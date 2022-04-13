MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come back and take a 9-6 Heartland-I victory Tuesday.
Trailing 5-1 after Midd-West scored three runs in the fourth, Milton (1-3 overall and HAC-I) scored four runs in the fifth to tie the game.
An error and a three-run triple by Madelyn Nicholas knotted the score for the Black Panthers.
Milton later took a 6-5 lead in the sixth on an RBI triple by Kiera Nickles, but Midd-West would have the last laugh.
The Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the victory.
Milton next plays at Shamokin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Midd-West 9, Milton 6
At Midd-West
Milton 010 041 0 – 6-10-3
Midd-West 200 304 x – 9-11-1
WP: Lorna Oldt. LP: Alivia Winder.
Top Milton hitters: Kiersten Stork, walk, run scored; Erin Hess, 1-for-2, run; Emilie Miller 2-for-3, walk, run; Brooklyn Wade, 1-for-4, double, run; Madelyn Nicholas, 1-for-4, triple, 3 RBI; Kendall Fedder, 2-for-3, run; Anastasiya Doyle, 1-for-3, double, run; Kiera Nickles, 2-for-3, triple, 2 RBI.
Top Midd-West hitters: Rachel Keister, 1-for-3, RBI, run scored; Marlo Spriggle, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Sarah Shupp, 2-for-3, triple, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Caroline Zerby, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Teagan Schreffler, 1-for-3, walk, run; Miley Beachel, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, run; Oldt, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Kaitlynn Ewing, 2 walks, run; McKennin Voss, run.
Boys lacrosse
Bellefonte 15,
Mifflinburg 2
BELLEFONTE — A pair of hat tricks by the Raiders resulted in the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League win over the Wildcats on Monday. Gabe Collare and Noah Rodichok each tallied a goal for Mifflinburg (1-4), which hosts North Pocono at 4:30 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.