Men’s soccer
Lycoming 0, York 0at YorkNotes:
A stifling defense from Lycoming allowed perennial powerhouse York to take just eight shots, but neither team could find the back of the net in a 0-0 double-overtime draw to kick off the 2021 season for both teams at Graham Field on Thursday. The Warriors led in corner kicks 12-3, while the Spartans led in shots 8-6. Sophomore Austin Craig led the Warriors with three shots. Lycoming gets back on the field on Saturday when it hosts Haverford at 1 p.m. at UPMC Field.
Records:
Lycoming is 1-0. York is 0-1.
College football
Thursday scores
EAST American International 14, Millersville 9 Buffalo 69, Wagner 7 California (Pa.) 23, Fairmont St. 14 Delaware 34, Maine 24 East Stroudsburg 35, Pace 14 New Hampshire 27, Stony Brook 21 Seton Hill 16, Wheeling Jesuit 14 Walsh 27, West Liberty 6 SOUTH Albany St. (Ga.) 24, Mississippi College 0 Appalachian St. 33, East Carolina 19 Austin Peay 30, Chattanooga 20 Chowan 30, Mars Hill 24, OT Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14 Delta St. 48, Bethel (Tenn.) 14 FIU 48, LIU 10 Frostburg St. 20, Kentucky Wesleyan 13 Kennesaw St. 35, Reinhardt 25 Mercer 69, Point (Ga.) 0 Murray St. 35, MVSU 0 NC State 45, South Florida 0 Samford 52, Tennessee Tech 14 Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6 UCF 36, Boise St. 31 W. Kentucky 59, UT Martin 21 West Georgia 45, Carson-Newman 7 Wingate 30, Shaw 7 MIDWEST Angelo St. 40, Lindenwood (Mo.) 20 Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21 Bemidji St. 24, Sioux Falls 16 Capital 41, Defiance 7 Cent. Oklahoma 24, Missouri Western 20 Drake 45, WV Wesleyan 3 E. Texas Baptist 37, Wis.-Platteville 31 Ferris St. 54, Findlay 14 Gannon 28, Northwood (Mich.) 21, OT Lakeland 28, Illinois College 18 Minn. St. (Moorhead) 33, SW Minnesota 21 Minnesota St. 40, Northern St. 34, OT NW Missouri St. 15, Fort Hays St. 7 Neb.-Kearney 38, Missouri Southern 0 Ohio St. 45, Minnesota 31 Pittsburg St. 35, Cent. Missouri 16 S. Illinois 47, SE Missouri 21 S.D. Mines 34, Missouri S&T 31 Shepherd 35, Ohio Dominican 30 Slippery Rock 24, Wayne St. (Mich.) 21 Trine 52, Manchester 14 Washburn 76, Lincoln (Mo.) 12 Wayne St. (Neb.) 34, Mary 27 Winona St. 47, Concordia (St.P.) 6 Youngstown St. 44, Incarnate Word 41, OT SOUTHWEST Ark.-Monticello 30, S. Nazarene 23 Henderson St. 31, SW Oklahoma 13 Lamar 47, 3 Ouachita Baptist 38, Oklahoma Baptist 31 S. Arkansas 32, NW Oklahoma 13 SE Oklahoma 38, Arkansas Tech 20 UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17 FAR WEST Arizona St. 41, S. Utah 14 Black Hills St. 30, Dickinson St. 24 Cent. Washington 66, E. New Mexico 24 Colorado Mesa 40, William Jewell 3 Colorado Mines 42, W. Oregon 3 E. Washington 35, UNLV 33, OT New Mexico 27, Houston Baptist 17 Sam Houston St. 42, N. Arizona 16 Texas A&M Commerce 12, CSU-Pueblo 6 Utah 40, Weber St. 17 West Texas A&M 73, Texas College 0
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 71 62 .534 _ Philadelphia 69 64 .519 2 New York 66 67 .496 5 Washington 55 77 .417 15½ Miami 55 79 .410 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 82 53 .607 _ Cincinnati 72 63 .533 10 St. Louis 68 64 .515 12½ Chicago 60 75 .444 22 Pittsburgh 48 86 .358 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 85 49 .634 _ San Francisco 85 49 .634 _ San Diego 71 63 .530 14 Colorado 61 73 .455 24 Arizona 45 90 .333 40½
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Washington 6 San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1 N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3 Atlanta 6, Colorado 5 Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 8:10 p.m. Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-9), 8:40 p.m. Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 84 50 .627 _ New York 77 56 .579 6½ Boston 77 59 .566 8 Toronto 70 62 .530 13 Baltimore 41 91 .311 42
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 78 56 .582 _ Cleveland 67 64 .511 9½ Detroit 63 72 .467 15½ Kansas City 59 74 .444 18½ Minnesota 58 75 .436 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 78 55 .586 _ Oakland 74 60 .552 4½ Seattle 72 62 .537 6½ Los Angeles 66 68 .493 12½ Texas 47 86 .353 31
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 8, Detroit 6 Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0 Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Means 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 8-9) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Otto 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 9:38 p.m. Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9), 9:40 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 61 44 .581 — Omaha (Kansas City) 59 46 .562 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 54 50 .519 6½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 50 54 .481 10½ Columbus (Cleveland) 48 54 .471 11½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 44 60 .423 16½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 43 62 .410 18
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 60 41 .594 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 59 42 .584 1 Worcester (Boston) 57 47 .548 4½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 47 55 .461 13½ Rochester (Washington) 43 58 .426 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 39 62 .386 21
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 67 37 .644 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 59 45 .567 8 Jacksonville (Miami) 59 46 .562 8½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 55 50 .524 12½ Memphis (St. Louis) 49 55 .471 18 Norfolk (Baltimore) 41 63 .394 26 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 41 64 .390 26½
Thursday’s Games
Columbus 8, St. Paul 1 Memphis 9, Gwinnett 6, 1st game Memphis at Gwinnett, 2nd game Louisville 5, Nashville 2, 1st game Louisville 3, Nashville 0, 2nd game Buffalo 5, Scranton/WB 3 Worcester 10, Rochester 2 Charlotte 3, Norfolk 1 Lehigh Valley 3, Syracuse 2 Jacksonville 6, Durham 5 Indianapolis 6, Iowa 2 Toledo 5, Omaha 3
Friday’s Games
Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Paul at Columbus, 2 4:05 p.m. Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 2, 4:35 p.m. Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 2, 5:05 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 21 6 .778 — Chicago 14 14 .500 7½ Washington 10 16 .385 10½ New York 11 18 .379 11 Indiana 6 19 .240 14 Atlanta 6 20 .231 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 20 7 .741 — x-Seattle 19 10 .655 2 x-Minnesota 17 9 .654 2½ x-Phoenix 16 10 .615 3½ Dallas 12 15 .444 8 Los Angeles 10 18 .357 10½ x-clinched playoff spot Thursday’s Games Minnesota 66, Los Angeles 57 Dallas 72, Atlanta 68 Seattle 85, New York 75 Las Vegas 90, Chicago 83 Friday’s Games No games scheduled. Saturday’s Games Phoenix at Indiana, 1 p.m. Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Sunday’s Games Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Tennis
US Open Results
Thursday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Men’s Singles
