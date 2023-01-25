DANVILLE — A pin by Ty Locke at 106 pounds got Milton’s wrestling team off to a good start, and later a pin by Aiden Keiser at 189 helped the Black Panthers run away with a 48-25 nonleague victory over Danville Tuesday.

In addition to Locke and Keiser, also getting a pin for Milton was Chase Lytle at 138. The Black Panthers five other wins all came by forfeit.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

