LINCOLN, Neb. – Penn State (17-0, 8-0 B1G) claimed four individual titles at the 2022 Big Ten Championships in Lincoln, Neb. The Nittany Lions ended the tournament as Big Ten runners-up, missing out on their seventh title by just 1.5 points. Michigan won the team crown with 143.0 points, Penn State took second with 141.5, and Iowa third with 129.5.
Senior Roman Bravo-Young, senior Nick Lee, sophomore Carter Starocci and junior Max Dean all won individual championships. The Nittany Lions qualified nine for the NCAA Championships in two weeks in Detroit, Mich.
Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 at 133, met No. 3 Austin DeSanto of Iowa in the first of Penn State’s five final bouts. The duo battled through a scoreless first period, with each wrestler connecting on singles that led to stalemates and resets. The bout was tied 0-0 after one and DeSanto chose down to start the second. DeSanto escaped to a 1-0 lead and Bravo-Young gave up a first stall warning in the process. The Lion senior chose down to start the third and quickly escaped to a 1-1 tie. DeSanto took a low shot that Bravo-Young countered, working the Hawkeye’s back toward the mat and, after a few seconds’ work, got the takedown with :23 left in the bout. Bravo-Young finished the period on top and won his second straight Big Ten title 3-1. Bravo-Young went 3-0 with a major in Lincoln and stays unbeaten on the year at 17-0.
Lee, ranked No. 1, was to face No. 2 Jaydin Eierman of Iowa in the finals at 141. Eierman, however, medically forfeited and Lee won the 2022 Big Ten Championship, his first. Lee went 3-0 with two tech falls and the forfeit victory. He earned five bonus points in three matches for Penn State. The Nittany Lion remains unbeaten on the year with a 17-0 record.
Starocci, ranked No. 1, met No. 2 Logan Massa of Michigan in the finals. Starocci set the tempo early, working the middle of the mat and forcing Massa backwards. When Massa engaged Starocci high, resets were called. Starocci broke through with a fast low single at the 1:15 mark for a 2-0 lead. Starocci kept control for nearly a minute before Massa escaped to a 2-1 score. Leading by one, Starocci chose down to start the second period. Massa controlled the action until Starocci escaped to a 3-1 lead. Massa chose down to start the third and Starocci dominated the period. He rode Massa for the full two minutes, picked up a penalty point on a third caution and a riding time point to roll to a 5-1 victory. Starocci picked up his first Big Ten title going 3-0 with a pin. Starocci stays unbeaten on the year at 18-0.
Junior Aaron Brooks (Hagerstown, Md.), ranked No. 1, met No. 2 Myles Amine of Michigan in Penn State’s fourth finals bout. Brooks came out with a fast tempo, working shoulders until being able to slide into a low single. Amine turned the shot into a wild scramble in front of Penn State’s bench. Brooks patiently continued to work, picking up the takedown at the 1:20 mark to take a 2-0 lead. Amine escaped after a reset to cut Brooks’ lead in half and action continued in neutral. Brooks led 2-1 after one and chose down to start the second period. The Lion escaped quickly to open up a 3-1 lead and went back to work on offense. Amine got hit for stalling once as the second period ticked away and Brooks led by two after two. Amine chose down to start the third and escaped to a 3-2 score. Each wrestler took shots that ended in stalemates as the clock moved to the :40 mark. Amine scrambled to a takedown with :15 left, and Brooks escaped with four seconds left to tie the match at 4-4, sending it to sudden victory. Amine ended the match with a takedown early in extra time to post the 6-4 (sv) win. Brooks took second at Big Ten’s with a 2-1 record and a pin.
Dean, ranked No. 1 at 197, took on No. 2 Eric Schultz of Nebraska in Penn State’s fifth and final title tilt. Dean set a high tempo early, forcing the action in the center of the mat. With Schultz backing up, Dean looked for an opening on offense as the clock hit its midway point. Dean’s pressure finally paid off with a low single to a takedown with :33 left on the clock. Schultz escaped with seconds left and cut the lead to 2-1 after one. Schultz chose down to start the second period and Dean worked up over 2:00 in riding time with a strong ride. Schultz managed an escape to tie the bout at 2-2 before the period ended. Dean chose down to start the third and quickly escaped toa 3-2 lead with 1:55 in time. Dean ended the period in neutral and, with 1:55 in riding time, won his first Big Ten title 4-2. Dean took the crown with a 3-0 mark.
