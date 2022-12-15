LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA cleared a major hurdle toward joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024, getting approval for the move from the University of California Board of Regents on Wednesday.
The regents voted 11-5 to affirm the Bruins’ move during a special meeting on the university's Westwood campus. A simple majority was needed to pass.
“We’ve always been guided by what is best for our 25 teams and more than 700 student-athletes,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said after the vote. “The Big Ten offers exciting new competitive opportunities on a bigger national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talent."
The regents imposed conditions to mitigate the impact of the move on athletes, including UCLA investing an additional $12 million in nutritional support, mental health services, academic support while traveling and charter flights to reduce travel time.
Richard Leib, chair of the Board of Regents, said it was important to make a decision given UCLA's ongoing recruiting efforts and the Pac-12 Conference's negotiations for a new media rights deal.
“We spent an inordinate amount of time into trying to make a reasonable decision. I’m pleased with how we did it,” Leib said. “I think in the end people will be pleased with it and excited about it.”
UCLA will also have to pay the University of California at Berkeley between $2 million and $10 million because of how the move will affect the Cal athletic program. The regents will determine the precise total once the upcoming Pac-12 Conference media rights deals are completed.
“From the very beginning we said we understand we may need to help Berkeley. We're OK with it and happy it is resolved,” UCLA chancellor Gene Block said.
The decision came nearly five months after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized UCLA's move because Block and Jarmond did not give advance notice to the regents.
UCLA and the University of Southern California announced on June 30 that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. USC is private and not part of the UC system.
In 1991, campus chancellors were delegated authority by the UC Office of the President to execute their own contracts, including intercollegiate athletic agreements. But the regents heard during an August meeting that they retain the authority to review decisions impacting the UC system, meaning they could affirm, overturn or abstain from following up on UCLA’s decision.
“The Regents provided the oversight the public deserves — ensuring that decisions about athletic conferences benefit, first and foremost, the student-athletes and campus communities impacted by those decisions,” said Erin Mellon, a spokeswoman for the governor. “By requiring UCLA to nearly double its investments in student supports, all student-athletes at both UCLA and Berkeley will have greater access to better nutrition, mental health supports, tutoring and support for travel.”
Despite the increased funding, the National College Players Association, a nonprofit advocacy group for athletes, said the move to the Big Ten exploited UCLA's athletes.
“UCLA athletes are not university property. They should be treated fairly in both the educational and business aspects of college sports. This move does neither," executive director Ramogi Huma, a former UCLA football player, said in a statement.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement that the conference was grateful to the regents for respecting UCLA’s decision to join. USC and UCLA become official members of the Big Ten on Aug. 2, 2024.
PSU's Porter named to AFCA All-America second team
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named second-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Porter earned his fourth NCAA-recognized All-American accolade this season. He was also selected as a second-team All-American by Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Penn State has had an All-American in 50 of the last 56 seasons. Porters is one of 184 Nittany Lions to earn All-American honors. Penn State has 17 All-Americans in the James Franklin era.
Porter, who was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media, has played in 34 career games with the Nittany Lions and has made 30 starts.
He has collected 114 tackles (87 solo), two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and 20 pass breakups as a Nittany Lion.
Porter. who was a a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award, has allowed just 9 catches in 26 targets (34.6%) and 70 yards, and he's allowing a 42.3 completion percentage when targeted.
AP source: Syndergaard agrees to $13M, 1-year deal with LA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $13 million, one-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced.
The deal includes the opportunity to earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses.
Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA ballooned to 4.12 and he averaged 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He made nine starts in 10 appearances for the eventual World Series runners-up.
Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in March 2020 before the season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. An injury setback delayed his return for the 2021 season before he made two relief appearances for the New York Mets late in the season.
The Dodgers have room in their rotation for Syndergaard because All-Star right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to miss all of next season after having Tommy John surgery. Free agents Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney signed elsewhere this offseason.
Syndergaard is seeking a return to some of the success he had with the New York Mets, where he pitched his first seven seasons and was an All-Star in 2016. He pitched for the Mets in the 2015 World Series, earning their only win of the series against the Kansas City Royals.
Also Wednesday, the Dodgers acquired right-hander J.P. Feyereisen from Tampa Bay in exchange for minor league pitcher Jeff Belge.
Feyereisen was designated for assignment a day earlier by the Rays. He was 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 22 games after missing the second half of last season with shoulder discomfort.
The 29-year-old right-hander has been in the major leagues for parts of three seasons with Milwaukee and the Rays. He has a career 2.31 ERA with an 8-4 record and 85 strikeouts in 83 games.
Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker 'week to week'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker.
The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period.
Petry, traded from Montreal over the summer, was injured during a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday. He will miss at least 10 games.
Zucker briefly left a 2-1 win over Dallas on Monday night in the second period after blocking a shot. He returned to play in the third period but was described as “week to week” by Sullivan.
The 30-year-old Zucker has had trouble staying healthy for most of his three-plus seasons in Pittsburgh. Zucker has six goals and 14 assists through 27 games for the Penguins, who are 13-2-2 over their last 17 games heading into a visit to Florida on Thursday night to face the Panthers.
“Obviously, we feel for Zuck, because he’s played extremely well for us this year,” Sullivan said. “He’s finally put a string of games together where he’s been in the lineup for a number of games. It’s been a struggle since he’s been a Penguin just keeping them healthy. So, we’re hopeful we’re not going to lose him too long here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.