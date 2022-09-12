COAL TOWNSHIP — Samantha Roarty scored a goal in each half to lead Milton’s girls soccer team to a 4-0 nonleague win over Shamokin on Saturday at Kemp Memorial Stadium.

Ryen Roush added a goal in the first half while Claire Souder scored for Milton (2-1) in the second half.

