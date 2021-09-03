Men’s soccer

Lycoming 0, York 0at YorkNotes:

A stifling defense from Lycoming allowed perennial powerhouse York to take just eight shots, but neither team could find the back of the net in a 0-0 double-overtime draw to kick off the 2021 season for both teams at Graham Field on Thursday. The Warriors led in corner kicks 12-3, while the Spartans led in shots 8-6. Sophomore Austin Craig led the Warriors with three shots. Lycoming gets back on the field on Saturday when it hosts Haverford at 1 p.m. at UPMC Field.

Records:

Lycoming is 1-0. York is 0-1.

College football

Thursday scores

EAST American International 14, Millersville 9 Buffalo 69, Wagner 7 California (Pa.) 23, Fairmont St. 14 Delaware 34, Maine 24 East Stroudsburg 35, Pace 14 New Hampshire 27, Stony Brook 21 Seton Hill 16, Wheeling Jesuit 14 Walsh 27, West Liberty 6 SOUTH Albany St. (Ga.) 24, Mississippi College 0 Appalachian St. 33, East Carolina 19 Austin Peay 30, Chattanooga 20 Chowan 30, Mars Hill 24, OT Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14 Delta St. 48, Bethel (Tenn.) 14 FIU 48, LIU 10 Frostburg St. 20, Kentucky Wesleyan 13 Kennesaw St. 35, Reinhardt 25 Mercer 69, Point (Ga.) 0 Murray St. 35, MVSU 0 NC State 45, South Florida 0 Samford 52, Tennessee Tech 14 Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6 UCF 36, Boise St. 31 W. Kentucky 59, UT Martin 21 West Georgia 45, Carson-Newman 7 Wingate 30, Shaw 7 MIDWEST Angelo St. 40, Lindenwood (Mo.) 20 Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21 Bemidji St. 24, Sioux Falls 16 Capital 41, Defiance 7 Cent. Oklahoma 24, Missouri Western 20 Drake 45, WV Wesleyan 3 E. Texas Baptist 37, Wis.-Platteville 31 Ferris St. 54, Findlay 14 Gannon 28, Northwood (Mich.) 21, OT Lakeland 28, Illinois College 18 Minn. St. (Moorhead) 33, SW Minnesota 21 Minnesota St. 40, Northern St. 34, OT NW Missouri St. 15, Fort Hays St. 7 Neb.-Kearney 38, Missouri Southern 0 Ohio St. 45, Minnesota 31 Pittsburg St. 35, Cent. Missouri 16 S. Illinois 47, SE Missouri 21 S.D. Mines 34, Missouri S&T 31 Shepherd 35, Ohio Dominican 30 Slippery Rock 24, Wayne St. (Mich.) 21 Trine 52, Manchester 14 Washburn 76, Lincoln (Mo.) 12 Wayne St. (Neb.) 34, Mary 27 Winona St. 47, Concordia (St.P.) 6 Youngstown St. 44, Incarnate Word 41, OT SOUTHWEST Ark.-Monticello 30, S. Nazarene 23 Henderson St. 31, SW Oklahoma 13 Lamar 47, 3 Ouachita Baptist 38, Oklahoma Baptist 31 S. Arkansas 32, NW Oklahoma 13 SE Oklahoma 38, Arkansas Tech 20 UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17 FAR WEST Arizona St. 41, S. Utah 14 Black Hills St. 30, Dickinson St. 24 Cent. Washington 66, E. New Mexico 24 Colorado Mesa 40, William Jewell 3 Colorado Mines 42, W. Oregon 3 E. Washington 35, UNLV 33, OT New Mexico 27, Houston Baptist 17 Sam Houston St. 42, N. Arizona 16 Texas A&M Commerce 12, CSU-Pueblo 6 Utah 40, Weber St. 17 West Texas A&M 73, Texas College 0

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 71 62 .534 _ Philadelphia 69 64 .519 2 New York 66 67 .496 5 Washington 55 77 .417 15½ Miami 55 79 .410 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 82 53 .607 _ Cincinnati 72 63 .533 10 St. Louis 68 64 .515 12½ Chicago 60 75 .444 22 Pittsburgh 48 86 .358 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 85 49 .634 _ San Francisco 85 49 .634 _ San Diego 71 63 .530 14 Colorado 61 73 .455 24 Arizona 45 90 .333 40½

