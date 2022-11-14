HUMMELSTOWN — There were some tears Saturday, but mostly there was a sense of pride after the Lewisburg field hockey season ended in the Class A state quarterfinals to Oley Valley.
“I’m really proud of my team,” Lewisburg junior Ryan Brouse said. “Obviously it’s sad to have the season be over, but we had a really good season. We accomplished so much, so I’m not upset.”
The Lynx scored four unanswered second-half goals to pull away for a 5-1 win Saturday at Lower Dauphin Middle School.
The Green Dragons scored first just four minutes into the game. Senior Maddy Ikeler made a steal and ran with the ball down the right side before playing the ball ahead to Whitney Berge. Berge then played the ball across the front of the cage, and freshman Maddy Moyers banged it into the net to give Lewisburg the lead.
“Our first half was incredible in my mind,” Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge said. “Going up against a team of this caliber and being able to hold them off for that long, I was really proud of the girls.”
Oley Valley tied the game just more than 10 minutes into the first quarter when Taylor Vaccaro popped the ball into the top of the cage off a corner.
“When they scored, we tend to get a little nervous when it’s tied, even though we know we can score again,” Lewisburg senior Livia Holthus said. “We’re pretty good offensively. ... I don’t think we stopped playing after that goal.”
Holthus, who previously stopped a dangerous scoring chance by stealing the ball after a cross, was carded early in the second quarter.
“Actually, I’ve never gotten carded before for being rough, I guess,” Holthus said. “I was just shocked. I wasn’t that worried because we’re not normally a rough-playing team.”
That was one of four first-half cards — five in total — but the other four were shown to the Lynx. The Green Dragons held the high-scoring Lynx to just two first-half shots — the goal and a long shot that was saved by Lewisburg goalie Keeley Baker.
“I think marking and being very aggressive, we were doing very well,” Holthus said. “We had energy. We just scored. We were excited to be there. I don’t know, later it went downhill.”
Carley Wagner and Brouse also made key defensive plays to limit Oley Valley from getting shots.
“It was about recovering back,” Brouse said. “I know all the mids and the defense, we were all getting back, making sure we were in the circle, marking people. That really makes a big difference. They have great offensive players, great tippers, but we had those people marked up, so it made it really hard for them to get shots.”
Oley Valley took control early in the third quarter, scoring a pair of goals in a three-minute stretch to go ahead 3-1 with 9:17 left in the period.
“I think we got tired a little bit,” Holthus said.
“After they scored two goals, I think we started to break down a little bit,” coach Berge said. “We realized we weren’t adjusting to their play as well as we wanted to.. ... I could see mentally they were a bit frazzled. I was trying to get them to pull it together for the rest of the game it felt like.”
Olivia Thompson, who scored less than three minutes into the third quarter to put Oley Valley ahead, stretched the Lynx’s lead to three goals with 5:25 to go in the frame.
“I think our team chemistry just wasn’t there,” Brouse said. “We weren’t working as a team as we usually did. I think there were some nerves just knowing it could be the last game of the season, and a little bit of frustration. It happens.”
The Lynx added a fourth-quarter goal for the final margin. Lewisburg was held without a shot in the second half as Oley Valley controlled field position and possession.
“It’s tough because this is the best team that we’ve faced all season long,” Berge said.
PIAA Class A Quarterfinal
At Lower Dauphin M.S.
Oley Valley 5, Lewisburg 1
First quarter
L-Maddy Moyers, assist Whitney Berge, 11:00.
OV-Taylor Vaccaro, assist Morgan Snyder, 4:44.
Third quarter
OV-Olivia Thompson, unassisted, 12:11.
OV-Isabella Buehler, assist Vaccaro, 9:17.
OV-Thompson, assist Buehler, 5:25.
Fourth quarter
OV-Molly Rothenberger, assist Snyder, 9:41.
Shots: OV. 7-4. Corners: OV, 6-1. Saves: Lewisburg 2 (Keeley Baker); Oley Valley 3 (Cenora Grim).
