had 12 in 2017. Of Donaldson’s 10 goals this season, seven came in Bucknell’s nine Patriot League games. This was Bucknell’s third 1-0 win of the season, and Donaldson had the goal in all three. Her first career goal came back in her home neighborhood at Lehigh in 2019, and now she has two in two games at the Ulrich Sports Complex. The Bison and Mountain Hawks are set to meet for the fourth time in postseason play. Bucknell is hoping to avoid a repeat of 2018, when its 1-0 road win in the regular season was countered by a Lehigh overtime win in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals at Emmitt Field. Sunday’s game is slated for a 1 p.m. start and can be seen on ESPN+.
No. 3 Kutztown 2, Bloomsburg 1at Kutztown
With less than five minutes to play in regulation, Kutztown scored to break a 1-1 tie and hand Bloomsburg just its fourth loss of the season, and first since Sept. 29. With the loss, the Huskies dropped to 11-4-1 for the year and 10-3-1 in PSAC East play, while the Golden Bears improved to 14-1 for the year and 12-1 in conference action. The Huskies out-shot the Golden Bears 13-4, including a slight 3-2 advantage in shots on goal. Bloomsburg held a 3-1 lead in corner kicks as well.
Major League Baseball
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Atlanta 1, Houston 1
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Atlanta 6, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 27: Houston 7, Atlanta 2 Friday, Oct. 29: Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 30: Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Sunday, Oct. 31: Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. (Fox) x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox)
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB New York 3 1 .750 — Philadelphia 2 2 .500 1 Toronto 2 3 .400 1½ Brooklyn 2 3 .400 1½ Boston 2 3 .400 1½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 4 1 .800 — Miami 3 1 .750 ½ Washington 3 1 .750 ½ Atlanta 3 1 .750 ½ Orlando 1 4 .200 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 4 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 3 2 .600 1½ Cleveland 3 2 .600 1½ Indiana 1 4 .200 3½ Detroit 0 3 .000 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 2 1 .667 — Memphis 2 2 .500 ½ Houston 1 3 .250 1½ San Antonio 1 3 .250 1½ New Orleans 1 4 .200 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 3 0 1.000 — Minnesota 3 1 .750 ½ Denver 2 2 .500 1½ Portland 2 2 .500 1½ Oklahoma City 1 4 .200 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 4 0 1.000 — Sacramento 2 2 .500 2 L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 2½ Phoenix 1 3 .250 3 L.A. Clippers 1 3 .250 3
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 120, Orlando 111 Miami 106, Brooklyn 93 Toronto 118, Indiana 100 Atlanta 102, New Orleans 99 Washington 116, Boston 107 Minnesota 113, Milwaukee 108 Oklahoma City 123, L.A. Lakers 115 Sacramento 110, Phoenix 107 Portland 116, Memphis 96 Cleveland 92, L.A. Clippers 79
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. Utah at Houston, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 5 p.m. New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 7 7 0 0 14 31 13 Buffalo 6 4 1 1 9 19 11 Detroit 7 4 2 1 9 23 23 Tampa Bay 7 3 3 1 7 21 27 Toronto 8 3 4 1 7 16 25 Boston 5 3 2 0 6 15 15 Ottawa 6 2 4 0 4 15 19 Montreal 7 1 6 0 2 11 25
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 7 4 0 3 11 28 19 Carolina 5 5 0 0 10 22 8 N.Y. Rangers 7 4 2 1 9 15 18 Pittsburgh 6 3 1 2 8 24 17 Columbus 6 4 2 0 8 19 15 Philadelphia 5 3 1 1 7 26 19 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 2 1 7 15 15 New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 5 5 0 0 10 25 11 Minnesota 6 5 1 0 10 20 18 Winnipeg 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 Dallas 7 3 3 1 7 14 18 Nashville 7 3 4 0 6 20 20 Colorado 6 2 4 0 4 16 23 Chicago 7 0 5 2 2 14 30 Arizona 6 0 5 1 1 11 30
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 30 21 Calgary 6 4 1 1 9 21 15 San Jose 6 4 2 0 8 20 14 Vancouver 7 3 3 1 7 20 21 Vegas 7 3 4 0 6 16 22 Seattle 7 2 4 1 5 18 24 Anaheim 7 2 4 1 5 20 24 Los Angeles 6 1 4 1 3 14 20 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Washington 2, OT Florida 4, Boston 1 Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT Philadelphia 5, Edmonton 3
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Friday’s Games Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Saturday’s Games N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 1:30 p.m. Montreal at Los Angeles, 4 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m. Florida at Boston, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at San Jose, 7 p.m. Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Calgary, 10 p.m.
College football
Big Ten standings
League-overall
East
Ohio State 4-0 6-1 Michigan State 4-0 7-0 Michigan 4-0 7-0 Penn State 2-2 5-2 Maryland 1-3 4-3 Rutgers 0-4 3-4 Indiana 0-4 2-5
West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.