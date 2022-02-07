Men’s wrestling
Lock Haven University 24, Rider University 10
125: #21 Anthony Noto (LHU) maj. dec. over Tyler Klinsky (RID) 13-5 133: Richie Koehler (RID) dec. Gable Strickland (LHU) 3-2 141: #25 Quinn Kinner (RID) maj. dec.Tyler Dilley (LHU) 8-0 149: Cole McComas (RID) dec. Dashawn Farber (LHU) 6-5 157: #31 Ben Barton (LHU) maj. dec. over Alec Bobchin (RID) 12-4 165: #24 Ashton Eyler (LHU) maj. dec. over Michael Wilson (RID) 16-7 174: Tyler Stoltzfus (LHU) dec. Shane Reitsma (RID) 4-2 184: Colin Fegley (LHU) dec. over Evan Vazquez (RID) 6-1 197: Parker McClellan (LHU) dec. over Azeem Bell (RID) 8-4 285: #26 Issac Reid (LHU) dec. over David Szuba (RID) 6-1
Bloomsburg 36, Sacred Heart 6
125 Bronson Garber (Bloomsburg) over Jacob Venezia (Sacred Heart) (Dec 12-6) 133 Cole Rhone (Bloomsburg) over Kyle Randall (Sacred Heart) (Fall 6:21) 141 Josh Mason (Bloomsburg) over Chris Naegele (Sacred Heart) (Fall 2:01) 149 Rafael Lievano (Sacred Heart) over Cade Balestrini (Dec 7-6) 157 Alex Carida (Bloomsburg) over Nicholas Palumbo (Sacred Heart) (SV-1 3-1) 165 Trenton Harder (Bloomsburg) over Brandon Teresa (Sacred Heart) (Dec 8-3) 174 Matt Benedetti (Bloomsburg) over Joe Sacco (Sacred Heart) (Dec 2-0) 184 Bruno Stolfi (Bloomsburg) over Alex Marciniak (Sacred Heart) (Fall 2:16) 197 Joe Accousti (Sacred Heart) over David Tuttle (Bloomsburg) (Dec 9-2) 285 Shane Noonan (Bloomsburg) over Nicholas Copley (Sacred Heart) (Fall 3:22)
Bloomsburg 37, York 9
125 Bronson Garber (Bloomsburg) over Jared Kuhns (York) (Dec 9-4) 133 Cole Rhone (Bloomsburg) over Wilfred Jimenez (York) (Fall 5:56) 141 Josh Mason (Bloomsburg) over Tyson McDuffy (York) (Fall 2:31) 149 Cade Balestrini (Bloomsburg) over Samuel Mazzella (York) (Fall 5:12) 157 Alex Carida (Bloomsburg) over Eric Hutchinson (York) (MD 12-2) 165 Trenton Harder (Bloomsburg) over Timothy Sparks (York (PA)) (Dec 10-8) 174 Kyle Strazdus (York) over Matt Benedetti (Bloomsburg) (Fall 3:18) 184 Bruno Stolfi (Bloomsburg) over Jake Hipps (York) (Fall 3:50) 197 Camden Farrow (York) over David Tuttle (Bloomsburg) (Dec 8-2) 285 Shane Noonan (Bloomsburg) over Brock Hofler (York) (MD 16-2)
Army West Point 24, No. 14 Lehigh 13
165 – Brian Meyer (Lehigh) dec. Dalton Harkins (Army) 2-1 174 – Ben Pasiuk (Army) dec. Jake Logan (Lehigh) 4-3 184 – Sahm Abdulrazzaq (Army) dec. AJ Burkhart (Lehigh) 5-1 197 – JT Brown (Army) dec. JT Davis (Lehigh) 5-2 285 – Jordan Wood (Lehigh) dec. Brandon Phillips (Army) 6-0 125 – Sheldon Seymour (Lehigh) major dec. Ryan Chauvin (Army) 14-4 133 – Malyke Hines (Lehigh) dec. Dominic Carone (Army) 4-0 141 – Corey Shie (Army) fall Connor MCGonagle (Lehigh) 0:51 149 – Matt Williams (Army) dec. Max Brignola (Lehigh) 3-2 157 – Markus Hartman (Army) fall Luca Frinzi (Lehigh) 4:06 Extra matches 197 – Eli Jones (Lehigh) dec. Daniel Lawrence (Army) 7-4 285 – Kade Carlson (Army) dec. TJ Moore (Lehigh) 3-2
Men’s track and field
Plex Shootout at Alvernia
Bloomsburg’s Tyler Bailey, a Mifflinburg graduate, qualified for the PSAC meet in the mile (4:26.93).
