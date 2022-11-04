LEWISBURG — After 110 minutes of scoreless but action-packed play, senior Rylee Donaldson converted the decisive penalty kick to send the Bucknell women’s soccer team back to the Patriot League championship match. The defending-champion Bison edged third-seeded Boston University 4-3 in the shootout and will move on to face top-seeded Army in the final on Sunday at 2 p.m. at West Point.

Jenna Hall, who received her Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year award prior to the match, made seven saves on the way to her eighth shutout of the season, and she even chipped in with a goal in the shootout.

