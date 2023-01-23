UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State rolled over visiting Michigan State, notching a 34-6 Big Ten dual meet win in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions won eight of 10 bouts, four with bonus, in the lopsided victory. All rankings listed are InterMat/InterMat Team TPI.

The dual meet, wrestled two days after a sellout crowd in the 16,000-seat Bryce Jordan Center, took place in a sold-out Rec Hall in front of over 6,500 fans. It is the 64th-straight sellout in Rec Hall for Penn State and the 72nd sellout in the last 74 home duals, including eight of ten in the BJC.

