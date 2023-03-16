LEWISBURG — On the hunt for another state medal, Lewisburg’s Kimberly Shannon recorded a 2:06.36 in the preliminary race of the 200 free.
It was the perfect way to kick off the two-day event for the junior swimmer as she attempted to reach the podium in back-to-back seasons.
Lewisburg’s combination of Kimberly Shannon, Jilliane Donner, Emma Hopkinson, and Emma Gerlinski finished with a 1:42.47 in the 200 free relay. The time qualified them for the opening heat of the championship swim Wednesday night.
The group was seeded 13th in the second lane of the pool, giving them a clear path and solid time. The order remained the same with Shannon, after competing in the championship heat of the 200 IM, opened, Conner followed, Hopkinson legged the middle, and Gerlinski closed out the race.
For a second consecutive year, Shannon highlighted the opening day of Lewisburg’s PIAA efforts at Bucknell.
After blowing by the District 4 field to enter as the top seed in the 200 IM, Shannon posted a 2:06.36 in the prelims to finish fourth. The time put her in the sixth lane of Wednesday’s Championship Heat at Bucknell. She went on to finish second in the event, finishing with a 2:04.23.
“That race was pretty much a dogfight,” Shannon said. “There were no PRs put up. That doesn’t have anything to do with it, but it shows that things can change quickly. Once I got into the pool, I knew I had to fight.”
Shannon grinded out a tough race against a difficult field. Mapletown’s Ella Menear topped the field with a final time of 2:02.13. Lydia Gonzales finished third behind Shannon with a 2:04.25.
“I told myself I needed to be fast underwater,” Shannon said. “That’s the fastest you are in the pool. I knew the girls behind had really good underwaters. I had to push myself in the areas that I’m weaker in.”
Bloomsburg’s Annabell Reck finished sixth in the fourth preliminary heat of Wednesday’s 100 fly race. Her time of 57.85 slotted her into lane 7 for the championship heat.
She improved her time with a 57.11 in the final to reach the podium in the No. 5 slot.
“I’ve worked a lot of time for this,” Reck said. “I’ve been swimming for 12 years. It’s been a goal of mine since I was little. I’m just really happy that I’ve finally done it.”
Reck will get another chance in the 100 free later today.
“I’m going to do it again in the 100 free,” said Reck as a smile crept across her face.
Central Columbia’s 200 medley relay team of Bryce Rafel, Ethan Robertson, Connor Morgan, and Alton Smargassi finished in the 19 spot for the event with a preliminary time of 1:43.48. Robertson will compete in today’s 100 breast preliminary meet with a chance to reach the night swim.
That same group took the No. 24 spot in the 200 freestyle relay, posting a final time of 1:33.99.
Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez, Miles Fassero, Mitchell Malusis, and Aiden Gross finished 27th in the 200 medley relay with a final time of 1:45.10.
Ordonez went on to finish 13th in the 200 free finals in 1:46.09, earning a trip to Wednesday’s nightcap at Bucknell.
Ryan Hause, competing in his final PIAA State Meet, finished 13 with a final time of 1:56.94 in the preliminary race of Wednesday’s meet. The time was good enough to earn another swim as he competed in the opening heat of the event, swimming in the second lane.
Danville’s Brenna Ross highlighted the night for the District 4 field, winning the 50 free with a final time of 23.73.
“I felt really strong in warmups and knew from my start it was going to be a good race,” Ross said. “I had a good reaction time. I worked on my underwater a lot this week, because they weren’t so great at districts.”
The extra work, which has become a trademark of Ross throughout her four years at Danville, paid off again. She was quick through the turn and cleared the field down the stretch to claim the championship.
“I was hoping for the best time,” Ross said. “It feels good. It’s not something I’ve experienced before. It was awesome during my last high school meet.”
Along with helping Danville qualify for the championship swim in the 200 medley relay, Alivia Shen finished 25 in the 200 free with a final time of 2:01.87.