Utica Pioneer Invitational
Lock Haven’s Tanner Walter, a Milton grad, finished 10th in the mile (4:31.78). Walter was also part of the second-place distance medley team, which also included Hunter Confair, a Warrior Run graduate. The team finished in 8:57.61.
Men’s basketball
Delaware Valley 67, Lycoming 60at Lycoming
Danville grad Dyson Harward reached 500 career rebounds for Lyco with a 10-point, 17-rebound performance. Lyco fell to 13-8, 8-4 MAC.
Men’s lacrosse
Bucknell 16, Mercer 14Saturday at Mercer
Freshman Connor Davis netted six goals, with a hat trick in each half, while freshman Cam Doolan logged five assists to lift the Bison (1-0, 0-0 PL) past the Bears (1-1, 0-0 SoCon) in their first-ever meeting.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 21 .604 — Toronto 28 23 .549 3 Brooklyn 29 24 .547 3 Boston 30 25 .545 3 New York 24 29 .453 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 34 20 .630 — Charlotte 28 26 .519 6 Atlanta 25 28 .472 8½ Washington 24 28 .462 9 Orlando 12 43 .218 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 33 20 .623 — Milwaukee 34 21 .618 — Cleveland 33 21 .611 ½ Indiana 19 36 .345 15 Detroit 12 41 .226 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 37 18 .673 — Dallas 31 23 .574 5½ New Orleans 21 32 .396 15 San Antonio 20 34 .370 16½ Houston 15 38 .283 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 32 21 .604 — Denver 29 24 .547 3 Minnesota 28 25 .528 4 Portland 21 33 .389 11½ Oklahoma City 17 35 .327 14½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 42 10 .808 — Golden State 40 13 .755 2½ L.A. Clippers 27 28 .491 16½ L.A. Lakers 26 28 .481 17 Sacramento 20 35 .364 23½ Saturday’s Games Memphis 135, Orlando 115 Miami 104, Charlotte 86 Phoenix 95, Washington 80 L.A. Lakers 122, New York 115, OT Sacramento 113, Oklahoma City 103 Milwaukee 137, Portland 108
Sunday’s Games
Denver 124, Brooklyn 104 Minnesota 118, Detroit 105 Philadelphia 119, Chicago 108 Boston 116, Orlando 83 Dallas 103, Atlanta 94 Cleveland 98, Indiana 85 New Orleans 120, Houston 107 Milwaukee 137, L.A. Clippers 113
Monday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m. New York at Utah, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. New York at Denver, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130 Toronto 42 29 10 3 61 153 112 Boston 43 26 14 3 55 131 120 Detroit 47 20 21 6 46 130 162 Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157 Ottawa 40 14 22 4 32 110 136 Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Pittsburgh 46 27 11 8 62 154 124 Washington 47 25 13 9 59 152 130 Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159 N.Y. Islanders 39 16 17 6 38 93 105 Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152 New Jersey 45 15 25 5 35 126 163
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129 Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125 Minnesota 41 28 10 3 59 161 120 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131 Winnipeg 42 18 17 7 43 120 128 Chicago 46 16 23 7 39 112 156 Arizona 45 11 30 4 26 99 169
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 46 27 16 3 57 158 137 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 Calgary 42 23 13 6 52 136 104 Edmonton 42 23 16 3 49 142 138 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Vancouver 46 20 20 6 46 115 126 Seattle 46 15 27 4 34 121 159 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Metropolitan All-Stars 6, Pacific All-Stars 4 Central All-Stars 8, Atlantic All-Stars 5 Metropolitan All-Stars 5, Central All-Stars 3
