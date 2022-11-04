LEWISBURG — After 110 minutes of scoreless but action-packed play, senior Rylee Donaldson converted the decisive penalty kick to send the Bucknell women’s soccer team back to the Patriot League championship match. The defending-champion Bison edged third-seeded Boston University 4-3 in the shootout and will move on to face top-seeded Army in the final on Sunday at 2 p.m. at West Point.
Jenna Hall, who received her Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year award prior to the match, made seven saves on the way to her eighth shutout of the season, and she even chipped in with a goal in the shootout.
After both teams missed in the first round of PKs, Margy Porta put Boston University (11-8-1) on the board first before Hall placed her shot into the top right corner. Amy Thompson and Teresa Deda hit the back of the net in round three, but in the top of the fourth Abigail McNulty’s attempt squarely hit the crossbar.
Freshman Meghan White calmly converted to give the Bison (8-5-5) the advantage. Jenna Oldham tied it at 3-3 to start round five, and then Donaldson, the 2021 Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year, took a slow walk to the penalty spot and buried the winning shot to the right of goalkeeper Gretchen Bennett.
The Bison finished with a 21-11 shot advantage and led 11-7 in corner kicks.
Hall now has eight shutouts for the second year in a row, the third-highest single-season total in team history. She also moved into sole possession of second place on the Bucknell career list with 16 clean sheets, four shy of Jessica Ratner’s school record.
Army was a 2-0 winner over Lehigh in the other semifinal match to set up a clash of the top two seeds on Sunday. The championship game starts at 2 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Warriors advance to ‘ship on kicks
DALLAS – A pin drop could be heard at Mangelsdorf Field as junior Kenny Clapp stepped up to take the final penalty kick of the night, finding the back of the net to send the No. 3-seed Lycoming College men’s soccer team to the MAC Freedom Championship final, drawing No. 2-seed Misericordia 2-2, before winning 5-4 in penalty kicks in the conference semifinal Thursday.
Before Clapp’s turn in the penalty kick lineup, junior goalkeeper Nick Wilke stonewalled the sixth penalty shot the Cougars, his second stop of the penalty kick period.
The Warriors (10-4-6) advance to the conference title game against No.1-seed and fourth-ranked Stevens Institute of Technology on Saturday for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Hoboken, N.J.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.