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6 San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1 N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3 Atlanta 6, Colorado 5 Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 8:10 p.m. Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-9), 8:40 p.m. Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 84 50 .627 _ New York 77 56 .579 6½ Boston 77 59 .566 8 Toronto 70 62 .530 13 Baltimore 41 91 .311 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 78 56 .582 _ Cleveland 67 64 .511 9½ Detroit 63 72 .467 15½ Kansas City 59 74 .444 18½ Minnesota 58 75 .436 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 78 55 .586 _ Oakland 74 60 .552 4½ Seattle 72 62 .537 6½ Los Angeles 66 68 .493 12½ Texas 47 86 .353 31

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 8, Detroit 6 Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0 Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Otto 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 9:38 p.m. Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9), 9:40 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 61 44 .581 — Omaha (Kansas City) 59 46 .562 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 54 50 .519 6½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 50 54 .481 10½ Columbus (Cleveland) 48 54 .471 11½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 44 60 .423 16½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 43 62 .410 18

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 60 41 .594 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 59 42 .584 1 Worcester (Boston) 57 47 .548 4½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 47 55 .461 13½ Rochester (Washington) 43 58 .426 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 39 62 .386 21

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 67 37 .644 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 59 45 .567 8 Jacksonville (Miami) 59 46 .562 8½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 55 50 .524 12½ Memphis (St. Louis) 49 55 .471 18 Norfolk (Baltimore) 41 63 .394 26 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 41 64 .390 26½

Thursday’s Games

Columbus 8, St. Paul 1 Memphis 9, Gwinnett 6, 1st game Memphis at Gwinnett, 2nd game Louisville 5, Nashville 2, 1st game Louisville 3, Nashville 0, 2nd game Buffalo 5, Scranton/WB 3 Worcester 10, Rochester 2 Charlotte 3, Norfolk 1 Lehigh Valley 3, Syracuse 2 Jacksonville 6, Durham 5 Indianapolis 6, Iowa 2 Toledo 5, Omaha 3

Friday’s Games

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Paul at Columbus, 2 4:05 p.m. Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 2, 4:35 p.m. Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 2, 5:05 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 21 6 .778 — Chicago 14 14 .500 7½ Washington 10 16 .385 10½ New York 11 18 .379 11 Indiana 6 19 .240 14 Atlanta 6 20 .231 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 20 7 .741 — x-Seattle 19 10 .655 2 x-Minnesota 17 9 .654 2½ x-Phoenix 16 10 .615 3½ Dallas 12 15 .444 8 Los Angeles 10 18 .357 10½ x-clinched playoff spot Thursday’s Games Minnesota 66, Los Angeles 57 Dallas 72, Atlanta 68 Seattle 85, New York 75 Las Vegas 90, Chicago 83 Friday’s Games No games scheduled. Saturday’s Games Phoenix at Indiana, 1 p.m. Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Sunday’s Games Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Tennis

US Open Results

Thursday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Reilly Opelka (22), United States, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 7-6 (1), 7-5, 6-4. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-5. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (5). Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Hubert Hurkacz (10), Poland, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6). Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Ernesto Escobedo, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Gael Monfils (17), France, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Aslan Karatsev (21), Russia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 3-6, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9), 6-1. Jannik Sinner (13), Italy, def. Zachary Svajda, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4. Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 2-6, 6-3. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. Jack Sock, United States, def. Alexander Bublik (31), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10), 7-5, 6-2. Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 6-1. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Paula Badosa (24), Spain, 6-4, 6-4. Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-1. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-3. Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-4. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-1, 7-5. Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (14), Russia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. Petra Kvitova (10), Czech Republic, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-4, 6-4. Jessica Pegula (23), United States, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-3, 6-2. Angelique Kerber (16), Germany, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2. Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 7-5, 6-2. Bianca Andreescu (6), Canada, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-4, 6-4. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Petra Martic (30), Croatia, 7-6 (6), 6-4. Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7).