Second Round
Reilly Opelka (22), United States, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 7-6 (1), 7-5, 6-4. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-5. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (5). Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Hubert Hurkacz (10), Poland, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6). Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Ernesto Escobedo, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Gael Monfils (17), France, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Aslan Karatsev (21), Russia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 3-6, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9), 6-1. Jannik Sinner (13), Italy, def. Zachary Svajda, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4. Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 2-6, 6-3. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. Jack Sock, United States, def. Alexander Bublik (31), Kazakhstan, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10), 7-5, 6-2. Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-0.
Women’s Singles
Second Round
Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 6-1. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Paula Badosa (24), Spain, 6-4, 6-4. Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-1. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-3. Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-4. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-1, 7-5. Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (14), Russia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. Petra Kvitova (10), Czech Republic, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-4, 6-4. Jessica Pegula (23), United States, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-3, 6-2. Angelique Kerber (16), Germany, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2. Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 7-5, 6-2. Bianca Andreescu (6), Canada, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-4, 6-4. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Petra Martic (30), Croatia, 7-6 (6), 6-4. Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7).
Men’s Doubles
First Round
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (3), France, def. Tyler Zink and Eliot Spizzirri, United States, 6-4, 6-4. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (8), Australia, def. Ken Skupski and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 6-3, 6-3. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (12), Germany, 3-6, 6-5, ret. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, def. Harri Heliovaara and Henri Kontinen, Finland, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (10). Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 2-0, ret. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Federico Delbonis and Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (7), Britain, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, and Tommy Paul, United States, 6-4, 6-2. Benoit Paire, France, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. John-Patrick Smith and Luke Saville, Australia, 6-4, 6-4. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, and Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2). Bjorn Fratangelo and Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Daniel Evans and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 2-1, ret. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-2, 7-5. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4. Evan King and Hunter Reese, United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (9), Brazil, 7-6 (2), 6-4. John Millman, Australia, and Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 6-2. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (6), Germany, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 6-2. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (11), Japan, def. Mitchell Krueger and Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5).
Women’s Doubles
First Round
Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Astra Sharma, Australia, 7-5, 6-2. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, def. Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Julia Lohoff, Germany, 6-3, 6-3. Anastassia Rodionova and Arina Rodionova, Australia, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4. Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Christina McHale, United States, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-4, 6-2. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Luisa Stefani (5), Brazil, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-2. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-0, 6-0. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic (17), Serbia, def. Usue Maitane Arconada and Whitney Osuigwe, United States, 6-3, 6-3. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, def. Madison Brengle and Claire Liu, United States, 6-2, 6-3. Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Ellen Perez (16), Australia, def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, and Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-2. Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-3, 6-4. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, def. Yaroslava Shvedova and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Alison Riske and Ann Li, United States, 6-2, 6-4. Irina-Camelia Begu and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, def. Caroline Garcia, France, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-6 (1), 6-4. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (12), Ukraine, def. Sania Mirza, India, and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (14), China, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-0. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Rosalie Van Der Hoek, Netherlands, and Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (11), United States, def. Sara Errani, Italy, and Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 6-3, 6-4. Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Emma Navarro and Hailey Baptiste, United States, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (15), Czech Republic, def. Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty, United States, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (3).
Mixed Doubles
Second Round
Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Sander Gille (8), Belgium, def. Elvina Kalieva and Bruno Kuzuhara, United States, 6-4, 6-3. Sachia Vickery and Nathan Pasha, United States, def. Nicholas Monroe and Reese Brantmeier, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 13-11. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Marcelo Melo and Luisa Stefani (4), Brazil, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 11-9.
Golf
PGA Tour Championship
Thursday at East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Ga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.