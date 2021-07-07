WILLIAMSPORT –Dakota Kotowski launched his third home run of the season, but early errors and walks led to Williamsport’s 8-5 loss to Trenton on Tuesday.
Kotowski finished the night 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs driven in, leading the Crosscutters offense as the only batter with multiple hits.
Nick Cosentino (1-4) suffered the loss, allowing three runs over three innings of work. Cosentino struck out five, but allowed four walks and four hits.
Max Loven gave the Cutters solid relief, working two perfect innings, striking out four. Chase Plymell followed with two perfect innings of relief, striking out four as well.
Crosscutters pitching retired the last 15 batters they faced. Kotowski’s home run was the 12th of the season for Williamsport, but it was just their second at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
It was the Crosscutters’ first homer since May 31, which also came against the Trenton Thunder.
The Crosscutters (16-18-2) fall to 4-8-1 against the Thunder on the season with the loss.
Williamsport continues its series against Trenton at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
