In case you missed it, here are the results from the weekend PHAC sections, held at Hughesville, Shikellamy and Central Columbia, as well as the ACAA Championships, held at Lewisburg.
PHAC North Sectional
Saturday at Hughesville
Girls
4x800 relay: 1. Warrior Run (Sienna Dunkleberger, Alyssa Hoffman, Sage Dunkleberger, Lauren Trapani) 9:49.28; 2. Montoursville, 10:01.63; 3. Hughesville, 10:24.23; 4. Williamsport; 5. Jersey Shore; 6. Central Mountain 100H: 1. Ashley Rich, Central Mountain, 16.68; 2. Sarah Gardner, Hughesville, 17.22; 3. Jessica Robinson, Williamsport, 17.26; 4. Prynn Sidleck; 5. Madelyn Gerst, Jersey Shore; 6. Kylie Liebersohn, Hughesville 100: 1. Tionna Collier, Williamsport, 12.69; 2. Rachel Hall, Central Mountain, 13.28; 3. Madison Maihle, Jersey Shore, 13.40; 4. Kylie Bieber, Hughesville; 5. Sophia Gardner, Loyalsock; 6. Alainya Sherwood, Hughesville 1,600: 1. Alyssa Hoffman, Warrior Run, 5:27.38; 2. Alanna Ranck, Warrior Run, 5:29.48; 3. Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run, 5:37.49; 4. Gabrielle Shearer, Montoursville; 5. Ella Wilson, Williamsport; 6. Emily Hale, Williamsport 4x100 relay: 1. Williamsport, 50.38; 2. Hughesville, 52.37; 3. Jersey Shore, 52.62; 4. Central Mountain; 5. Loyalsock; 6. Montoursville 400: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 57.76; 2. Elizabeth Fortin, Hughesville, 1:02.91; 3. Raya Pauling, Montoursville, 1:03.50; 4. Ellie Fisher, Williamsport; 5. Izzy Dadzie, Loyalsock; 6. Carli McConnell, Jersey Shore 300H: 1. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 49.87; 2. Jillian Irion, Montoursville, 49.91; 3. Madelyn Gerst, Jersey Shore, 50.07; 4. Emma Cline, Montoursville; 5. Sarah Gardner, Hughesville; 6. Devon Walker, Jersey Shore 800: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 2:19.36; 2. Aubrey Sechrist, Jersey Shore, 2:22.17; 3. Cierra Getz, Hughesville, 2:26.98; 4. Danyse Washington, Williamsport; 5. Alanna Ranck, Warrior Run; 5. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run; 6. Raya Pauling, Moontoursville 200: 1. Tionna Collier, Williamsport, 26.54; 2. Kenna Ammar-Khodja, Hughesville, 27.11; 3. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 27.11; 4. Kylie Bieber, Hughesville; 5. Rachel Hall, Central Mountain; 6. Olivia Strother, Hughesville 3,200: 1. Mikaela Majcher, Warrior Run, 12:30.43; 2. Erin Witter, Montoursville, 12:35.30; 3. Ella Wilson, Williamsport, 13:32.92; 4. Alivia McDonald, Montoursville; 5. Madi Paulhamus, Hughesville; 6. Kelsey Hoffman, Warrior Run 4x400 relay: 1. Hughesville, 4:08.72; 2. Williamsport, 4:15.13; 3. Jersey Shore, 4:!6.77; 4. Montoursville; 5. Central Mountain High jump: 1. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 5-0; 2. Maddy Hall, Loyalsock, 4-10; 3T. Ava Lilley, Montoursville; Jayden Phillips, Montoursville, 4-8; 5. Madelyn Gerst, Jersey Shore; 6. Marley Green, Hughesville Pole vault: 1. Mya Shoemaker, Warrior Run, 9-6; 2. Josslyn Davis, Montoursville, 9-0; 3. Emma Miller, Warrior Run, 8-6; 4. Jocelyn Renninger, Central Mountain; 5T. Mallory Pardoe, Williamsport; Ashlyn Maris, Hughesville Long jump: 1. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 16-2; 2. Sophia Gardner, Loyalsock Township, 16-1.75; 3. Jessica Robinson, Williamsport, 16-0.75; 4. Madison Maihle, Jersey Shore; 5. Countess Lingard, Williamsport; 6. Prynn Sidleck, Williamsport Triple jump: 1. Kiahna Jones, Central Mountain, 32-7; 2. Makenzi Leitenberger, Hughesville, 31-8.75; 3. Devon Walker, Jersey Shore, 31-8; 4. Maya Trump, Williamsport; 5. Zoey Pophal, Williamsport; 6. Danica Kelly, Central Mountain Shot put: 1. Mallory Eck, Central Mountain, 36-3.5; 2. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 35-2.75; 3. Alyssa Vangorder, Central Mountain, 33-1; 4. Alex Snyder, Hughesville; 5. Sydney Hoffman, Warrior Run; 6. Karlee Wallis, Hughesville Discus: 1. Sydney Hoffman, Warrior Run, 110-3; 2. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 104-8; 3. Mckenna Fox, Central Mountain, 98-2; 4. Olivia Holmes, Williamsport; 5. Karlee Wallis, Hughesville; 6. Grace Rizzo, Central Mountain Javelin: 1. Alex Snyder, Hughesville, 126-8; 2. Alexis Keefer, Loyalsock, 119-1; 3. Enya Green-Pratt, Williamsport, 113-8; 4. Valerie Badger, Montoursville; 5. Mallory Eck, Central Mountain; 6. Erika Haag, Williamsport.