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, def. Tyler Zink and Eliot Spizzirri, United States, 6-4, 6-4. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (8), Australia, def. Ken Skupski and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 6-3, 6-3. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (12), Germany, 3-6, 6-5, ret. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, def. Harri Heliovaara and Henri Kontinen, Finland, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (10). Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 2-0, ret. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Federico Delbonis and Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, and Tommy Paul, United States, 6-4, 6-2. Benoit Paire, France, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville, Australia, 6-4, 6-4. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, and Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2). Bjorn Fratangelo and Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Daniel Evans and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 2-1, ret. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-2, 7-5. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4. Evan King and Hunter Reese, United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (9), Brazil, 7-6 (2), 6-4. John Millman, Australia, and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 6-2. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (6), Germany, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 6-2. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (11), Japan, def. Mitchell Krueger and Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Astra Sharma, Australia, 7-5, 6-2. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, def. Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Julia Lohoff, Germany, 6-3, 6-3. Anastassia Rodionova and Arina Rodionova, Australia, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4. Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Christina McHale, United States, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-4, 6-2. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani (5), Brazil, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-2. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-0, 6-0. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic (17), Serbia, def. Usue Maitane Arconada and Whitney Osuigwe, United States, 6-3, 6-3. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, def. Madison Brengle and Claire Liu, United States, 6-2, 6-3. Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Ellen Perez (16), Australia, def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, and Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-2. Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-3, 6-4. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, def. Yaroslava Shvedova and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Alison Riske and Ann Li, United States, 6-2, 6-4. Irina-Camelia Begu and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, def. Caroline Garcia, France, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-6 (1), 6-4. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (12), Ukraine, def. Sania Mirza, India, and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (14), China, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-0. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Rosalie Van Der Hoek, Netherlands, and Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (11), United States, def. Sara Errani, Italy, and Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 6-3, 6-4. Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Emma Navarro and Hailey Baptiste, United States, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (15), Czech Republic, def. Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty, United States, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (3).

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Sander Gille (8), Belgium, def. Elvina Kalieva and Bruno Kuzuhara, United States, 6-4, 6-3. Sachia Vickery and Nathan Pasha, United States, def. Nicholas Monroe and Reese Brantmeier, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 13-11. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Marcelo Melo and Luisa Stefani (4), Brazil, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 11-9.

Golf

PGA Tour Championship

Thursday at East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 Purse: $46 Million First Round Patrick Cantlay 34-33_67 Jon Rahm 34-31_65 Harris English 34-32_66 Bryson DeChambeau 36-33_69 Viktor Hovland 31-35_66 Cameron Smith 32-36_68 Justin Thomas 36-31_67 Kevin Na 34-32_66 Tony Finau 38-34_72 Billy Horschel 33-32_65 Brooks Koepka 32-35_67 Jason Kokrak 33-34_67 Dustin Johnson 35-33_68 Louis Oosthuizen 35-33_68 Jordan Spieth 34-35_69 Abraham Ancer 35-34_69 Scottie Scheffler 34-33_67 Corey Conners 34-33_67 Xander Schauffele 35-33_68 Rory McIlroy 32-36_68 Collin Morikawa 35-35_70 Sam Burns 37-34_71 Sergio Garcia 35-33_68 Sungjae Im 33-38_71 Erik van Rooyen 36-33_69 Stewart Cink 35-37_72 Joaquin Niemann 36-36_72 Patrick Reed 35-37_72 Daniel Berger 37-35_72 Hideki Matsuyama 39-38_77

