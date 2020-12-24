National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 — Boston 1 0 1.000 — Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 — New York 0 1 .000 1 Toronto 0 1 .000 1
W L Pct GB Orlando 1 0 1.000 — Atlanta 1 0 1.000 — Miami 0 1 .000 1 Washington 0 1 .000 1 Charlotte 0 1 .000 1
W L Pct GB Indiana 1 0 1.000 — Cleveland 1 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1 Detroit 0 1 .000 1 Chicago 0 1 .000 1
W L Pct GB San Antonio 1 0 1.000 — New Orleans 1 0 1.000 — Houston 0 0 .000 ½ Dallas 0 1 .000 1 Memphis 0 1 .000 1
W L Pct GB Utah 1 0 1.000 — Minnesota 1 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 ½ Denver 0 1 .000 1 Portland 0 1 .000 1
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 — Phoenix 1 0 1.000 — Sacramento 1 0 1.000 — L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1 Golden State 0 1 .000 1
Cleveland 121, Charlotte 114 Orlando 113, Miami 107 Indiana 121, New York 107 Philadelphia 113, Washington 107 New Orleans 113, Toronto 99 Boston 122, Milwaukee 121 San Antonio 131, Memphis 119 Minnesota 111, Detroit 101 Atlanta 124, Chicago 104 Sacramento 124, Denver 122, OT Utah 120, Portland 100 Phoenix 106, Dallas 102 Oklahoma City at Houston, ppd
No games scheduled.
New Orleans at Miami, 12 p.m. Golden State at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 5 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Illinois 98, Penn St. 81 Iona 85, Coppin St. 65 NJIT 81, Rider 66 Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 67 St. Peter’s 70, St. Francis Brooklyn 64 SOUTH George Mason 70, Towson 65 SE Louisiana 77, Grambling St. 70 Tennessee 80, SC-Upstate 60 UNC-Wilmington 87, Delaware St. 63 MIDWEST Butler 70, Providence 64 Creighton 66, Xavier 61 DePaul 91, W. Illinois 72 Northwestern 74, Indiana 67 Notre Dame 81, Bellarmine 70 Ohio St. 80, Rutgers 68 Saint Louis 62, UMKC 46 Villanova 85, Marquette 68 SOUTHWEST Tulsa 102, Southwestern Christian 45 FAR WEST BYU 87, Weber St. 79 Boise St. 89, New Mexico 52 CS Bakersfield 79, Pepperdine 51 Idaho St. 71, N. Colorado 56 Utah St. 85, San Jose St. 52 Washington St. 62, Northwestern St. 52 OTHER UC San Diego 75, Saint Katherine 39
Women’s college basketball
EAST Maine 52, Hartford 49 Rider 57, NJIT 53 Rutgers 84, Manhattan 41 Temple 69, Tulsa 52 MIDWEST Indiana 75, Minnesota 54 Purdue 83, Nebraska 72 S. Dakota St. 74, N. Iowa 63 FAR WEST Arizona 96, Idaho 42 Santa Clara 54, UC Riverside 48 Southern Cal 71, Long Beach St. 65 Transactions BASEBALL American League BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Andriese on a one-year contract with a club option for the 2022 season. DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Dustin Garneau on a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Jose Urena on a one-year contract. HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Jose Siri on a minor league contract. National League CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Boston. Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Edgar Garcia. NEW YORK METS — Named Zack Scott senior vice president/general manager. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Fined Houston G James Harden $50,000 for violationg the league’s health and safety protocols. NBA REFEREE AND DEVELOPMENT — Named Simone Jelks, Suyash Mehta and Andy Nagy to full time NBA staff officials. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Exercised their option to extend the contracts of Fs P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Exercised their option to extend the contracts of F Dylan Windler, Gs Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Krishawn Hogan and Isaac Whitney to the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB James Crawford to the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Reggie Davis on the practice/squad injured reserve. Signed DB Teez Tabor on the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated CB Tony Brown to return from injured reserve. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated S Ronnie Harrison to return from injured reserve. Signed G Michael Dunn to the active roster. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kemon Hall to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Activated DE Everson Griffen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DT Danny Shelton to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Auzoyah Alufohai to the practice squad. Activated CB Mark Fields II from the exempt/commisoners list. Placed G/T Tytus Howard on injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed P Austin Rehkow and TE Andrew Vollert to the practice squad. Placed C Joey Hunt on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Designated TE Noah Togiai from injured reserve. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated WR Josh Hammond and DB Josh Nurse from the reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Isaiah Johnson from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Nick Kwiatkoski on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Kyzir White on injured reserve. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RB Myles Gaskin form the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. Released TE Paul Quessenberry. Placed CB Stephan Gilmore on injured reserve. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Jake Lampman to the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OLB Kyler Fackrell to return from injured reserve. NEW YORK JETS — Placed DT Quinnen Williams on injured reserve. Placed TE Ryan Griffin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad. Release LS Christian Kuntz. Activated LB Vince Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Rosen to a one-year contract from the Tampa Bay practice squad. Placed WR Trent Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Chase Harrell and FB Josh Hokit on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Jordan Matthews to the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated CB Tre Flowers and DT Bryan Moore to return from injured reserve. Signed WR Penny Hart and G Alex Boone to the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Justin Evans. Signed WR Josh Pearson to the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TEs Tyrone Swoopes and Dylan Cantrell to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League MONTREAL CANADIANS — Signed RW Michael Frolik to a one-year contract. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed RW Mikael Granlund and C Erik Haula to one-year contracts. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed G MacKenzie Blackwood to a three-year contract. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed Fs Mathieu Joseph to a two-year, one-way contract and Alex Volkov to a one-year, one-way contract. East Coast Hockey League JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed G Eamon McAdam on reserve. Placed D Jacob Panetta and F Abbott Girduckis on injured reserve. Suspended F Eric Neiley. Acquired F Jared VanWormer from Allen. Activated D Jack Ahcan and F Matt Filipe from the commisioners exempt list. Activated G Callum Booth from reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F C.J. Eick from the commisioners exempt list and placed on reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Patrik Parkkonen to a contract and added to the active roster. SOCCER Major League Soccer AUSTIN FC — Acquired G Andrew Tarbell. COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed F Bradley Wright-Phillips. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION SC — Signed MF Wilfrid Kaptoum for the 2021 season. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Traded D Patrick Seagrist to Miami CF for a third-round pick in the 2021 MLS Superdraft and additional GAM money if certain performance metrics are reached in the 2021 season. Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
