SELINSGROVE — First-half goals by Maddy Ikeler and Avery Mast lifted Lewisburg to a rare 2-1 Heartland-I victory over Selinsgrove Thursday night at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
It is the first win of the season for Lewisburg (1-2), and team’s first win over Selinsgrove (2-1) since the Green Dragons took a 2-1 overtime win back on Sept. 30, 2020.
“This is what I knew we were capable of. Our first game against Line Mountain was a poor representation of our team’s ability. Playing our next game against a tough Lake Lehman program and losing in overtime was actually the confidence boost we needed to get ourselves back on track,” said Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge.
“I’m proud of the girls because we have learned and adapted quickly after every game and that was key in getting the win against Selinsgrove.”
Ikeler gave Lewisburg a 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal with 8:15 left in the first quarter.
Mast pushed the Green Dragons’ lead to 2-0 with another unassisted 3:27 into the second period.
The Seals cut their deficit to a goal when Carley Aument scored on an assist by Carly Scoresone off a penalty corner with 4:05 remaining in the third period.
Lewisburg won the game despite being outshot 18-5, and not getting a single penalty corner while Selinsgrove collected 19.
Despite those lopsided stats, Green Dragons’ keeper, Keeley Baker, made 18 saves to get the big win for her team.
“Our defense was stellar, defending numerous consecutive corners. Baker is a beast in the cage. She is poised and agile in there. Had 18 saves against Selinsgrove and 10 saves against Lake Lehman,” said Berge. “Our whole team deserves credit though because you don’t beat a successful program like Selinsgrove without everyone contributing and working hard.”
Lewisburg next hosts Central Columbia at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 2, Selinsgrove 1
At Selinsgrove
First quarter
Lew-Maddy Ikeler, unassisted, 8:15.
Second quarter
Lew-Avery Mast, unassisted, 11:33.
Third quarter
Sel-Carly Aument, assist Carly Scorsone, 4:05.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 18-5; Penalty corners: Selinsgrove 19-0; Saves: Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 18; Selinsgrove (Emily Gelnett) 2.
Boys soccer
Jersey Shore 2,
Mifflinburg 1 (2 OT)
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats lost another close game as the Bulldogs scored late in double overtime to take the nonleague victory.
Colin Dreese tied the game at 1 for Mifflinburg (1-4) as he scored off an assist by Mo Knepp with 30 minutes left in the second half.
However, Jersey Shore (5-0) broke the tie and won the game when Owen Farr scored unassisted with 4 minutes left in the second OT.
Kanon Keister made 16 saves to keep Mifflinburg in the game when Jersey Shore dominated in both shots and corner kicks.
Mifflinburg next hosts Altoona at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Jersey Shore 2, Mifflinburg 1 (2 OT)
at Mifflinburg
First half
JS-Daniel Marshal, assist Breylam Guererro, 1:31.
Second half
Miff-Colin Dreese, assist Mo Knepp, 30:00.
Double overtime
JS-Owen Farr, unassisted, 4:00.
Shots: JS, 13-7; Corners: JS, 9-2; Saves: JS, 6; Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister), 16.
Danville 7,
Warrior Run 0
DANVILLE — The Defenders managed to get off just four shots against the Ironmen, who scored all seven of their goals in the first half to cruise to the nonleague win.
Danville (3-0) led Warrior Run (1-2-1) in both shots 10-4 and in corner kicks 7-2.
The Defenders next play at Williamsport at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Golf
Mifflinburg 187,
Shamokin 200
MIDDLEBURG — All four of the Wildcats’ low scorers carded rounds in the 40s as Mifflinburg beat the Indians in a nonleague match at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Zeb Hufnagle led Mifflinburg (1-3-1) with an 8-over par 44, plus Addison Norton shot a 47 for the Wildcats.
Kennedy Petrovich paced Shamokin by also shooting a 44 on the day.
Mifflinburg 187, Shamokin 200
at Shade Mountain Golf Course, par 36
Mifflinburg: Zeb Hufnagle, 44; Addison Norton, 47; Kamdon Eicher, 48; Cub Dietrich, 48. Other golfers: Wilson Abram, 54; Natalie Osborne, 59.
Shamokin: Kennedy Petrovich, 44; Hayden Karlovich, 48; Mitchell Knowles, 53; Kamryn Kramer, 55. Other golfers: Lincoln Waugh, 55; Matthew Wagner, 61.
Lewisburg swept in tri-match
MONTGOMERY — Zach Engle and Tori Vonderheid paced the Green Dragons on the day, but the team was defeated by both Williamsport (175-196) and Shikellamy (191-196) in a tri-match at White Deer Golf Course.
Engle carded an 11-over-par 45 and Vonderheid shot a 47 for Lewisburg.
Williamsport was led by a 3-over-par 37 from Evan Whitford, and Shikellamy got a 44 from Cam Lenner to pace the team.
Lewisburg next hosts its golf invitational at noon Saturday at Bucknell Golf Club.
Williamsport 175, Lewisburg 196
at White Deer Golf Course, par 34
Williamsport: Evan Whitford, 37; Alexandria Chilson, 45; Chase Kelley, 46; Chais Shief, 47. Other golfers: Thomas Takach, 51; Maria Montoya, 52.
Shikellamy: Cam Lenner, 44; Eben Kisner, 47; Luke Fatool, 48; Christian Kisner, 52. Other golfers: Keegan Bailey, 55; Mason Farrell, 58.
Lewisburg: Zach Engle, 45; Tori Vonderheid, 47; Jacob Gose, 52; Gracie Murphy, 52. Other golfers: Lexi Schmadel, 54; Mason Lytle, 54.
Girls tennis
Loyalsock 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Lancers shut out the Wildcats in the HAC-II contest. Mifflinburg (0-3) next hosts Hughesville at 4 p.m. Monday.
Loyalsock 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Anna Hall (L) def. Reyna Krick, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Alaina Dadzie (L) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Maddy Hall (L) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Izzy Dadzie-Chloe Kennedy (L) won by forfeit.
2. Nora Bowes-Elle Campana (L) won by forfeit.
Lewisburg at Montoursville
MONTOURSVILLE — The HAC-II matchup between the Green Dragons and the host Warriors was suspended due to rain. The match will be made up at a later date.
