EDGEWOOD, Md. — Pennsylvania’s Mifflinburg Area High School’s Ty Stroup and Daniel Walter grinded out three fish Saturday weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces to win the FLW High School Fishing presented by Favorite Fishing Chesapeake Bay Open event in Edgewood, Md. The event was hosted by Visit Harford.
The Chesapeake Bay was stingy for the high school anglers, as just four teams brought a keeper bass to the scale. The Mifflinburg duo targeted the grass and credited a green pumpkin-colored Z-Man ChatterBait with a blue Strike King Rage Tail Craw as their key bait.
For their win on the Chesapeake Bay, the team now advances to the 2021 High School Fishing National Championship.
The top-seven teams on the Chesapeake Bay finished:
1st: Mifflinburg High School, Mifflinburg – Ty Stroup and Daniel Walter, three bass, 6-3
2nd: Susquehanna Valley High School, Conklin, N.Y. – Dylan Edwards and Luke Rokavec, one bass, 3-13
3rd: Lancaster Junior Hawg Hunters – Tucker Hastings, Lancaster, Pa., and Stephen Foor, East Earl, Pa., two bass, 2-14
4th: Carroll Fish Hawks – Peter Sheggrud, Phoenix, Md., and Haden Sisk, Reisterstown, Md., one bass, 1-3
5th: Capital City Jr. Bass Masters – Kyler Morris, Dauphin, Pa., and Jacob Vanscoik, Dauphin, Pa., zero bass
6th: Lancaster Junior Hawg Hunters – Brendon Martin, Stevens, Pa., and Andrew Fields, Myerstown, Pa., zero bass
7th: Panj Bass – Dylan Aulbach, Monroe Township, N.J., and Alex Walsberg, Chester Springs, Pa., zero bass
Complete results from the event can be found at FLWFishing.com.
The FLW High School Fishing presented by Favorite Fishing Chesapeake Bay Open was a free, two-person (team) event for students in grades 7-12 and open to any FLW and Student Angler Federation-affiliated high school club. The top 10 percent of teams at each Open event along with the TBF High School Fishing state championships will advance to the 2021 High School Fishing National Championship. The High School Fishing national champions will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship to the school of their choice.
In addition to the High School Fishing National Championship, all High School Fishing anglers nationwide automatically qualify for the world’s largest open high school bass tournament, the 2021 High School Fishing World Finals, held in conjunction with the National Championship. More than $2.8 million in scholarships and prizes were offered at the 2020 World Finals.
Full schedules and the latest announcements are available at HighSchoolFishing.org and FLWFishing.com.
