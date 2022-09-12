COAL TOWNSHIP — Samantha Roarty scored a goal in each half to lead Milton’s girls soccer team to a 4-0 nonleague win over Shamokin on Saturday at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
Ryen Roush added a goal in the first half while Claire Souder scored for Milton (2-1) in the second half.
Goalkeeper Morgan Reiner made five saves to get the clean sheet for the Black Panthers, who outshot the Indians (3-3) 34-3 and led in corner kicks 7-0.
Milton next hosts Mifflinburg at 4 p.m. today.
Mifflinburg 7,
Jersey Shore 2
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats dominated the Bulldogs from start to finish as Sarah Fritz recorded a natural hat trick to lead Mifflinburg to the nonleague win.
Lydia Knepp also had a hat trick on the day for Mifflinburg (3-2), plus Taylor Frederick added the seventh goal for the Wildcats.
Lydia and Mary Knepp assisted on the first two goals by Fritz. Jasmine Doebler assisted on Frederick’s goal, and Frederick assisted on Knepp’s last goal.
Mifflinburg, which dominated the game in shots (13-7) and corners (4-1) and got six saves from Laura Darrup, next plays at Milton today at 4:30 p.m.
Williamson 2,
Meadowbrook Chr. 1 (OT)
Friday
Meadowbrook 4,
Belleville Mennonite 0
MILTON — The Lions suffered their first loss of the season Saturday in the nonleague game against Williamson.
Williamson’s goal came from Anna Lee with 3:32 left in overtime. Kyra Daley had the assist.
Maddy Osman scored unassisted for Meadowbrook (5-1) with 9:24 left in the second half, and Emma George made one save for the Lions.
The Lady Lions are adding another shutout to their league record in today’s ACAA game vs. Belleville Mennonite. The Lions next game is tomorrow at Williamson Senior High School at 12:30 pm. Lions record 5-0.
In Friday’s win over Belleville, Meadowbrook scored all four of its goals in the first half.
Osman, Audrey Millett and Ember Erb got the goals while the Lions’ other tally came on an own goal. In goal, George made one save to get the shutout.
Boys soccer
Williamsport 2,
Warrior Run 1
WILLIAMSPORT — The Millionaires scored twice in the second half to come back and take the nonleague win over the Defenders on Saturday at the Balls Mills Complex.
Tanner Polcyn scored in the first half for Warrior Run (1-2-1), which also got four saves from Braego Cieslukowski.
The Defenders next play at Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Altoona 4, Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Kanon Keister made 15 saves, but he couldn’t stop them all for Mifflinburg as Altoona scored twice in both halves to take the nonleague win Saturday at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Collin Dreese scored for Mifflinburg (1-4) with 8:48 left in regulation. Bryant Groff assisted on the goal.
The Wildcats, who trailed in shots 19-4 and in corner kicks 4-0, next play at Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Midd-West Tournament
Benton 2 Milton 1
Midd-West 4, Milton 0
MIDDLEBURG — The Black Panthers found the going tough at the Midd-West Tournament as they were held to just a single goal in over two games on Saturday.
Joel Langdon tallied the goal for Milton (3-2) in the 70th minute of the Benton game. It came off an assist by Dom Ballo.
Milton trailed Midd-West in shots 21-4 and corners, 7-2. Against Benton, the Black Panthers led in shots 6-5 and corners 8-2. In addition, Jonah Strobel made a total of 20 saves on the day, with 17 coming against the Mustangs.
Milton next hosts Shamokin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 1,
Central Columbia 0 (OT)
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons continued their flair for dramatics as they picked up their second straight overtime win, this one in a nonleague matchup against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Mast scored off a penalty corner and a great insert from Whitney Berge with 12:26 left on the clock.
“There was a great insert from Berge to Mast, who controlled it well and pulled it to her left and got a beautiful reverse shot off, and Whitney was there to finish it off,” said Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge.
Red Lion 3, Mifflinburg 1
Bermudian Springs 4, Mifflinburg 1
RED LION — Mifflinburg was limited to just a pair of goals on Saturday as the Wildcats lost both of its games in the Red Lion Tournament.
Maria Darrup scored for Mifflinburg (1-3) against Red Lion, and in the second game Olivia Fetterman scored for the Wildcats off an assist by Evelyn Osborne.
Mifflinburg next hosts Southern Columbia at 4:30 p.m. today.
Warrior Run 2, Milton 1
MILTON — The Defenders pulled out the nonleague win over the Black Panthers on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
Warrior Run improves to 1-3, while Milton falls to 0-5.
Golf
Lewisburg H.S. Invitational
LESWISBURG — Senior Nick Mahoney led Lewisburg and all area golfers as he defended his title Saturday at Bucknell Golf Club.
Mahoney shot a 3-over-par 73 to finish four strokes ahead of Selinsgrove’s Mike Felty and Central Mountain’s Griffin Walizer, who finished in a tie for second with a 77.
On the girls side, Jersey Shore’s Cailyn Schall won the title with a 76. Second place went to Shamokin’s Kenedy Petrovich (81).
Other area finishers included Mifflinburg’s Zeb Hufnagle (T-9, 82), Lewisburg’s Zach Engle (28th, 95), Mifflinburg’s Cub Dietrich (T-31, 97), Lewisburg’s Jacob Gose (T-31, 97) and Warrior Run’s Dylan Laubach (34th, 98).
Girls tennis
Lewisburg 5, Selinsgrove 0
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons picked up a pair of three-set wins on Saturday to shut out the Seals in nonleague action Saturday.
At No. 3 singles, Serena DeCosmo beat Siena Rodgers, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; and at No. 2 doubles the team of Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance beat Eveline Straub-McKenna Ulery 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 (super tiebreak).
Lewisburg next hosts Loyalsock at 4 p.m. today.
Lewisburg 5, Selinsgrove 0
Saturday at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Grace Bruckhart (L) def. Eden Miller, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
2. Elsa Fellon (L) def. Alaina Uesehfeld, 6-2, 6-2.
3. Serena DeCosmo (L) def. Siena Rodgers, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Sonja Johnson-Katelyn Beers (L) def. Evelyn Hostetter-Alexa Joiner, 6-1, 6-4.
2. Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance (L) def. Eveline Straub-McKenna Ulery, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5 (super tiebreak).
