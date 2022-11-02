MILTON — When the District 4 playoffs got underway last week, Lewisburg senior co-captain Alfred Romano ditched his bleach blonde locks in lieu of his natural hair color.
The change in hair styles for the Green Dragons’ star forward signaled that one thing was clear: Come playoff time Romano is all business.
Romano scored twice in the second half to spearhead a dominating performance by Lewisburg as the top-seeded Green Dragons rolled to a 5-0 win over No. 4 Warrior Run in a Class 2A semifinal game at Milton’s Alumni Stadium.
Reese Dieffenderfer and Viktor Permyashkin also found the back of the net for Lewisburg (17-1-1) on Tuesday to pick up where they left off in the quarterfinals when they scored two goals apiece.
The Green Dragons now face No. 2-seeded Danville, a 1-0 double overtime winner against Midd-West, in Thursday’s championship game at 8 p.m. back at Milton.
“I mean business in the playoffs, so I had to go back to my natural hair,” said Romano. “This win is good for our confidence. We still have a lot to work on and Danville is a good team, but we’re looking forward to Thursday and we’re ready to play.”
Warrior Run (14-5-1) gave Lewisburg all that it could handle in the first half as each team tried to get the upper hand on the other.
With goalkeeper Braego Cieslukowski making some big saves for the Defenders the first half of the game remained scoreless, that is until the final five seconds.
An unassisted goal by Dieffenderfer shot right to left into the upper 90 of the net broke the stalemate for the Green Dragons.
“Warrior Run came out prepared and they gave us nothing easy. We had to make a few adjustments and move a couple of guys around and figure out which personnel in which spots worked,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell.
“We just kind of stuck with it and Reese came up with a great goal at the end of the half to kind of relax us a little bit.”
Dieffenderfer then helped Lewisburg get a little breathing room early in the second half. He juked a Warrior Run defender inside the front right corner the box before he crossed the ball to Permyashkin by the far post for a low shot and a 2-0 lead.
“That was what we needed,” said Romano. “That first-half goal really gave us momentum going into the second half, and then we were able to score, and score, and score.”
Romano notched the next two goals for the Green Dragons — his first one was unassisted but the second one was scored off a give-and-take from Dieffenderfer.
After he dribbled into the center of the box, Romano dished the ball off to Dieffenderfer on the right flank. Dieffenderfer, after taking a quick look at the goal, passed it back to Romano who slotted into the goal past a diving Cieslukowski for a 4-0 lead.
“At halftime we only led 1-0, and I think that Warrior Run thought they were still in it,” said Romano. “And what we talked about at halftime was that we have to break their backs and end the game early.
“I went out there and scored those two goals because I wanted to end the game early,” Romano added.
The finishing touches on Lewisburg’s dominating win came when freshman Isaac Ayres notched his first career varsity goal with 6:29 remaining in the game.
“We definitely controlled the second half, and I was able to get a couple of younger guys into the game, and Ayres stepped in and got his first varsity goal. That felt good,” said Kettlewell.
And if there’s any small consolation for Warrior Run, it’s that the Defenders went toe-to-toe with Lewisburg for almost 40 minutes. In addition, reaching the district semifinals should give the team confidence going into next season, especially with 10 seniors set to graduate this spring.
“I thought we were more prepared than what we were. Lewisburg just put more pressure on us than what we were ready to handle, and they got the best of us. Congrats to Lewisburg, they took it to us,” said Warrior Run coach Troy Emmert. “Next year we will be losing our big five (Alex Brown, Ben Potter, Tanner Polcyn, Cody Goodspeed, Nathan Axtman), but we began the year with seven new starters. Next year we will only have four starters returning, so we’ll have some moving around to do and I feel we’ll have a competitive team next year, but I got to get over this one first.
“But, I’m proud of them. We finished the season 14-5, we were Heartland-II champions, and I believe we were ranked 14th in the start out of 130-140 teams. It was a good run, and a good season,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
District 4 Class 2A semifinal
at Milton Area High School
No. 1 Lewisburg 5, No. 4 Warrior Run 0
First half
Lew-Reese Dieffenderfer, unassisted, :05.
Second half
Lew-Viktor Permyashkin, assist Dieffenderfer, 38:29.
Lew-Alfred Romano, unassisted, 32:17.
Lew-Romano, assist Dieffenderfer, 25:43.
Lew-Isaac Ayres, unassisted, 6:29.
Shots on goal: Lewisburg, 12-1; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 6-0; Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 1; WR (Braego Cieslukowski), 4.
