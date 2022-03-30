WILLIAMSPORT — Although neither squad came away with a victory in Tuesday’s season-opening Heartland-I meet at Williamsport, Mifflinburg’s boys and girls track and field teams still came away with several District 4-qualifying times.
In the boys meet, a 102-48 win by the Millionaires, the Wildcats’ Josh Antonyuk won all three throwing events and qualified for the District 4 Class 3A meet in each. Antonyuk won the shot put (46-3 1/2), discus (137-3) and the javelin (156-1).
Other wins for Mifflinburg’s boys came from Carter Breed (100, 12.21) and Lane Yoder, who qualified for districts by taking the high jump (5-8).
On the girls side, a 78-72 win by Williamsport, the Wildcats picked up four District 4 qualifiers in the meet.
In the 300 hurdles, Makayla Weber won in 48.96 and Peyton Yocum was second in 51.01 to qualify for districts; and in the 400 Avery Metzger won in 1:05.87 and Natalie Osborne was second in 1:06.65 as both girls qualified for the district meet.
Other wins came from Weber in the 100 hurdles (17.53), Metzger in the 200 (29.58), Ella Shuck in the 800 (2:38.0), Maria Darrup in the 3200 (13:15.23), and Cassidy McClintock in the pole vault (7-6).
Boys
Williamsport 102,
Mifflinburg 48
At Williamsport
100: 1. Carter Breed, M, 12.21; 2. Dan Reimer, M; 3. Nelson MacDonald, W.
100H: 1. Calder Diakite, W, 18.25; 2. Niquis Coleman, W; 3. Bryant Groff, M.
200: 1. Cameron Sims, W, 23.48; 2. D. Reimer, M; 3. Arnold Troup, M.
300IH: 1. Jamaire Harden, W, 43.08; 2. William Hartman, W; 3. Noah Cox, W.
400: 1. Damond Greene, W, 54.73; 2. Aiden Everett, W; 3. Sean Grodotzke, M.
800: 1. Patrick Nardi, W, 2:16.99; 2. Connor Pride, W; 3. Walter, M.
1600: 1. Nardi, W, 4:51.93; 2. Collin Dreese, M; 3. Kellon Brubaker, M.
3200: 1. Ethan Holcomb, W, 10:42.21; 2. Holden Furey, W; 3. Nathaniel Wiley, W.
400R: 1. Williamsport, 44.84.
1600R: 1. Mifflinburg, 3:46.94.
3200R: 1. Williamsport, 8:49.16.
Shot put: 1. Josh Antonyuk, M, 46-3 ½; 2. Charles Cres II, W; 3. Dade Splain, W.
Discus: 1. Antonyuk, M, 137-3; 2. Garrett Laver, W; 3. Alonzo Rice, W.
Javelin: 1. Antonyuk, M, 156-1; 2. Laver, W; 3. Jackson Funk, W.
Long jump: 1. Nelson MacDonald, W, 21-0; 2. Alonzo Rice, W; 3. Yazhir Slaughter, W.
Triple jump: 1. Jakiha Kline, W, 37-0; 2. Dayvon Boyd, W; 3. William McGehean, W.
High jump: 1. Lane Yoder, M, 5-8; 2. McGehean, W; 3. Cyn-sere Coney, W.
Pole vault: 1. Gavin Reed, W, 8-6; 2. Izaak Grodotzke, M; 3. Josh Reimer, M.
Girls
Williamsport 78, Mifflinburg 72
At Williamsport
100: 1. Anyae Grissom, W, 13.80; 2. Ally Shaffer, M; 3. Nataliya Mills, W.
100H: 1. Makayla Weber, M, 17.53; 2. Prynn Sidleck, W; 3. Peyton Yocum, M.
200: 1. Avery Metzger, M, 29.58; 2. Countess Lingard, W; 3. Natalie Osborne, M.
300H: 1. Weber, M, 48.96; 2. Yocum, M; 3. Grissom, W.
400: 1. Metzger, M, 1:05.87; 2. Osborne, M; 3. Ellie Fisher, W.
800: 1. Ella Shuck, M, 2:38.0; 2. Anna Harstead, W; 3. Taylor Beachy, M.
1600: 1. Emily Hale, W, 5:55.42; 2. Maria Darrup, M; 3. Marissa Allen, M.
3200: 1. Darrup, M, 13:15.23; 2. Hale, W; 3. Allen, M.
400R: 1. Williamsport, 53.61.
1600R: 1. Mifflinburg, 4:32.66.
3200R: 1. Williamsport, 10:38.56.
Shot put: 1. Taniyah Martin, W, 32-7; 2. Luseane Ma’afu, W; 3. Mills, W.
Discus: 1. Martin, W, 96-9; 2. Ma’afu, W; 3. Olivia Holmes, W.
Javelin: 1. Erika Haag, W, 92-1; 2. Meg Shively, 87-7; 3. Katrina Bennage, M.
Long jump: 1. Prynn Sidleck, W, 14-10; 2. Ziyera Walker, W; 3. Elizabeth Sheesley, M.
Triple jump: 1. Zoey Pophal, W, 31-2 ½; 2. Shuck, M; 3. Najiyah Smith, W.
High jump: 1. Smith, W, 4-4; 2. Sheesley, M; 3. Shuck, M.
Pole vault: 1. Cassidy McClintock, M, 7-6; 2. Adelynn Schlegel, M; 3. Ar’rianna Cendoma, W.
