WILLIAMSPORT – For the third straight year, the Lycoming College women’s tennis program earned the International Tennis Association All-Academic Team award while a school-record nine student-athletes, juniors Haley and Hannah Seebold, both graduates of Milton Area High School, plus sophomore Addison Angstadt, junior Nonni Human, junior Hiyori Iai, first-year Emma Kelchner, first-year Greta Kimble, sophomore Rei Saar, and sophomore Sarah Lanphear earned ITA Scholar-Athlete status, the organization announced

The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All eligible student-athletes whose names appear on the team’s roster and have competed in one or more varsity matches were included in the team GPA. In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year, and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.