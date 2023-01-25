DANVILLE — A pin by Ty Locke at 106 pounds got Milton’s wrestling team off to a good start, and later a pin by Aiden Keiser at 189 helped the Black Panthers run away with a 48-25 nonleague victory over Danville Tuesday.
In addition to Locke and Keiser, also getting a pin for Milton was Chase Lytle at 138. The Black Panthers five other wins all came by forfeit.
Milton next hosts Jersey Shore at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 48, Danville 25
at Danville
106: Ty Locke (M) pinned Austin Springer, :24.
113: Noah Heimbach (M) won by forfeit.
120: Ryan Steckley (D) pinned Tyler Stokes, 1:37.
126: Eli Welliver (D) maj. dec. Tyler Geiswite, 13-4.
132: Jacob Ray (D) pinned Connor McCaffery, :55.
138: Chase Lytle (M) pinned Aaron Johnson, 2:46.
145: Kyle Vanden Heuval (D) pinned Alex DeHart, 3:50.
152: Alex Parker (M) won by forfeit.
160: Caden Hagerman (D) dec. Alex Hoffman, 3-1.
172: Bradley Wolfe (M) won by forfeit.
189: Aiden Keiser (M) pinned Troy Raup, :54.
215: Cale Bastian (M) won by forfeit.
285: Paul Rohland (M) won by forfeit.
Warrior Run 62, Mifflinburg 10MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats were no match for the Defenders, who racked up three pins and six forfeits to run away for the nonleague victory.
All three of Warrior Run’s pins came at the end of the match, and they were produced by Sam Hall (132), Reagan Milheim (138) and Kaden Milheim (145). Another win for the Defenders came in the form of a 16-0 technical fall by Isaiah Betz in 1:59.
For Mifflinburg, Ben Straub picked up a 13-0 major decision over Gavin Hunter at 120 and Emmanuel Ulrich pinned Peyton Snyder in 1:19 at 285.
Mifflinburg competes next at Penns Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Warrior Run 62, Mifflinburg 10
at Mifflinburg
160: Isaiah Betz (WR) tech. fall Oliver Patte, 16-0, 1:59.
172: Cole Shupp (WR) won by forfeit.
189: Jalan Hall (WR) won by forfeit.
215: Connor Parker (WR) won by forfeit.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned Peyton Snyder, 1:19.
106: Cohen Zechman (WR) dec. Jack Gramly, 3-0.
113: Trey Nicholas (WR) won by forfeit.
120: Ben Straub (M) maj. dec. Gavin Hunter, 13-0.
126: Tyler Ulrich (WR) won by forfeit.
132: Sam Hall (WR) pinned Lane Kennamond, 4:58.
138: Reagan Milheim (WR) pinned Wesley Smith, 1:00.
145: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Bryan Reeder, 2:32.
152: Cameron Milheim (WR) won by forfeit.
Benton 55, Lewisburg 18
BENTON — The Tigers limited the Green Dragons to just three wins on the night, two of them coming via pin from Jace Gessner (121) and Derek Shedleski (172). Landen Wagner also got a forfeit win at 127 for the Green Dragons, who next compete at Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Benton 55, Lewisburg 18
at Benton
152: Remington Morrow (B) maj. dec Daniel Leao, 11-3.
160: Evan Brokenshire (B) dec. Chase Wenrich, 7-5.
172: Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Nicholas Stevens, 1:29.
189: Jacob Bobersky (B) pinned Trent Wenrich, 5:04.
215: Tristan Lepore (B) pinned Evan Frederick, 1:40.
285: Andrew Wolfe (B) pinned Lennon Barner, :36.
107: Seth Kolb (B) pinned Nolan Altoft, 2:51.
114: Aiden Hartman (B) pinned Michael Hernandez, :33.
121: Jace Gessner (L) pinned Cole Rooker, 5:21.
127: Landen Wagner (L) won by forfeit.
133: Dylan Granahan (B) pinned Quinton Bartlett, :35.
139: Ethan Kolb (B) pinned Ethan Long, :33.
145: Chase Burke (B) pinned Derek Gessner, 1:58.
Loyalsock 75, Warrior Run 57
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Mason Sheesley knocked down five 3-pointers and tallied 17 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Defenders fell to the Lancers in the Heartland-III matchup.
Aiden McKee added 11 points for Warrior Run (7-9 overall), which next hosts Mount Carmel at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Loyalsock 75, Warrior Run 57
at Loyalsock
Warrior Run 15 7 18 17 — 57
Loyalsock 26 11 19 19 — 75
Warrior Run (7-9) 57
Carter Marr 3 0-0 8, Braego Cieluskoski 1 1-2 4, Aiden McKee 5 1-2 11, Mason Sheesley 6 0-0 17, Gavin Gorton 1 1-2 3, Landon Polcyn 2 0-0 6, Ryan Newton 4 0-0 8. Totals: 22 3-6 57.
3-point goals: Sheesley 5, Marr 2, Polcyn 2, Ceislukowski.
Loyalsock (9-6) 75
Jaylen Andrews 9 2-4 23, Tyler Gee 0 0-0 0, Gage Patterson 4 0-0 9, Nate Bauman 9 2-2 22, Tarik Abdul-Hakim 2 1-1 5, Josh Bomboy 1 0-0 2, Krish Patel 1 0-0 3, Ethan Nagy 2 0-0 5, Jahir Legare 1 0-0 3, Caden Plank 1 0-0 3. Totals: 30 5-7 75.
3-point goals: Andrews 3, Bauman 2, Patterson, Patel, Nagy, Legare, Plank.
Central Mountain 85, Milton 64
MILTON – The one-loss Wildcats, ranked No. 3 in WNEP’s Super 16 poll, limited the Black Panthers to just a single basket in the first quarter to roll to the Heartland-I victory.
Four players scored in double figures for Milton (6-8 overall), with Xzavier Minium leading the way with 17.
Nijel Hunter added 15 points on the night, plus Luke Delong and Jace Brandt added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Black Panthers.
Milton next hosts Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Central Mountain 85, Milton 64
At Milton
Cen. Mtn. 11 24 27 23 – 85
Milton 4 16 19 25 — 64
Central Mountain (13-1) 85
Jack Hanna 9 0-0 22; Essex Taylor 5 0-3 11; Hunter Hoy 4 2-2 12; Haydon Pardoe 6 2-6 16; Jeremy Reese 0 0-0 0; Brady Myers 0 1-2 1; Dom Longworth 2 0-0 5; Xavier Persun 3 0-0 9; Mad Verelli 0 0-0 0; Levi Schlesinger 3 0-0 6; Curtis Anderson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 33 5-13 85.
3-point goals: Hanna 4, Persun 3, Hoy 2, Pardoe 2, Taylor, Longworth, Anderson.
Milton (6-8) 64
Xzavier Minium 5 6-9 17; Gehrig Baker 1 0-0 2; Ashton Krall 1 0-0 2; Isaiah Day 0 0-2 0; Chase Knarr 0 0-0 0; Will Fridia 1 1-4 3; Rylin Scott 2 0-0 4; Luke Delong 4 0-0 11; Nijel Hunter 6 3-4 15; Jace Brandt 3 3-5 10. Totals: 23 13-24 64.
3-point goals: Delong, Minium, Brandt.
