Men’s track and fieldSaturdayLock Haven at Gordon Kelly Invitational, MITNote:
Leading the way at MIT for the Bald Eagles was Tanner Walter, a graduate of Milton Area High School, who placed third in the 5,000-meter run with a PSAC time of 15:47.02.
Women’s lacrosseSaturdayPenn State 16, Bucknell 6Note:
Kristin O’Neill scored six goals, including four straight in the first half to help Penn State break open a tight game in the season opener for both teams at Panzer Stadium. Freshman Katie Browne scored her first two collegiate goals, and senior goalie Symone Ryans made a career-high 16 saves to lead the Bison.
WrestlingSaturdayLock Haven 24, George Mason 15Lock Haven 24, American 9Notes:
Lock Haven (7-6, 4-1 MAC) toppled George Mason (11-7, 2-3 MAC) in Mid-American Conference action before steamrolling American (7-9) in non-conference action. For the Bald Eagles, Tyler Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg/Saint Joseph’s Academy) went 1-1 on the day at 174, with his win coming by way of a 4-3 decision over American’s Lucas White.
Women’s swimmingLycoming College at MAC ChampionshipsNotes:
Senior Katherine Brown defended her title in the 100-yard breaststroke and cracked a NCAA ‘B’ cut to lead the Warriors on the third day of the MAC Championships on Saturday at the York YMCA Aquatic Center. Brown, who was seeded first in the event having won the preliminary, secured the title with a 1:03.99, just a tenth off her school record time of 1:03.88 in the event that she set as the 2022 champion. Brown’s 1:03.99 makes the NCAA ‘B’ cut, with the potential to head to the NCAA Championships, as at the beginning of the weekend, the time would rank 16th in Division III. Brown, who also won the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes in the 2022 MAC Championships, joins Stacy Flick ’11, Lindsey Hunsicker ’13 and Denise Zimmerman ’84 as the only Warriors to win three individual MAC titles in a career. Both the men and women moved up in the standings during the third day, with the men jumping from 11th to ninth with 238 points and the women jumping from 10th into ninth with 296 points. Stevens leads the men’s event with 1,206 points and Messiah leads the women’s event with 1,025 points.
Field hockeyBloomsburg’s Bri Doebler earns place on National Academic SquadNotes:
The Bloomsburg field hockey team had 13 players named to the 2022 NFHCA Division II National Academic Squad as released by the association on Thursday. Among the players are Bri Doebler, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School. Doebler is making a repeat appearance on the list after receiving the nod to the Academic Squad in 2021. The NFHCA National Academic Squad program honors undergraduate collegiate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year, and were nominated by their NFHCA member coach.
BasketballEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 41 16 .719 — Philadelphia 36 19 .655 4 Brooklyn 33 23 .589 7½ New York 31 27 .534 10½ Toronto 27 31 .466 14½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 32 25 .561 — Atlanta 29 28 .509 3 Washington 26 29 .473 5 Orlando 23 34 .404 9 Charlotte 15 43 .259 17½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 17 .696 — Cleveland 37 22 .627 3½ Chicago 26 30 .464 13 Indiana 25 33 .431 15 Detroit 15 43 .259 25
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 34 22 .607 — Dallas 31 27 .534 4 New Orleans 29 28 .509 5½ San Antonio 14 43 .246 20½ Houston 13 43 .232 21
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 39 18 .684 — Minnesota 30 29 .508 10 Oklahoma City 27 28 .491 11 Utah 28 30 .483 11½ Portland 27 29 .482 11½
Pacific DivisionW L Pct GB
Sacramento 32 24 .571 — Phoenix 31 27 .534 2 L.A. Clippers 31 28 .525 2½ Golden State 28 28 .500 4 L.A. Lakers 26 31 .456 6½
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 101, Brooklyn 98 Denver 119, Charlotte 105 Washington 127, Indiana 113 Atlanta 125, San Antonio 106 Miami 107, Orlando 103, OT New York 126, Utah 120 Cleveland 97, Chicago 89 L.A. Lakers 109, Golden State 103 Sacramento 133, Dallas 128, OT
Sunday’s Games
Boston 119, Memphis 109 Toronto 119, Detroit 118
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m. Washington at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m. Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
HockeyEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 52 39 8 5 83 193 113 Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145 Tampa Bay 52 34 16 2 70 187 153 Florida 55 26 23 6 58 192 190 Buffalo 51 26 21 4 56 188 177 Detroit 51 23 20 8 54 154 168 Ottawa 51 24 24 3 51 154 165 Montreal 53 22 27 4 48 144 194
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 52 34 10 8 76 175 142 New Jersey 52 34 13 5 73 181 139 N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141 Washington 55 28 21 6 62 169 157 Pittsburgh 52 26 17 9 61 169 163 N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 162 155 Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171 Columbus 53 16 33 4 36 135 204
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 54 30 14 10 70 181 139 Winnipeg 53 33 19 1 67 171 138 Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 157 143 Minnesota 52 28 20 4 60 158 152 Nashville 50 25 19 6 56 140 147 St. Louis 52 24 25 3 51 162 190 Arizona 53 17 28 8 42 142 189 Chicago 51 16 30 5 37 125 186
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152 Seattle 53 30 18 5 65 185 167 Edmonton 54 30 19 5 65 201 176 Los Angeles 54 29 18 7 65 179 183 Calgary 53 25 18 10 60 172 162 Vancouver 53 21 28 4 46 181 215 San Jose 54 17 26 11 45 166 204 Anaheim 54 17 31 6 40 135 223 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 5, Vancouver 2 Calgary 7, Buffalo 2 Nashville 2, Philadelphia 1, OT Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3 Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 1 Washington 2, Boston 1 Colorado 5, Florida 3 N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2 Columbus 4, Toronto 3 St. Louis 6, Arizona 5, OT Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2, SO Winnipeg 4, Chicago 1 Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 0
Sunday’s Games
Vegas 7, Anaheim 2 Montreal 6, Edmonton 2 Seattle 4, Philadelphia 3 San Jose 4, Washington 1
Monday’s Games
Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m. Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballNational League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Caleb Smith and C Kevin Plawecki on minor league contracts.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G Reggie Jackson. HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived Gs Danny Green and John Wall. ORLANDO MAGIC — Waived Gs Patrick Beverley and Terrrence Ross. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F Stanley Johnson.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
