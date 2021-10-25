Men's cross country
Lock Haven places third at PSAC Championships
KUTZTOWN - Milton Area High School graduate Tanner Walter finished 38th in 27:29.8 to help lead Lock Haven lock up another top-five performance at a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships meet on Friday.
The Bald Eagles placed third of 16 in the team standings, thanks in large part to a tremendous team-surge late in the race. Lock Haven was fifth overall in the team standings at the 3.5-mile mark, but The Haven pack pushed hard in the final mile-plus.
LHU scored 124 points for third and outdistanced fourth-place Indiana (Pa.) University (133 pts.) and fifth-place Slippery Rock University (152 pts.). Edinboro University won the team title with 32 points and Shippensburg University placed second with 71 points.
