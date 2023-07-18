WILLIAMSPORT – For the third straight year, the Lycoming College women’s tennis program earned the International Tennis Association All-Academic Team award while a school-record nine student-athletes, juniors Haley and Hannah Seebold, both graduates of Milton Area High School, plus sophomore Addison Angstadt, junior Nonni Human, junior Hiyori Iai, first-year Emma Kelchner, first-year Greta Kimble, sophomore Rei Saar, and sophomore Sarah Lanphear earned ITA Scholar-Athlete status, the organization announced
The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All eligible student-athletes whose names appear on the team’s roster and have competed in one or more varsity matches were included in the team GPA. In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.
This is the 15th straight year that a student-athlete from the women’s tennis program earned ITA Scholar-Athlete honors. Hannah and Haley Seebold, junior twins, earned the honor for the third straight year. Angstadt, Lanphear and Saar earned the award for a second time and Human, Iai, Kelchner and Kimble are first-time awardees.
In 2023, 1,204 Division III Women’s student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, and 160 women’s tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction. DeSales, FDU-Florham, King’s joined Lycoming in the group of teams from the MAC Freedom to earn the All-Academic Team award.
The Warriors reached the MAC Freedom Championship as the No. 4 seed entering the tournament, finishing 8-9 under first-year head coach Joel Reid.
Monday’s Crosscutters game cancelled
WILLIAMSPORT — Monday night’s Williamsport Crosscutters game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers has been cancelled due to rain and will not be made-up.
All tickets dated July 17 can be exchanged for a ticket of the same value to any remaining 2023 Cutters home game.
Williamsport will now open their two-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The following promotions are scheduled: Turn Back The Clock, and it’s Topps Tuesday; A free sample pack of 2023 Topps baseball cards will be given to the first 1,000 fans.
Past national champs Duke and Baylor to play at MSG in first meeting since 2010 Elite Eight
NEW YORK — Baylor and Duke will meet at Madison Square Garden in December, when the perennial Top 25 teams and past national champions play each other for the first time since an Elite Eight game in the 2010 NCAA Tournament.
Both schools on Monday announced the matchup that will be played Dec. 20.
“Over the last few seasons, we have been two of the best teams in college basketball,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “To have our programs meet up in one of the most iconic venues in our sport is a tremendous opportunity, and one we’re looking forward to in December.”
Baylor finished 23-11 and was 11th in the final AP Top 25 poll last season. Duke was 27-9 in coach Jon Scheyer’s first season and was ranked 12th.
In their only previous meeting, Duke beat Baylor 78-71 in the South Regional final in Houston. Scheyer, then a senior guard for the Blue Devils, scored 20 points with five 3-pointers in that victory that sent them to the NCAA Final Four, and they went on to win the fourth of their five national championships.
Baylor won its only national title two years ago.
Duke, which is 40-18 at Madison Square Garden, and Baylor are the only two NCAA programs that have had top-20 picks in each of the last three NBA drafts.
“We are thrilled to bring our program back to New York and Madison Square Garden,” Scheyer said. “Baylor has established itself as one of the premier programs under Scott Drew and it will be an incredible test for our team. ... This arena and this city have always been special to Duke, and we’re excited for another chance to play at MSG.”
Yankees’ Donaldson has a Grade 3 strain to his right calf
ANAHEIM, Calif. — New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson could be done for the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a Grade 3 strain to his right calf.
Donaldson said before Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels he has not been given a timetable on when he might be able to return.
The 37-year old was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after straining his calf running out a grounder during the seventh inning at Colorado.
The three-time All-Star, was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs. Ten of his 15 hits have been home runs.
New York acquired Donaldson from Minnesota in March 2022 along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, Donaldson hit .222 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs.
He has a $21 million salary in the final season of a $92 million, four-year contract he signed with Minnesota. The deal includes a $24 million mutual option for 2024 with an $6 million buyout if declined by the team.