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Olympics
Monday
Alpine skiing
Men
Downhill
1. Beat Feuz, Switzerland, 1:42.69. 2. Johan Clarey, France, 1:42.79. 3. Matthias Mayer, Austria, 1:42.85. 4. James Crawford, Canada, 1:42.92. 5. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 1:43.20. 6. Dominik Paris, Italy, 1:43.21. 7. Marco Odermatt, Switzerland, 1:43.40. 8. Vincent Kriechmayr, Austria, 1:43.45. 9. Max Franz, Austria, 1:43.52. 10. Bostjan Kline, Slovenia, 1:43.75. 11. Maxence Muzaton, France, 1:43.82. 11. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted, Norway, 1:43.82. 13. Romed Baumann, Germany, 1:43.84. 14. Ryan Cochran-Siegle, United States, 1:43.91. 15. Matteo Marsaglia, Italy, 1:44.06. 16. Niels Hintermann, Switzerland, 1:44.08. 17. Andreas Sander, Germany, 1:44.12. 17. Adur Etxezarreta, Spain, 1:44.12. 19. Bryce Bennett, United States, 1:44.25. 20. Travis Ganong, United States, 1:44.39. 21. Daniel Hemetsberger, Austria, 1:44.59. 22. Brodie Seger, Canada, 1:44.68. 23. Josef Ferstl, Germany, 1:44.69. 24. Miha Hrobat, Slovenia, 1:44.71. 25. Stefan Rogentin, Switzerland, 1:44.95. 26. Blaise Giezendanner, France, 1:45.00. 27. Matthieu Bailet, France, 1:45.23. 28. Marco Pfiffner, Liechtenstein, 1:45.79. 29. Arnaud Alessandria, Monaco, 1:46.25. 30. Barnabas Szollos, Israel, 1:46.88. 31. Jack Gower, Ireland, 1:47.61. 32. Henrik von Appen, Chile, 1:47.69. 33. Ivan Kovbasnyuk, Ukraine, 1:48.09. 34. Simon Breitfuss Kammerlander, Bolivia, 1:48.26. 35. Albin Tahiri, Kosovo, 1:52.44. 36. Xu Mingfu, China, 1:56.93. 37. Broderick Thompson, Canada, DNF. 37. Zhang Yangming, China, DNF. 37. Dominik Schwaiger, Germany, DNF. 37. Christof Innerhofer, Italy, DNF. 37. Marko Vukicevic, Serbia, DNF. 37. Nejc Naralocnik, Slovenia, DNF. 37. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, DNS.
WomenGiant SlalomRun 1
1. Sara Hector, Sweden, 57.56. 2. Katharina Truppe, Austria, 57.86. 3. Federica Brignone, Italy, 57.98. 4. Meta Hrovat, Slovenia, 58.48. 5. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 58.58. 6. Nina O Brien, United States, 58.81. 7. Tessa Worley, France, 58.93. 8. Lara Gut-Behrami, Switzerland, 59.07. 9. Michelle Gisin, Switzerland, 59.19. 10. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 59.21. 11. Maryna Gasienica-Daniel, Poland, 59.24. 12. Camille Rast, Switzerland, 59.29. 13. Katharina Liensberger, Austria, 59.34. 13. Petra Vlhova, Slovakia, 59.34. 15. Thea Louise Stjernesund, Norway, 59.39. 16. Ana Bucik, Slovenia, 59.42. 17. Paula Moltzan, United States, 59.57. 18. Maria Therese Tviberg, Norway, 59.67. 19. Ramona Siebenhofer, Austria, 59.86. 20. Andreja Slokar, Slovenia, 1:00.08. 21. Tina Robnik, Slovenia, 1:00.18. 22. Hanna Aronsson Elfman, Sweden, 1:00.19. 23. Clara Direz, France, 1:00.24. 24. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 1:00.50. 25. Alice Robinson, New Zealand, 1:00.55. 26. Coralie Frasse Sombet, France, 1:00.91. 27. Hilma Loevblom, Sweden, 1:01.18. 28. Alex Tilley, Britain, 1:01.40. 29. Asa Ando, Japan, 1:01.43. 30. Emma Aicher, Germany, 1:01.52. 31. Ekaterina Tkachenko, ROC, 1:01.55. 32. Magdalena Luczak, Poland, 1:01.96. 33. Julia Pleshkova, ROC, 1:02.01. 34. Francesca Baruzzi Farriol, Argentina, 1:02.43. 35. Zrinka LJUTIC, Croatia, 1:02.50. 36. Sakurako Mukogawa, Japan, 1:03.39. 37. Zuzanna Czapska, Poland, 1:03.63. 38. Gim Sohui, South Korea, 1:04.12. 39. Polina Melnikova, ROC, 1:04.13. 40. Nuria Pau, Spain, 1:04.19. 41. Nino Tsiklauri, Georgia, 1:04.49. 42. Noa Szollos, Israel, 1:04.90. 43. Kaitlyn Vesterstein, Estonia, 1:05.39. 44. Eva Vukadinova, Bulgaria, 1:05.58. 