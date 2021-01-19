LEWISBURG — Although the shots might not have been falling for Lewisburg in Monday’s nonleague girls basketball matchup against Muncy, the Green Dragons’ defense more than made up for it.
Lewisburg held Muncy to just six points in the first half, and the Green Dragons also forced Muncy into committing 25 turnovers in the game to take a 37-15 victory at Lewisburg Area High School.
“We played really good defense and we made it hard for Muncy to score, but we didn’t put the ball in the basket enough- not as much as I would have liked,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “But the girls did what they needed to do to win the game.”
Four points apiece from Regan Llanso and Roz Noone staked Lewisburg (4-0) out to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter.
That advantage ballooned to double digits in the second quarter when the Green Dragons went on a 14-0 run behind a couple of buckets off the bench by Maddie Still to go up by 26-6 at the half.
Lewisburg’s defense was also just as stout in the second. The Green Dragons forced Muncy into making nine turnovers in the period alone, including eight in the first nine possessions.
“Only giving up six points at the half was awesome,” said Sample. “Looking up (at the scoreboard) and (seeing) it was 26-6 and you have a 20-point lead — the girls are playing well.”
And although the Green Dragons only scored five points in the third quarter, Roz Noone and Lauren Gross both made key buckets to keep Lewisburg’s 20-point lead.
Noone led the team’s offensive efforts on the night as she finished with a game-high 10 points.
“Roz is looking to score this year. She is evolving her game into being more of a scorer than she was in the past,” said Sample. “She’s looking to do different things, so she’s not just a 3-point shooter — she attacks and she hits that mid-range jumper. She does a lot of really good things.”
Sophie Kilbride, in addition to her eight points and two assists, helped lead the defensive effort by adding seven steals and three rebounds to really fill up the stat book.
Lauren Gross also had nine rebounds and three steals to go along with her three points.
A total of six players scored at least three points on the night for the Green Dragons.
“We’ve been doing that this year. I wasn’t sure how the scoring would go to start the year, but I’ve had some girls stepping up into some really big roles,” said Sample. “I’m really surprised and I really love the effort I get from all of the girls — top to bottom. They come out every game and it seems like someone else is stepping into a role and it’s really a team-oriented game — I love it and I love coaching them.
“The girls give it everything they got and everyone goes out there and goes all-out,” Sample added. “The girls are 4-0 now, and it’s a big change from last year. It’s a really good start to the season and the girls are playing with a lot of confidence.”
Lewisburg is right back at it again tonight as the Green Dragons travel to Central Mountain for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Lewisburg 37, Muncy 15at LewisburgScore by quarters
Muncy 4 2 4 5 — 15 Lewisburg 10 16 5 6 — 37
Muncy (2-1) 15
Avery Bigelow 1 0-0 2; Mia Edkin 0 0-0 0; Arianna Copeland 2 2-3 6; Bell Hitesman 1 0-0 2; Casey Fry 0 0-0 0; Cierra Charles 0 0-0 0; Kylee Jacobs 0 1-4 1.
Totals:
6 3-7 15.
3-point goals:
None.
Lewisburg (4-0) 37
Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0; Sydney Bolinsky 0 0-2 0; Maddie Still 2 0-0 4; Roz Noone 3 3-4 10; Erin Lowthert 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Coleman 0 0-0 0; Grace Hilkert 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 4 0-0 8; Regan Llanso 1 4-4 6; Lauren Gross 1 1-2 3; Hope Drumm 3 0-0 6; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0; Gracie Murphy 0 0-0 0; Keeley Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 8-12 37.
3-point goals:
Noone.
JV score: Lewisburg 37-6. High scorer: Lewisburg, Lowthert, 12.
