UNIVERSITY PARK — The Nittany Lions have added to their future quarterback room.
On Friday afternoon, a James Franklin “#WeAre...Better” tweet was quickly followed with a post from Dowling Catholic (Iowa) quarterback Jaxon Smolik, who announced that he has committed to Penn State.
“WE ARE PENN STATE After further conversations with my family I have decided to commit to Penn State University! Thank you to God, my family and coaches,” Smolik said in the post.
Smolik is a three-star pro-style quarterback on both Rivals and 247, and was initially committed to Tulane. He announced his decommitment from the Green Wave on Thursday.
“I have deep respect for Coach [Willie] Fritz and Coach [Jim] Svoboda, as well as the Tulane football program and sincerely appreciate them believing in me first and seeing what I am capable of during my recruitment process,” Smolik posted on Twitter. “After further conversation with my family and looking at all the options, I have decided to decommit from Tulane. I will forever be grateful to Tulane University, the coaches, staff and fans!”
247 ranks the 6-foot-3 Smolik as the No. 38 quarterback in his class.
He joins a quarterback core that will theoretically also retain Drew Allar and Central York graduate Beau Pribula, with current starting QB Sean Clifford set to graduate after this coming season.
Penn State also secured a commitment from wide receiver prospect Carmelo Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.