Boys
4x800 relay: 1. Hughesville, 8:13.38; 2. Williamsport, 8:20.43; 3. Jersey Shore, 9:13.27; 4. Loyalsock; 5. Montoursville; 6. Central Mountain 110H: 1. Allen Taylor, Williamsport, 14.28; 2. Ezra Miller, Jersey Shore, 15.43; 3. Jamaire Harden, Williamsport, 16.12; 4. Josiah Schans, Montoursville; 5. Will Burdett, Loyalsock Township; 6. Noah Pick, Warrior Run 100: 1. Ry’mer Brown, Williamsport, 11.59; 2. Anthony Nanton, Hughesville, 11.72; 3. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 11.81; 4. Nelson Macdonald, Williamsport; 5. Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore; 6. Keanu Singh, Loyalsock Township 1600: 1. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 4:35.92; 2. Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run, 4:41.26; 3. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 4:41.55; 4. Ethan Holcomb, Williamsport; 5. Patrick Nardi, Williamsport; 6. Andrew Adams, Warrior Run; 9. Spencer Fogelman, Warrior Run 4x100 relay; 1. Williamsport, 44:04; 2. Montoursville, 45.26; 3. Hughesville, 46.39; 4. Central Mountain, 47.13; 5. Jersey Shore, 47.25 400: 1. Elliott Wannop, Williamsport, 52.33; 2. Keanu Singh, Loyalsock, 52.44; 3. Treyvon Eiswerth, Williamsport, 52.81; 4. Patrick Gerrity, Williamsport; 5. Logan Long, Hughesville; 6. Brady Dowell, Loyalsock 300H: 1. Allen Taylor, Williamsport, 40.24; 2. Jamaire Harden, Williamsport, 42.95; 3. Ezra Miller, Jersey Shore, 43.03; 4. Will Burdett, Loyalsock; 5. Josiah Schans, Montoursville; 6. Jacob Foster, Montoursville; 7. Noah Pick, Warrior Run 800: 1. Gavin Furey, Williamsport, 2:06.22; 2. Logan Hall, Wiliamsport, 2:07.04; 3. Kenneth Draper, Hughesville, 2:09.78; 4. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore; 5. Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run; 6. Nicholas Fortin, Hughesville 200: 1. Allen Taylor, Williamsport, 23.42; 2. Nelson Macdonald, Williamsport, 23.50; 3. Damond Greene, Williamsport, 23.60; 4. Tristen Steele, Montoursville; 5. Dominick Kennedy, Central Mountain; 6. Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore 3,200: 1. Henry Lyon, Williamsport, 9:29.22; 2. Hunter Foust, Hughesville, 10:11.66; 3. Gavin Furey, Williamsport, 10:40.99; 4. Kenneth Draper, Hughesville; 5. Ethan Holcomb, Williamsport; 6. Nicholas Fortin, Hughesville 4x400 relay: 1. Williamsport, 3:35.73; 2. Jersey Shore, 3:40.52; 3. Central Mountain; 4. Montoursville High jump: 1. Shaheem Hill, Williamsport, 6-0; 2. Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain, 6-0; 3. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run, 6-0; 4. Carter Stackhouse, Jersey Shore; 5T. Coltin Pentycofe, Warrior Run and Caleb Porter, Central Mountain Pole vault: 1. Kaden Majcher, 12-6; 2. Max Kennel, Warrior Run, 12-0; 3. Bryce Eberhart, Montoursville, 12-0; 4. Brayden McKibben, Montoursville; 5. Carter Stackhouse, Jersey Shore; 6. Isaac Butler, Warrior Run Long jump: 1. Allen Taylor, Williamsport, 21-1.5; 2. Maxwell Goode, Williamsport, 20-4.75; 3. Nelson Macdonald, Williamsport, 19-10.5; 4. Will Burdett, Loyalsock; 5. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run; 6. Mason Winslow, Montoursville Triple jump: 1. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run, 41-7.75; 2. Shaheem Hill, Williamsport, 41-2; 3. Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain, 41-0.5; 4. Nathan McCormack, Warrior Run; 5. Andrew Reed, Loyalsock; 6. Jacob Watson, Central Mountain Shot put: 1. Gavin Farquharson, Montoursville, 45-4.5; 2. Avery Campbell, Williamsport, 44-8.5; 3. Brayden Brown, Montoursville, 43-11.25; 4. Logan Dawes, Central Mountain; 5. Lane Stuzman, Montoursville; 6. Caleb Long, Warrior Run Discus: 1. Garrett Laver, Williamsport, 135-9 2. Anthon Strats, Central Mountain, 135-3; 3. Avery Campbell, Williamsport, 123-4; 4. Lane Stutzman, Montoursville; 5. Brayden Brown, Montoursville; 6. Nathan McCormack, Warrior Run Javelin: 1. Gavin Livermore, Montoursville, 156-10; 2. Zach Barnes, Montoursville, 143-0; 3. Nathan McCormack, Warrior Run, 136-4; 4. Brayden Brown, Montoursville; 5. Gus Meyers, Jersey Shore; 5. Gus Meyers, Jersey Shore; 6. Garrett Laver, Williamsport
