LAKE ONEIDA, N.Y. — Mifflinburg Area High School rising seniors Ty Stroup and Dan Walter have continued to make a name for themselves as anglers.
This past weekend the Wildcats’ bass fishing team captured The Bass Federation’s 2021 PA State Championship on Lake Oneida.
Stroup and Walter caught their limit of five fish that weighed 13.64 pounds to claim their second state championship.
The Wildcats have qualified for the 2022 TBF National Championship — their third such appearance — that will be held on Lake Pickwick in Alabama next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.