Jordan Hollins’ three-run home run off of Crosscutters reliever Francisco Mateo, gave the Trenton Thunder their walk-off win and a split of their two-game road series.
Dominic Smith allowed one run on four hits and three walks over four innings, in the start for the Cutters. Smith failed to record a strikeout in the no decision.
Ben Terwilliger, Dominic Hambley and Ryan Velazquez combined to allow one run over three innings of relief out of the Williamsport bullpen. The trio surrendered one hit and three walks, but totaled three strikeouts.
Francisco Mateo worked around a walk in his first inning of work, but ran into trouble in the bottom of the 9th, allowing three runs on three hits, including the walk-off home run to Hollins.
The Crosscutters offense was quieted by Trenton pitching, held to the two runs on four hits and two walks. Trey Steffler and Michael Turconi each recorded an RBI in the loss. Four different Cutters recorded a base hit, while eight of the starting nine batters struck out at least once.
Crosscutters pitching has now allowed 11 home runs this season, including a home run in each of their last five games.
On Saturday, the Williamsport Crosscutters pitching staff put their extra day of rest due to Friday’s rainout to good use, throwing 7.1 innings of no-hit baseball en route to a 6-3 victory over the Trenton Thunder at Rider University.
Nick Consentino earned his second win of the season in his fifth start, going the first five innings and allowing just one walk and two hit batters while striking out six. Zach Kalpak and Hunter Kloke would continue the no-hitter into the 8th inning before Kloke would surrender a single, a double, and a three-run home run, which accounted for all of the Trenton scoring on the day. Hunter Caudelle closed things out on the hill, allowing just one additional hit while earning his first save of the season.
The Cutters offense was led in a big way by the red-hot bats of Dakota Kotowski and Sean Ross, who combined for six of the teams eight hits on the afternoon. Kotowski went 3-4 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored while Ross was 3-4 with a double and two runs scored. Trey Steffler and Jaxon Shirley also each recorded a hit in the contest.
