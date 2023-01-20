Mike Brey needed only one season to turn Notre Dame from a forgotten program into an NCAA Tournament team.
He spent the next 22 seasons chasing the school’s second Final Four appearance, and this season will be his last chance.
On Thursday, Notre Dame announced Brey would be stepping down at the end of the season after winning a school-record 481 games and leading the program for a school-record 23 years. In a statement, Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick indicated Brey would remain on staff in an as-yet undefined capacity.
“It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future,” the 63-year-old Brey said in a statement released by the athletic department. “I want to thank our student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a key role in the culture we have created.”
Notre Dame scheduled a news conference for Friday.
Brey left Delaware in July 2000 after taking the Blue Hens to two NCAA Tournaments in three seasons — something that seemed little more than an afterthought in South Bend, considering that in the nine seasons following Digger Phelps’ retirement in 1991, Notre Dame’s once blue-chip program had been shut out of the NCAA tourney and had earned only three NIT bids.
But the man who served as an assistant under America’s best-known prep coach — Morgan Wootten at Maryland’s DeMatha High School — and under Division I’s winningest college coach, Mike Krzyzewski, helped Notre Dame return to its more glorious days.
Notre Dame snapped a 10-year tourney drought in 2001 and made 13 total tourney appearances under Brey. He won 15 tourney games, tying the school record, and Notre Dame reached back-to-back Elite Eights in 2015 and 2016.
Three times, Brey was named Big East coach of the year and won 146 conference games, which still ranks fifth all-time in the league. In 2011, Brey was named The Associated Press coach of the year after leading the Irish to a 27-7 mark and a 17-0 home record.
Notre Dame moved to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013 and two years later, Brey won the conference tourney title by defeating Miami, Duke and North Carolina during a 32-6 campaign. The Irish returned to the ACC tourney semifinals in 2016 and the ACC championship game in 2017 and seven of Brey’s players were NBA draft picks.
But lately, it’s been more challenging for Brey and the Irish. After going 24-11 and ending a five-year tourney drought last season, the Irish are 9-10 off to a 1-7 start in ACC play. Chants of “Fire Brey” could be he heard during games in the last year, something Brey occasionally said was warranted based on the team’s poor performances.
Brey is 580-321 overall and ranks 50th on the Division I career wins list. He is 481-269 with Notre Dame, a victory total that ranks sixth among active coaches at their current schools. Brey played college basketball at Northwestern State in Louisiana and George Washington.
AP source: Michigan’s Harbaugh refuses to agree on chargeMichigan coach Jim Harbaugh told NCAA investigators in multiple meetings this week that he will not agree to an unethical conduct charge, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been shared publicly.
Michigan announced two weeks ago that it received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that the governing body is looking into potential rules infractions within the football program.
The investigation involves impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits. The NCAA also is looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice.
Harbaugh is accused of not being forthcoming about the potential violations, and the NCAA considers that unethical conduct and a Level I infraction. A text message was sent to Harbaugh on Thursday night, seeking comment.
While the football program is dealing with an NCAA investigation, co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is on leave amid an investigation by university police into a report of computer access crimes over a three-day span last month at the team’s training facility.
Weiss is accused of accessing email accounts at the school without proper authorization, according to another person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the police investigation is ongoing.
Weiss said in a statement to ESPN that he is fully cooperating with investigators and looks forward to the matter being resolved. Weiss has not responded to messages from The Associated Press.
Porter, Johnson become MLB’s 2nd, 3rd Black ump crew chiefsNEW YORK (AP) — Alan Porter and Adrian Johnson became MLB’s second and third Black umpire crew chiefs as the league announced 10 retirements along with promotions from the minors.
Tom Hallion and Ted Barrett are retiring, the commissioner’s office said Thursday, joined by Marty Foster, Greg Gibson, Jim Reynolds, Jerry Meals, Sam Holbrook, Bill Welke, Paul Nauert and Tim Timmons.
Porter, 45, made his big league debut in 2010 and joined the permanent staff in 2013. Johnson, 47, worked his first major league game in 2006 and became a full-time big league umpire in 2010.
Kerwin Danley was the first Black crew chief in 2020. He retired after the 2021 season.
Lance Barksdale, Dan Bellino, Chris Conroy, James Hoye and Todd Tichenor also were promoted to crew chief.
Ten minor league umpires were promoted to the big league staff, all with 156 to 473 games of major league experience as fill-in umpires:
Erich Bacchus, Adam Beck, Nestor Ceja, Shane Livensparger, Nick Mahrley, Brennan Miller, Malachi Moore, Edwin Moscoso, Alex Tosi and Junior Valentine.
Hallion was a big league ump for 30 years and worked the 2008 and ’21 World Series along with seven no-hitters.
Barrett worked five World Series during 26 years in the majors and was behind the plate for the record 18-inning World Series game, a 3-2 win by the Los Angeles Dodgers against Boston in 2018 that took 7 hours, 20 minutes and 561 pitches.
Barrett is the only umpire to call balls and strikes for a pair of perfect games, by the New York Yankees’ David Cone in 1999 and by San Francisco’s Matt Cain in 2012. He also was behind the plate for a no-hitter by the Los Angeles Angels’ Ervin Santana in 2011 and a Seattle combined no-hitter in 2012, just five days before Cain’s perfect game that June 13.
Foster, a big league ump for 24 years, worked the first big league games in Japan, a two-game series between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets in 2000.
Gibson, a 24-year veteran, umpired in the 2011 World Series and was behind the plate for a perfect game by Arizona’s Randy Johnson in 2004 and a no-hitter by the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw in 2014.
Holbrook worked three World Series during a 22-year career, including behind the plate for the Cubs’ Game 7 win at Cleveland in 2016 that gave Chicago its first title since 1908.
Meals, a 26-year veteran, umpired in a pair of World Series and was behind the plate for Kerry Wood’s 20-strikeout game for the Cubs in 1998.
Timmons, Welke and Reynolds each worked 23 seasons. Walke, brother of former big league umpire Tim Welke, umpired in the 2015 World Series, while Timmons was in the 2018 Series and Reynolds umpired in a pair of Series.
Nauert, a 22-year veteran, worked the 2017 Series.