Senior Brady Berge (Mantorville, Minn.), ranked No. 13 at 157, met No. 12 Kendall Coleman of Purdue in the consolation semifinals. Berge battled Coleman evenly for the first 2:30 and then moved in on a shot, forcing a scramble that allowed the Lion to take Coleman down and directly to his back. Berge worked for the fall and got the pin with just one second left in the period (2:59). The victory moved him into the third-place bout for a rematch with No. 9 Kaleb Young of Iowa. After a scoreless first period, Berge escaped to a quick 1-0 lead to start the second period. Young matched that escape to start third period and regulation ended tied 1-1. Berge grabbed the win with a slick low shot at the 1:12 mark, finishing off the takedown and the 3-1 (sv) win at 1:07. Berge took third place with a 4-1 mark, including a major and a pin.
Sophomore Greg Kerkvliet (Inver Grove Heights, Minn.), ranked No. 5 at 285, battled No. 10 Lucas Davison of Northwestern in the conso semis. Kerkvliet fell behind on a second period takedown but used two reversals, one in the second and another to start the third, plus riding time to roll to a 5-3 win. The victory moved him into the third-place bout against No. 3 Mason Parris of Michigan. Kerkvliet took an early lead with a first period takedown and led by one after one. Parris tied the match with a second period escaped and Kerkvliet did the same in the third. The Lion sophomore added a final takedown to ice the bout and took third at Big Ten’s with a 5-3 win. Kerkvliet took third with a
Sophomore Beau Bartlett (Tempe, Ariz.), ranked No. 17 at 149, met Michigan’s Kanen Storr in the seventh-place bout, needing one more win to clinch a top seven finish and a trip to the NCAA tournament. After a scoreless first period, Bartlett chose down in the second and escaped with seconds left to lead 1-0, but Storr had a large riding time edge. Bartlett rode Storr long enough in the third to kill the time edge and then notched a takedown in the final seconds to post a 3-1 win and earn his trip to the NCAA tournament. Bartlett finished seventh and earned a trip to the NCAA Championships with the win.
Senior Drew Hildebrandt (Granger, Ind.) took on Indiana’s Jacob Moran in the 125-pound ninth place mini bracket. A win would clinch a top ten finish at 125 for Hildebrandt and earn him an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships. Hildebrandt used a first period takedown and ride out to open up an early lead and rolled to a 4-0 win with nearly 2:00 in riding time. The victory clinched his trip to NCAAs. He did not compete in the ninth-place bout, taking a medical forfeit (not a loss), and placed 10th with a 1-2 mark.
Junior Creighton Edsell (Wyalusing, Pa.) went 1-2 at 165 and did not place. The Lions will wait to see if Edsell is placed into the pool for an at-large bid in the next couple days. The at-large selections are then announced on Wednesday with the release of the full NCAA bracket.
Penn State went 8-1 in sessions 3 and 4 and ended the tournament with a 25-9 mark. The Lions collected 17.0 bonus points off two majors, two tech falls, four pins and two forfeit wins.
Penn State ended its dual meet season with a 17-0 record and won the 2022 Big Ten Regular Season title with an 8-0 mark. It marked the sixth time that head coach Cael Sanderson led Penn State through an unbeaten dual meet season.
Penn State’s nine qualifiers will now prepare for the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships on March 17-19 in Detroit, Mich., and the team will await any at-large selections on Wednesday night. The three-day event will be held in Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Thursday’s sessions begin at 12 p.m. (ESPNU) and 7 p.m. (ESPN2); Friday’s at 11 a.m. (ESPNU) and 8 p.m. (ESPN); and Saturday’s at 11 a.m. (ESPNU) and 7 p.m. (ESPN). The entire event will be telecast nationally on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN/2/U).