45. Anastasiia Shepilenko, Ukraine, 1:05.95. 46. Aruwin SALEHHUDDIN, Malaysia, 1:06.13. 47. Sarah Schleper, Mexico, 1:06.42. 48. Rebeka Jancova, Slovakia, 1:06.56. 49. Emilia Aramburo, Chile, 1:07.71. 50. Kong Fanying, China, 1:08.25. 50. Maria Ioana Constantin, Romania, 1:08.25. 52. Mialitiana Clerc, Madagascar, 1:08.71. 53. Ni Yueming, China, 1:08.75. 54. Manon Ouaiss, Lebanon, 1:08.88. 55. Vanina Guerillot, Portugal, 1:10.59. 56. Ornella Oettl Reyes, Peru, 1:12.52. 57. Anna Torsani, San Marino, 1:13.89. 58. Ozlem Carikcioglu, Turkey, 1:15.98. 59. Kiana KRYEZIU, Kosovo, 1:18.78. 60. Sarah Escobar, Ecuador, 1:21.26. 61. Stephanie Brunner, Austria, DNF. 61. Cassidy Gray, Canada, DNF. 61. Valerie Grenier, Canada, DNF. 61. Elese Sommerova, Czech Republic, DNF. 61. Erika Pykalainen, Finland, DNF. 61. Riikka Honkanen, Finland, DNF. 61. Maria-Eleni Tsiovolou, Greece, DNF. 61. Zita Toth, Hungary, DNF. 61. Holmfridur Dora Fridgeirsdottir, Iceland, DNF. 61. Tess Arbez, Ireland, DNF. 61. Marta Bassino, Italy, DNF. 61. Gwyneth TEN RAA, Luxembourg, DNF. 61. Jelena Vujicic, Montenegro, DNF. 61. Adriana Jelinkova, Netherlands, DNF. 61. Mina Fuerst Holtmann, Norway, DNF. 61. Kang Youngseo, South Korea, DNF. 61. Mida Fah Jaiman, Thailand, DNF. 61. A J Hurt, United States, DNF. 61. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, DNF. 61. Andrea Komsic, Croatia, DNS. 61. Hanna ZIEBA, Poland, DNS. 61. Esma Alic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, DQ.
Figure skating
Monday
Mixed Team
Team Event
Final
Free Skating
1. ROC (Anastasia Mishina; Aleksandr Galliamov), 145.20. 2. Japan (Riku Miura; Ryuichi Kihara), 139.60. 3. China (Peng Cheng; Jin Yang), 131.75. 4. Canada (Vanessa James; Eric Radford), 130.07. 5. United States (Alexa Knierim; Brandon Frazier), 128.97. 1. Kamila Valieva, ROC, 178.92. 2. Kaori Sakamoto, Japan, 148.66. 3. Madeline Schizas, Canada, 132.04. 4. Karen Chen, United States, 131.52. 5. Zhu Yi, China, 91.41.
Free Dance
1. United States (Madison Chock; Evan Bates), 129.07. 2. ROC (Victoria Sinitsina; Nikita Katsalapov), 128.17. 3. Canada (Piper Gilles; Paul Poirier), 124.39. 4. China (Wang Shiyue; Liu Xinyu), 107.18. 5. Japan (Misato Komatsubara; Tim Koleto), 98.66.
Freestyle skiing
Monday
Women
Freeski Big Air
Qualification
1. Megan Oldham, Canada, 171.25 (Q). 2. Tess Ledeux, France, 171.00 (Q). 3. Anastasia Tatalina, ROC, 163.25 (Q). 4. Sandra Eie, Norway, 162.00 (Q). 5. Gu Ailing Eileen, China, 161.25 (Q). 6. Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland, 159.25 (Q). 7. Kirsty Muir, Britain, 157.50 (Q). 8. Darian Stevens, United States, 152.00 (Q). 9. Sarah Hoefflin, Switzerland, 149.50 (Q). 10. Johanne Killi, Norway, 148.25 (Q). 11. Olivia Asselin, Canada, 147.75 (Q). 12. Anni Karava, Finland, 144.50 (Q). 13. Katie Summerhayes, Britain, 136.50. 14. Marin Hamill, United States, 132.25. 15. Maggie Voisin, United States, 128.00. 16. Dominique Ohaco, Chile, 126.50. 17. Kelly Sildaru, Estonia, 125.50. 18. Alia Delia Eichinger, Germany, 115.75. 19. Ksenia Orlova, ROC, 114.75. 20. Yang Shuorui, China, 96.00. 21. Lara Wolf, Austria, 91.50. 22. Margaux Hackett, New Zealand, 74.75. 23. Laura Wallner, Austria, 68.50. 24. Caroline Claire, United States, 20.00. 25. Silvia Bertagna, Italy, 17.00. 26. Elena Gaskell, Canada, DNS.
Transactions
FOOTBALL CHICAGO BEARS — Hired San Francisco special teams coordinator Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Hired San Francisco offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as head coach.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