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed 3B Taylor Mott off waivers from Colorado. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned C Gianpaul Gonzalez to Columbus (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of C Ryan Lavarnway from Columbus. SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Jimmy Yacabonis outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Diego Castillo to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Chris Mazza on the COVID-19 related IL. TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Spencer Howard to Round Rock (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Sean Newcomb from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day IL. CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP R.J. Alaniz to Louisville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Art Warren to Louisville on a rehab assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent CF Yonathan Daza to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Andrew Vasquez from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Ryan Meisinger to Oklahoma City. Transferred LHP Scott Alexander from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Returned INF Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Austin Pratt for assignment. Reinstated RHP Paul Campbell, LHP Trevor Rogers and INF Joe Panik from the 10-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Alec Bettinger from Nashville (Triple-A East). NEW YORK METS — Claimed LHP Brad Hand off waivers from Toronto. Designated RHP Geoff Hartlieb for assignment. Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Khalil Lee to Syracuse. Sent RHP Jake Reed and INF Jose Martinez to Syracuse on a rehab assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Vince Velasquez to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled LF Phillip Evans from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Dakota Hudson to Springfield (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed 2B Wilmer Flores on the 10-day IL Recalled SS Maurico Dubon from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Minor League Baseball Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Blake Garrett and Ryan Mordecai on minor league contracts. JOLIET SLAMMERS — AGreed to terms with 3B Brylie Ware on a contract extension. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released LHP Kellen Croce. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with OF Carlos Machado on a minor league contract. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Marcus Garrett to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL Justin Pugh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Jordan Phillips on injured reserve. Waived LB Jamell Garcia-Williams with an injury settlement. ATLANTA FALCONS — Claimed OL Colby Gassett off waivers from Cleveland. Signed RB Wayne Gallman. Released RB Qadree Ollison. Signed LS Josh Harris. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OLB Pernell McPhee. Signed TE Eric Tomlinson. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Kahale Warring to the practice squad. Signed LS Reid Ferguson. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Aaron Parker to the practice squad. Claimed RB Royce Freeman off waivers from Denver. Waived RB Trenton Cannon. Signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed CB Artie Burns and DB Marqui Christian. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed WR Mike Thomas. Placed DE Khalid Kareem on injured reserve. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Tim Harris, G David Moore, K Chris Naggar and T Jordan Steckler to the practice squad. Signed DE Joe Jackson. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LS Jake McQuaide. Signed TE Ian Bunting to the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT Shamar Stephen and OT Cameron Fleming. DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed TE Darren Fells and S Dean Marlowe. Placed QB Tim Boyle and DE Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Signed OLB Jessie Lemonier, QB Steven Montez, CB Parnell Motley, TEs Jared Pinkney and Shane Zylstra to the practice squad. Released OLB Rashod Berry, NT Miles Brown, TE Alize Mack and RB Dedrick Mills from the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Steven Wirtel to the practice squad. Released DL Willington Previlon. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Joe Thomas. Placed DB A.J. Moore Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Keke Coutee to the practice squad. Activated C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz from the reserve/CIVID-19 list. Placed QB San Ehlinger, WRs T.Y. Hilton and Dezmon Patmon on injured reserve. Waived TE Noah Togiai with an injury settlement. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Matt Sokol and QB Kyle Lauletta to the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed TE Derek Carrier and DB Dallin Leavitt. Signed OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Signed DB Madre Harper to the practice squad. Placed LBs Nicholas Morrow, Javin White, DB Keisan Nixon and RB Jalen Richard on injured reserve. Waived LB Asmar Bilal with an injury settlement. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived OT Tyree St. Louis and DT Chris Okoye with injury settlements. Signed WR Austin Proehl. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed G Jared Hocker. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Kion Smith to the practice squad. Signed DB Tino Ellis and DE Jason Strowbridge to the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed QB Sean Mannion and WR Triston Jackson to the practice squad. Signed P Jordan Berry. Released P Britton Colquitt. Signed LS Andrew DePaola and DE Everson Griffen. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR N’Keal Harry on injured reserve. Signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad. Claimed RB/WR malcolm Perry off waivers from Miami. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Matt Skura and TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad. Waived CB Montre Hartage, TE Cole Hikutini and WR Alex Bachman with injury settlements. Signed LS Casey Kreiter and WR C.J. Board. NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed DE Jabari Zuniga to the practice squad. Signed TEs Ryan Griffin and Daniel Brown PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Hassan Ridgeway. Placed T/G Jack Driscoll, TE Tyree Jackson and CB Josiah Scott on injured reserve. Signed TE Nick Eubanks, WR KeeSean Johnson and DT Marvin Wilson to the practice squad. Acquired DB Andre Chachere via waivers. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OG B.J. Finney, CB Arthur Maulet and OT Rashaad Coward. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB Mychal Kendricks from injured reserve with a settlemnt. Signed C Jake Brendel and DB Dontae Johnson. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Jake Luton. Signed CB Mike Jackson to the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated K Ryan Succop from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G John Molchon on injured reserve. Signed RB Darwin Thompson, S Andrew Adams, OLB Ladarius Hamilton, WR Jaydon Mickens and DB Troy Warner to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Amani Bledsoe and QB Matt Berkley to the practice squad. Waived TE Luke Stocker. Placed RB Darrynton Evans, WR Marcus Johnson and OL Daniel Munyer on injured reserve. Activated LB Nick Dzubnar from the reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived OT Rick Leonard with an injury settlement. Signed OLB David Mayo. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Fined Toronto FC F Noble Okello an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on August 27 against CF Montreal. USL Championship USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Named Will Kuhns senior vice president of communications and public relations. National Women’s Soccer League NWSL — Fined Angel City FC for signing a player prior to the full execution of the player’s agreement and for ignoring a league directive regarding the announcement.

