LEWISBURG – The Bucknell women’s lacrosse team routed defending Mid-American Conference champion Robert Morris 17-6 at Graham Field on Saturday, and three of the stars of the game were honored by the Patriot League on Monday. Senior Katie Wendell was selected as the Patriot League Attacker of the Week, senior Abby Neff was picked as the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week, and junior Symone Ryans was named the Patriot League Goalie of the Week.
Bucknell has now played two games in 2022 and had five Patriot League weekly honorees. Attacker Laurel McHale and midfielder Tatumn Kohlbrenner were both recognized after the season opener against Canisius.
Wendell paced Bucknell’s 17-goal attack against Robert Morris with four goals and two assists, along with five ground balls and two caused turnovers. She scored twice in the first quarter to get the Bison going, and she finished with career highs in goals and points. Wendell now has five goals, three assists, and six ground balls in two games this season, and she ranks fourth in the league in points per game.
Defensively, Bucknell conceded only six goals in 60 minutes against the Colonials, and Neff and Ryans were a big reason why. Neff collected seven ground balls in the game, matching her career high and coming within one of the Bucknell single-game record. She also caused two turnovers and now has nine ground balls and five caused turnovers on the season. Neff leads the Patriot League in ground balls per game and ranks second in the league behind teammate Ella Payer in caused turnovers per game.
Ryans made her first start of the season and second of her career in goal. She tallied 11 saves en route to her first career win, including four in a shutout fourth quarter as Bucknell pulled away late in the game.
The Bison are back in action on Wednesday, taking on Duquesne at home at 5 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN+.