PHAC South Sectional
Saturday at Shikellamy
Girls
4x800 relay: 1. Lewisburg (Delaney Humphrey, Kyra Binney, Sarah Mahoney, Elena Malone) 9:55.96; 2. Danville, 10:05.58; 3. Shikellamy, 10:06.29; 4. Mount Carmel; 5. Southern Columbia 100H: 1. Siena Brazer, Lewisburg, 15.93; 2. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 16.44; 3. Claudia Morris, Mount Carmel, 16.82; 4. Gina Carapellucci, Shamokin; 5. Madison Cardello, Lewisburg; 6. Sarah Sharp, Danville 100: 1. Jordan Moten, Shikellamy, 12.85; 2. Sophia Feathers, Shikellamy, 12.89; 3. Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg, 13.04; 4. Myranda Malacusky, Southern Columbia; 5. Kaitlyn Lupatsky, Southern Columbia; 6. Torrence Spcher, Lewisburg 1,600: 1. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 5:23.97; 2. Sarah Mahoney, Lewisburg, 5:26.22; 3. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 5:29.54; 4. Talia Mazzatesta, Mount Carmel; 5. Olivia Solomon, Shikellamy; 6. Alivia Shen, Danville 4x100 relay: 1. Southern Columbia (Karly Renn, Myranda Malacusky, Peyton Wisloski, Loren Gehret) 51.74; 2. Lewisburg (Torrence Spicher, Medha Yenireddy, Mikayla Long, Jiali Pickering), 54.18; 3. Mount Carmel, 54.54; 4. Shamokin; 5. Danville 400: 1. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 58.97; 2. Cassidy Savitski, Southern Columbia, 1:03.92; 3. Esabella Trujillo, Mount Carmel, 1:05.85; 4. Jenna Angel, Danville; 5. Natissja Lapotsky, Mount Carmel; 6. Melia Raker, Shikellamy 300H: 1. Siena Brazer, Lewisburg, 46.74; 2. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 48.24; 3. Madison Cardello, Lewisburg, 48.34; 4. Sarah Sharp, Danville; 5. Claudia Morris, Mount Carmel; 6. Kaitlyn Lupatsky, Southern Columbia 800: 1. Bella Johns, Danville, 2:25.55; 2. Maggie Daly, Lewisburg, 2:27.00; 3. Talia Mazzatesta, Mount Carmel, 2:29.32; 4. Kyra Binney, Lewisburg; 5. Caroline Fletcher, Mount Carmel; 6. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia 200: 1. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 26.03; 2. Sophia Feathers, Shikellamy, 26.48; 3. Jordan Moten, Shikellamy, 26.52; 4. Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg; 5. Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia; 6. Myranda Malacusky, Southern Columbia 3,200: 1. Grace Petrick, Danville, 11:53.19; 2. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 12:09.29; 3. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 12:31.24; 4. Samantha Wakeman, Lewisburg; 5. Hannah Mirshahi, Lewisburg; 6. Grace Evans, Lewisburg 4x400 relay: 1. Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Asha Hohmuth, Madeline Ikeler, Elena Malone) 4:07.15; 2. Shikellamy, 4:15.58; 3. Southern Columbia, 4:23.20; 4. Danville; 5. Shamokin Discus: 1. Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 121-03; 2. DaniRae Renno, Mount Carmel, 112-06; 3. Briannan Eckard, Danville, 107-0; 4. Caillie Fish, Danville; 5. Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia; 6. Jordan Brookhart, Danville Shot put: 1. Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 34-10.75; 2. Caillie Fish, Danville, 33-3.5; 3. Meghan Bussey, Shikellamy, 32-7.25; 4. Aubrey Shultz, Shamokin; 5. DaniRae Renno, Mount Carmel; 6. Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel Long jump: 1. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 16-1.25; 2. Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia, 15-10; 3. Morgan Harris, Lewisburg, 15-8.25; 4. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy; 5. Peyton Kehler, Mount Carmel; 6. Emily Chillis, Danville Triple jump: 1. Peyton Kehler, Mount Carmel, 33-10; 2. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 33-0.5; 3. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 32-6.5; 4. Morgan Harris, Lewisburg; 5. Charity Vellner, Mount Carmel; 6. Rhyse Pursel, Southern Columbia High jump: 1. Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia, 5-0; 2. Madison Lippay, Shamokin, 4-8; 3. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 4-6; 4. Zoe Betz, Shikellamy; 5. Zoe Betz, Shikellamy; 5T: Peyton Kehler, Mount Carmel, Chloe Rishel, Mount Carmel Pole vault: 1. Karly Renn, Southern Columbia, 11-3; 2. Emma Branowicz, Shikellamy, 10-0; 3. Charity Vellner, Mount Carmel, 8-0; 4T. Emma Freeman, Lewisburg, Torrence Spicher, Lewisburg, 8-0; 6. Gia Yancoski, Mount Carmel Javelin: 1. Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel, 127-0; 2. Madeleine Still, Lewisburg, 103-7; 3. Quinn Johnston, Southern Columbia, 97-02; 4. Melanie Minnier, Shikellamy; 5. Myranda Malacusky, Southern Columbia; 6. Hazel Buonopane, Lewisburg
Boys
4x800 relay: 1. Danville (Rory Lieberman, Nick Krohn, Evan Klinger, Douglas Hoouser) 8:11.62; 2. Shikellamy, 8:26.98; 3. Lewisburg (Thomas Hess, Calvin Bailey, Gianluca Perrone, James Koconis) 8:36.82; 4. Southern Columbia; 5. Mount Carmel 110H: 1. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 14.34; 2. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 14.40; 3. Benjamin Bulger, Danville, 15.65; 4. Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy; 5. Carter Smink, Shamokin; 6. Julien Mercado-Bonann, Lewisburg 100: 1. Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 11.20; 2. Gavin Colescott, Shikellamy, 11.36; 3. Cameron Michaels, Lewisburg, 11.37; 4. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy; 5. Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia; 6. Garrett Timco, Mount Carmel 1,600: 1. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 4:26.55; 2. Calvin Bailey, Lewisburg, 4:29.50; 3. Paul Snyder, Shikellamy, 4:44.39; 4. Micah Zellers, Shikellamy; 5. Nick Krohn, Danville; 6. Evan Klinger, Danville 300H: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 39.20; 2. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 39.75; 3. Benjamin Bulger, Danville, 40.79; 4. Julien Mercado-Bonann, Lewisburg; 5. Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy; 6. Rashawn Martin, Shikellamy 400: 1. Billy Delbaugh, Shamokin, 48.74; 2. Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 50.88; 3. Colton Lynch, Shamokin, 51.30; 4. James Koconis, Lewisburg; 5. Tim Gale, Shikellamy; 6. Calvin Bailey, Lewisburg 4x100 relay: 1. Southern Columbia (Gavin Garcia, Jake Rose, Jake Davis, Braeden Wisloski) 42.89; 2. Shikellamy, 44.87; 3. Shamokin, 45.22; 4. Mount Carmel; 5. Lewisburg 800: 1. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 1:58.33; 2. Gianluca Perrone, Lewisburg, 2:00.66; 3. Elijah Adams, Lewisburg, 2:02.79; 4. Nolan Reynolds, Shikellamy; 5. Tim Gale, Shikellamy; 6. Ryan Williams, Shikellamy 200: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 22:0; 2. Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 22.28; 3. Cameron Michaels, Lewisburg, 22.68; 4. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy; 5. Joniel Bruno, Shikellamy; 6. Garrett Timco, Mount Carmel 3,200: 1. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 9:42.27; 2. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 9:47.25; 3. Alan Daniel, Lewisburg, 9:53.36; 4. Connor Murray, Lewisburg; 5. Paul Snyder, Shikellamy; 6. Micah Zellers, Shikellamy 4x400 relay: 1. Southern Columbia (Jake Davis, Jake Rose, Braeden Wisloski, Gavin Garcia) 3:25.34; 2. Shamokin, 3:27.54; 3. Lewisburg, 3:30.38; 4. Shikellamy; 5. Mount Carmel; 6. Danville Discus: 1. Eric Shoch, Shikellamy, 149-01; 2. Zachary Gose, Lewisburg, 127-04; 3. Matthew Scicchitano, Mount Carmel, 126-10; 4. Jared Oakes, Shikellamy; 5. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; 6. Stephen Tiffin, Lewisburg Shot put: 1. Jared Oakes, Shikellamy, 51-05; 2. Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel, 48-03; 3. Zachary Gose, Lewisburg, 43-8.25; 4. Mike Keer, Mount Carmel; 5. Ian Paul, Shamokin; 6. Eric Shoch, Shikellamy Long jump: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 21-9; 2. Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, 21-6.5; 3. Jake Davis, Southern Columbia, 19-8.5; 4. Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy; 5. Nick Zeigler, Southern Columbia; 6. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg Triple jump: 1. Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, 11-5; 2. Jagger Dressler, Danville, 44-5; 3. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 42-3; 4. Benjamin Bulger, Danville; 5. Jake Davis, Southern Columbia; 6. Alex Morrison, Southern Columbia High jump: 1. Marcus Moyer, Shamokin, 6-0; 2. Michael Balichik, Mount Carmel, 5-10; 3. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 5-10; 4. Nathaniel Long, Mount Carmel; 5T. Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, Joel Harris, Lewisburg Pole vault: 1. Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy, 15-0; 2. Adam Seasholtz, Lewisburg, 13-6; 3. Jayden Packer, Shikellamy, 10-6; 4. Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel; 5. Wade Alleman, Shamokin; 6. Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia Javelin: 1. Kayden Riley, Danville, 168-03; 2. Bronson Krainak, Danville, 159-08; 3. Cael Amerman, Shikellamy, 156-09; 4. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; 5. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia; 6. Ian Paul, Southern Columbia
PHAC Central Section
Saturday at Central Columbia
Girls
100: 1. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 12.79; 2. Jane Bergey, Milton, 13.08; 3. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 13.17; 4. Natalya Heard, Bloomsburg; 5. Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg; 6. Rilee McMahan, Central Columbia 200: 1. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 26.32; 2. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 26.86; 3. Natalya Heard, Bloomsburg, 26.95; 4. Lilian Poust, Selinsgrove; 5. Regi Wendt, Milton; 6. Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg 400: 1. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 1:00.93; 2. Maggie Mylin, Bloomsburg, 1:01.09; 3. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 1:01.24; 4. Madison Whitesell, Central Columbia; 5. Avery Metzger, Mifflinburg; 6. Alyssa Hoover, Midd-West 800: 1. Leah Walter, Milton, 2:26.43; 2. Zoe Tomko, Central Columbia, 2:33.37; 3. Madelyn Blake, Central Columbia, 2:33.37; 4. Laura Kratzer, Midd-West; 5. Ella Shuck, Mifflinburg. 6. Olivia Hoffman, Selinsgrove 1,600: 1. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 5:16.88; 2. Shaela Krsukie, Selinsgrove, 5:24.68; 3. Zoe Tomko, Selinsgrove, 5:27.85; 4. Breia Mayes, Selinsgrove; 5. Lydia Bowersox, Midd-West; 6. Maria Darrup, Mifflinburg 3,200: 1. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 11:48.79; 2. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 11:53.64; 3. Breia Mayes, Selinsgrove, 12:46.26; 4. Emma East, Milton; 5. Marissa Allen, Mifflinburg; 6. Myah Stackhouse, Bloomsburg 100H: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 16.49; 2. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 16.99; 3. Makenna Dietz, Midd-West, 17.02; 4. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West; 5. Rylee Weaver, Midd-West; 6. Alexis Beaver, Milton 300H: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 47.42; 2. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 49.38; 3. Peyton Yocum, Mifflinburg, 49.48; 4. Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg; 5. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg; 6. Makenna Dietz, Midd-West 4x100 relay: 1. Selinsgrove, 50.27; 2. Bloomsburg, 50.33; 3. Milton, 50.35; 4. Central Columbia 4x400 relay: 1. Selinsgrove, 4:08.83; 2. Central Columbia, 4:08.88; 3. Milton, 4:19.87; 4. Mifflinburg; 5. Midd-West 4x800 relay: 1. Selinsgrove, 10:10.20; 2. Milton, 10:21.02; 3. Mifflinburg, 10:43.55; 4. Midd-West High jump: 1. Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, 4-10; 2. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 4-8; 3. Maddy Fertig, Selinsgrove, 4-6; 4. Megan Minnig, Central Columbia; 5. Lindsey Fogelsanger, Bloomsburg; 6. Avery Defazio Long jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 16-1.5; 2. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 15-7.5; 3. Lilian Poust, Selinsgrove, 15-4; 4. Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove; 5. Sara Dewyer, Milton; 6. Aliana Ayala, Milton Triple jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 34-11.25; 2. Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, 32-4.5; 3. Alyssa Heckman, Midd-West, 32-0; 4. Aliana Ayala, Milton; 5. Ella Shuck, Mifflinburg; 6. Sara Dewyer, Milton Pole vault: 1. Annalise Bond, Selinsgrove, 11-6; 2. Sarah Bower, Bloomsburg, 10-6; 3. Riley Murray, Milton, 9-6; 4. Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg; 5. Rebecca Reimer, Mifflinburg; 6. Ava Snyder, Central Columbia Discus: 1. Kyleigh Elsayed, Selinsgrove, 104-11; 2. Vanessa Regester, Midd-West, 86-10; 3. Anita Shek, Milton, 81-4; 4. Leah Ferster, Midd-West; 5. Rachel Heggenstaller, Central Columbia; 6. Nadja Hartmann, Bloomsburg Javelin: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 108-2; 2. Anita Shek, Milton, 97-6; 3. Vanessa Regester, Midd-West, 88-11; 4. Katrina Bennage, Mifflinburg; 5. Emily Davis, Selinsgrove; 6. Meg Shively, Mifflinburg Shot put: 1. Kyleigh Elsayed, Selinsgrove, 34-9; 2. Leah Ferster, Midd-West, 39-4.5; 3. Anita Shek, Milton, 30-9.5; 4. Abigail Paternostro, Central Columbia; 5. Rachel Heggenstaller, Central Columbia; 6. Vanessa Regester, Midd-West
Boys
100: 1. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 11.52; 2. Daniel Reimer, Mifflinburg, 11.87; 3. Clint Rowe, Selinsgrove, 11.89; 4. Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; 5. Ashton Breed, Mifflinburg; 6. Nicholas Shakausky, Central Columbia 200: 1. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 22.95; 2. Chris Aviles, Milton, 23.39; 3. Daniel Reimer, Mifflinburg, 23.61; 4. Clint Rowe, Selinsgrove; 5. Kody Miller, Selinsgrove; 6. Ashton Breed, Mifflinburg 400: 1. Ronan Serrano, Bloomsburg, 51.48; 2. Clint Rowe, Selinsgrove, 52.34; 3. Owen Solomon, Midd-West, 53.53; 4. Donovan Goundie, Selinsgrove; 5. Nasir Berry, Mifflinburg; 6. Jarrett Lee, Selinsgrove 800: 1. Nathan Barnett, Milton, 2:10.26; 2. Joshua Reimer, Mifflinburg, 2:13.74; 3. Evan Pickering, Selinsgrove, 2:13.89; 4. Anden Aitkins, Midd-West; 5. Evan Dagle, Selinsgrove; 6. Daniel Walter, Mifflinburg 1,600: 1. Josh Woodley, Bloomsburg, 4:40.50; 2. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 4:42.93; 3. Eli Swan, Midd-West, 4:43.37; 4. Nathan Barnett, Milton; 5. Owen Magee, Selinsgrove; 6. Collin Dreese, Mifflinburg 3,200: 1. Derick Blair, Selinsgrove, 10:39.02; 2. Josh Woodley, Bloomsburg, 10:44.76; 3. Brody Bender, Milton, 10:47.72; 4. Owen Magee, Selinsgrove; 5. Ryan Bickhart, Milton; 6. Zachary Wentz, Selinsgrove 110H: 1. Cole Catherman, Selinsgrove, 15:69; 2. Aaron Williams, Bloomsburg, 17.19; 3. Dylan Wagner, Selinsgrove, 17.27; 4. Brett Mercer, Central Columbia; 5. Carson Brubaker, Mifflinburg 300H: 1. Cole Catherman, Selinsgrove, 41.16; 2. Dylan Wagner, Selinsgrove, 41.66; 3. Cole Bradley, Central Columbia, 43.98; 4. Xavier Lopez, Selinsgrove; 5. Carson Brubaker, Mifflinburg; 6. Chase Bilodeau, Milton 4x100 relay: 1. Bloomsburg, 44.21; 2. Mifflinburg, 44.97; 3. Selinsgrove, 46.11; 4. Milton; 5. Central Columbia 4x400 relay: 1. Selinsgrove, 3:34.45; 2. Midd-West, 3:37.79; 3. Mifflinburg, 3:38.25; 4. Milton 4x800 relay: 1. Milton, 8:32.15; 2. Mifflinburg, 8:35.51; 3. Selinsgrove, 8:52.76; 4. Midd-West High jump: 1. Russell Gump, Central Columbia, 5-8; 2. Anthony Wendt, Milton, 5-8; 3. Lane Yoder, Mifflinburg, 5-8; 4. Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; 5. Andrew Beagle, Central Columbia; 6. Andrew Morris, Selinsgrove Long jump: 1. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 20-0; 2. Cole Catherman, Selinsgrove, 19-11; 3. Nate Hackenberger, Selinsgrove, 19-3; 4. Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; 5. Andrew Morris, Selinsgrove; 6. Tanner Stout, Central Columbia Triple jump: 1. Nate Hackenberger, Selinsgrove, 41-4; 2. Tanner Stout, Central Columbia, 39-11; 3. Andrew Morris, Selinsgrove, 39-0.5; 4. Mike Widom, Bloomsburg; 5. Ethan Hendricks, Mifflinburg; 6. Payton Rearick, Milton Pole vault: 1. Aaron Williams, Bloomsburg, 12-6; 2. Brett Mercer, Central Columbia, 11-6; 3. Drew Harris, Milton, 11-0; 4. Damian Hahn, Selinsgrove; 5. Kyle Gates, Central Columbia; 6. Jack Burkhart, Central Columbia Discus: 1. Cole Goodwin, Milton, 141-11; 2. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 134-01.5; 3. Garret Carter, Central Columbia, 122-10; 4. Dale-Curtis Mitchell, Milton; 5. Adam McGinley, Bloomsburg; 6. Alexx Eveland, Central Columbia Javelin: 1. Josh Antonyuk, Mifflinburg, 157-3; 2. Logan McWilliams, Central Columbia, 149-11; 3. Aiden Shay, Selinsgrove, 143-01; 4. Austin Osman, Mifflinburg; 5. Lincoln Huber, Central Columbia; 6. Maddix Karns, Central Columbia Shot put: 1. Garret Carter, Central Columbia, 46-3; 2. Josh Antonyuk, Mifflinburg, 45-3; 3. Austin Osman, Mifflinburg, 44-7; 4. Cole Goodwin, Milton; 5. Vance Metzger, Selinsgrove; 6. Damian Catherman, Selinsgrove
ACAA Track Championships
Friday at Lewisburg
Key: NCS-Northumberland Christian School, MCS-Meadowbrook Christian School, GP-Grace Prep; CACS-Clearfield Alliance Christian School; BCCS-Blair County Christian School
Boys
100: 1. Luke Snyder, NCS, 12.28; 2. Ashton Canelo, MCS, 12.34; 3. Isaac Maas, Grace Prep, 12.39; 4. Zander Beaver, NCS; 5. Evan Adam, MCS; 6. Sean Haushalter, GP
110H: 1. Ashton Canelo, MCS, 18.36; 2. Jacob Reed, MCS, 20.37; 3. Ian Anderson, NCS, 21.02; 4. David King, NCS; 5. Mason Andre, BCCS
200: 1. Isaac Maas, GP, 25.17; 2. Justin Ross, NCS, 25.98; 3. Justin Ross, NCS, 26.07; 4. Zander Beaver, NCS; 5. Daniel Rhoades, GP; 6. Evan Adam, MCS
