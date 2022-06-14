MILTON — Logan Shrawder’s RBI single to center plated Luke Goodwin with the winning run as Montandon defeated Lewisburg, 10-9, in Susquehanna Valley American Legion League action Monday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Lewisburg (2-3) took a 9-4 lead in the top of the sixth behind a three-run triple from Jack Landis, a two-run double from Michael Casale and an RBI single from Forrest Zelechoski.
But Post 182 couldn’t hold onto the advantage.
A pair of RBI singles from Goodwin and Dominic Lytle helped Post 841 (3-1) tie the game in the bottom of the sixth before Shrawder won it for the hosts an inning later.
Goodwin finished the game 3-for-5 with the double, three RBI and three runs scored, plus Shrawder also batted 3-for-4 with a double, walk and two RBI. Aiden Keiser, Chase Knarr Lytle all had two hits apiece for Montandon.
John Hoffman paced Lewisburg with a 2-for-3 day that included a pair of RBI and a walk.
Lewisburg next plays at Jersey Shore at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, while Montandon travels to Berwick at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
Montandon 10, Lewisburg 9
At Milton
Lewisburg 010 008 0 — 9-7-3
Montandon 202 005 1 – 10-13-3
Forrest Zelechoski, Nathaniel Gabel (6), Jack Landis (6), Shea Girton (7) and Girton, Kadyn Magyar (7). Gehrig Baker, Brayden Gower (4), Josh King (6), Avery Reiff (6), Luke Goodwin (7) and Aiden Keiser, Dylan Reiff (7).
WP: Goodwin. LP: Girton.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Aiden Howerter, 1-for-5; Landis, 1-for-4, triple, 3 RBI, run scored; Girton, 1-for-1, double, walk; Michael Casale, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; Magyar, 2 walks, 2 runs; Zelechoski, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Ryan Metta-Rogan, walk, RBI, run; John Hoffman, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; Gabe Naginey, 2 runs.
Top Montandon hitters: Keiser, 2-for-2, double, walk; D. Reiff, 1-for-2, double, 2 runs scored; Chase Knarr, 2-for-5, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Austin Gainer, 2 runs; Goodwin, 3-for-5, double, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Logan Shrawder, 3-for-4, double, walk, 2 RBI; Dominic Lytle, 2-for-3, walk, RBI; Ethan Russell, walk.
Mifflinburg 3, Berwick 0
MILLMONT — A two-run double by Zach Kerstetter in the sixth inning brought home Aaron Bolick and Liam Church as Mifflinburg beat Berwick in SVALL action.
Derek Hackenberg also got the complete-game win for Post 410 (3-2). He struck out seven and scattered hits.
Mifflinburg, however, got six hits from six different players against Berwick (1-4) pitching.
Post 410 next hosts Williamsport at 5:45 p.m.
Mifflinburg 3, Berwick 0
at Mifflinburg
Berwick 000 000 0 — 0-7-2
Mifflinburg 000 012 x — 3-6-0
Y. Stout, T. Andrews (6) and L. Sult. Derek Hackenberg and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Hackenberg. LP: Stout.
Top Berwick hitters: J. Dacier, 1-for-3, double; Sult, 2-for-3; B. Boone, 2-for-3; A. Yohe, 1-for-3; G. Albertson, 1-for-3.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Nathan Chambers, 1-for-3; Eli Troutman, run scored; Hackenberg, 1-for-3; Whittaker, 1-for-3, double; Aaron Bolick, 1-for-1, walk, run scored; Liam Church, 1-for-3, run; Zach Kerstetter, 1-for-1, double, walk, 2 RBI; Lane Hook, walk.
