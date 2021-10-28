LEWISBURG — The intracounty rivalry game pitting Mifflinburg and Lewisburg looked rather enticing after last week’s Friday-night wins by both teams. Lewisburg’s loss Monday at Loyalsock in a make-up game dampened that excitement a bit. Just a bit, though.
Mifflinburg sits in the fourth and final playoff spot for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs, with Lewisburg in fifth in the four-team field. The intrigue still exists, though, as Shamokin needs to win Friday at home over a powerful Mount Carmel team to avoid slipping in the power ratings. Shamokin, a 4A team is currently in third meaning a loss to a 2A Mount Carmel team will be a bit hit in the power ratings.
All of it adds up as the Green Dragons (4-4), who have experienced some tough luck this year under first-year Coach Eric Wicks, play for their postseason lives. A loss for Lewisburg will certainly leave them on the outside looking in.
Mifflinburg (6-3) enters Friday’s game on a three-game win streak. Wins over Montoursville, Central Mountain and Shikellamy show the ‘Cats are ready for postseason play. Nothing like a neighborly rivalry game to add to the playoff atmosphere.
Sophomore quarterback Troy Dressler last week became the program’s leading single-season passer with over 1,708 yards. He’ll have a tough assignment this week with a talented, and physical Green Dragons’ secondary.
Lewisburg running back Ethan Dominick rushed for over 100 yards in the loss to Loyalsock, and will be a focus of the Wildcats’ defense.
Mifflinburg has a slew of weapons on offense, and a physical defense. Andrew Diehl, Carter Breed, Cannon Griffith, LJ Simpson, Gabe Stetler, Jacob Bingaman and Zack Wertman all have big-play potential.
Looking ahead, the 4A playoffs features just four teams. Jersey Shore (9-0) has all but locked up the top seed with Selinsgrove (6-3) and Shamokin (5-4) just ahead of Mifflinburg. Aside from Jersey Shore’s spot atop the field, nothing else is certain. Selinsgrove travels to Montoursville, a 3A team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.