400: 1. Cole Knause, NCS, 56.51; 2. Zander Beaver, NCS, 58.16; 3. Daniel Rhoades, GP, 59.92; 4. Daniel Hayner, NCS; 5. Grant Williams, MCS; 6. Nathan Hetager, BCCS
800: 1. Henry McElroy, NCS, 2:15.42; 2. Joshua Lamey, NCS, 2:16.22; 3. Brayden Yount, NCS, 2:19.79; 4. Grant Williams, MCS; 5. Jude Sterling, MCS
1,600: 1. Joshua Lamey, NCS, 4:49.67; 2. Henry McElroy, NCS, 5:09.92; 3. Jude Sterling, MCS, 5:11.45; 4. Michael Smith, MCS; 5. Grant Williams, MCS; 6. Remington Crawford, CACS
3,200: 1. Joshua Lamey, NCS, 11:20.08; 2. Michael Smith, MCS, 11:38.58; 3. Jude Sterling, 11:46.63; 4. Brayden Young, NCS, 13:02.87
4x100 relay: 1. NCS, 48.60; 2. MCS, 49.10
4x400 relay: 1. MCS 4:43.26
4x200 relay: 1. NCS, 1:44.02; 2. MCS, 2:00.53; 3. BCCS, 2:23.08
High jump: 1. Jacob Reed, MCS, 5-2; 2. David King, NCS, 5-2; 3. Ian Anderson, NCS, 4-6; 4. Remington Crawford, CACS; 5. Richard Passmore, CACS
Long jump: 1. Isaac Maas, GP, 18-1.5; 2. Luke Snyder, NCS, 17-1.5; 3. Ashton Canelo, MCS, 15-5.5; 4. Brayden Young, NCS; 5. Matthew Terwilliger, MCS; 6. Sean Haushalter, GP
Triple jump: 1. Isaac Maas, GP, 37-0; 2. Justin Ross, NCS, 33-6; 3. Henry McElroy, NCS, 32-3.5; 4. Mason Andre, BCCS; 5. Matthew Terwilliger, MCS; 6. Matthew Driscoll, MCS
Shot put: 1. Nathan Allred, NCS, 36-6; 2. Noah Smith, MCS, 31-9; 3. Isaiah Clark, MCS, 31-3.5; 4. Liam Andrews, GP; 5. Ethan Blowers, CACS; 6. Zane Bracefield, GP
Javelin: 1. Josh King, NCS, 108-0; 2. Michael Smith, MCS, 100-8; 3. Luke Snyder, NCS, 96-8; 4. Daniel Rhoades, GP; 5. Matthew Driscoll, MCS; 6. Zane Brancefield, GP
Discus: 1. Nathan Allred, NCS, 89-0; 2. Noah Smith, MCS, 87-8; 3. Caleb Andrew, MCS, 73-5; 4. Liam Andrews, GP; 5. Wesley Lloyd, NCS; 6. Zane Brancefield, GP
Girls
100: 1. Amelia Yordy, MCS, 13:91; 2. Ember Erb, MCS, 13.99; 3. Emma Daku-Treas, NCS, 14.44; 4. Kaitlyn Brookwalter, NCS
100H: 1. Emily Toland, MCS, 20.03; 2. Jenika Krum, NCS, 20.09; 3. Rebekah Hayner, NCS, 21.68; 4. Faith Knopp, MCS, 23.66
200: 1. Ember Erb, MCS, 28.54; 2. Emma Daku-Treas, NCS, 29.18; 3. Elliana Zwatty, NCS, 31.43; 4. Alyssa Canelo, MCS
400: 1. Kailey Devlin, MCS, 1:06.40; 2. Kara Wilhelm, NCS, 1:08.37; 3. Eden Daku-Treas, NCS, 1:09.27; 4. Genesis Mendez-Garcia, MCS
800: 1. Maddy Osman, MCS, 2:38.14; 2. Eden Daku-Treas, NCS, 2:39.08; 3. Kendra Schoeppner, NCS, 2:57.93; 4. Kaitlin Waltman, MCS
1,600: 1. Kara Wilhelm, NCS, 5:42.35; 2. Eden Daku-Treas, NCS, 5:48.13; 3. Maddy Osman, MCS, 5:58.66; 4. Savannah Young, NCS; 5. Kaitlin Waltman, MCS; 6. Esther Maas, GP
3,200: 1. Eden Daku-Treas, NCS, 13:37.72; 2. Kara Wilhelm, NCS, 14:05.04; 3. Savannah Yount, NCS, 16:06.19; 4. Kaitlin Waltman, MCS; 5. Esther Maas, GP
4x100 relay: 1. MCS, 54.75; 2. NCS, 1:00.13
4x200 relay: 1. NCS, 2:01.74; 2. MCS, 2:05.85
High jump: 1. Kaitlyn Bookwalter, NCS, 4-8; 2. Shelby Hartman, MCS, 4-6; 3. Rebekah Hayner, NCS, 4-4; 4. Genesis Mendez-Garcia, MCS
Long jump: 1. Amelia Yordy, MCS, 13-9; 2. Anna Ulmer, NCS, 13-5; 3. Kaitlyn Bookwalter, NCS, 13-3.5; 4. Emma Daku-Treas, NCS; 5. Shelby Hartman, MCS; 6. Emily McTavish, CACS
Triple jump: 1. Kailey Devlin, MCS, 27-5; 2. Anna Ulmer, NCS, 26-6; 3. Ashton Canelo, MCS, 26-5.5; 4. Emma Ulmer, NCS
Shot put: 1. Emily Garvin, NCS, 31-3; 2. Shelby Hartman, MCS, 28-2; 3. Takira Yoder, MCS, 27-7.5; 4. Caitlyn Gray, NCS
Javelin: 1. Emily Garvin, NCS, 84-9; 2. Takira Yoder, MCS, 71-8; 3. Amelia Yordy, MCS, 64-11.5; 4. Elliana Zwatty, NCS; 5. Jaby Mendez-Garcia, MCS; 6. Laura Woomer, BCCS
Discus: 1. Emily Toland, MCS, 83-0; 2. Takira Yoder, MCS, 74-5; 3. Emily Garvin, NCS, 73-7; 4. Caitlyn Gray, NCS
