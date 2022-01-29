LEWISBURG – Army West Point topped the Bucknell wrestling team, 21-12, on Saturday afternoon at Davis Gym.
The Black Knights (1-6, 1-1 EIWA) snapped the Bison's (10-3, 6-1 EIWA) seven-dual winning streak by taking six of the 10 bouts contested. The 2021-22 team's 10-2 start was tied for the best in Bucknell's history; the 1992-93 squad went 10-2 in its first 12 duals before also dropping its 13th contest, ultimately wrapping up its campaign with an 11-3 (4-1 ECWA) record.
In the dual's lone battle between nationally ranked grapplers, No. 17 Zach Hartman dispatched No. 28 Dalton Harkins by a 6-2 decision. Late in the second period, Hartman took a 3-2 lead on a takedown; he added an escape and another takedown during the final frame, helping secure his 15th career victory over a nationally ranked opponent.
With the Bison trailing 12-3 following three-straight Army West Point wins, Luke Niemeyer (285) and Brandon Seidman (125) chipped away at their deficit with a pair of dramatic decisions. Each edged his opponent behind a takedown in the final 20 seconds of their bout, with Niemeyer a 4-3 victor over Brandon Phillips and Seidman a 3-2 winner over Ryan Chauvin.
Kurt Phipps (133) built on Bucknell's momentum, racking up an impressive 3:06 of riding time en route to his 5-0 triumph over Dominic Carone. The sophomore's decision tied the dual at 12-12; it also moved his dual record to a sterling 12-1 (7-0 EIWA).
The Black Knights responded, however, scoring decisions in the dual's final three bouts to emerge 21-12 victors. Two of their three nationally ranked wrestlers picked up decisions, and Ben Pasiuk (174) added a critical fall in the dual's second bout.
Hartman improved to 18-3 (10-1 dual) while Phipps moved to 17-6 overall. The duo rank second and third among Bison behind standout freshman Kolby DePron (19) in overall victories.
Bucknell is back to work tomorrow, hosting Rider for a 2 p.m. dual at Davis Gym.
Army West Point 21, Bucknell 12
Saturday at Bucknell
165: #17 Zach Hartman (BU) dec. over #28 Dalton Harkins (ARMY) 6-2
174: Ben Pasiuk (ARMY) fall over Nolan Springer (BU) 4:16
184: Brad Laughlin (ARMY) dec. over Logan Deacetis (BU) 5-3
197: #26 J.T. Brown (ARMY) dec. over Mason McCready (BU) 6-1
285: Luke Niemeyer (BU) dec. over Brandon Phillips (ARMY) 4-3
125: Brandon Seidman (BU) dec. over Ryan Chauvin (ARMY) 3-2
133: Kurt Phipps (BU) dec. over Dominic Carone (ARMY) 5-0
141: Thomas Deck (ARMY) dec. over #20 Darren Miller (BU) 7-2
149: Matthew Williams (ARMY) dec. over Kolby DePron (BU) 8-5
157: #29 Markus Hartman (ARMY) dec. over Nick Delp (BU) 8-2
Extra Match
174: Ben Pasiuk (ARMY) fall over Coy Bastian (BU) 3:46
