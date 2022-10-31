MILTON — A rematch between Mifflinburg and Warrior Run highlight this weekend's slate of District 4 playoff football games.
The Class 3A quarterfinal contest between the No. 3 Wildcats (8-2) and the No. 6 Defenders (3-7) will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mifflinburg Area High School.
Also in Class 3A, No. 7 Lewisburg (2-8) plays at No. 2 Loyalsock (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
And in the Class 4A semifinals, No. 2 Milton (9-1) hosts No. 3 Selinsgrove (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Alumni Stadium.
Penn State at Indiana to kick at 3:30 p.m.
UNIVERSITY PARK – No. 13 Penn State Football’s upcoming contest at Indiana on Saturday will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, it was announced on Saturday night.
The Nittany Lions hold a 23-2 all-time record vs. Indiana, with the Hoosiers and Penn State splitting the last two matchups.
McKennie adds to US injury concerns ahead of World Cup
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Weston McKennie could miss the rest of Juventus’ games ahead of the World Cup, adding to the United States’ injury concerns only three weeks before the start of the tournament.
McKennie was forced off with a thigh problem at halftime of Juventus’ 1-0 win at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday, and Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport says the midfielder will be out for around two weeks.
The 24-year-old McKennie joins a lengthening list of injured American players ahead of coach Gregg Berhalter’s roster announcement on Nov. 9.
Goalkeeper Matt Turner missed his second straight match for Arsenal on Sunday because of a tight groin, Josh Sargent missed Norwich’s match on Saturday with a calf injury and Celta Vigo said Friday that midfielder Luca de la Torre has sustained a leg injury that will sideline him for three weeks.
The U.S. plays its first Group B match in Qatar against Wales on Nov. 21, takes on England four days later and faces Iran on Nov. 29.
McKennie has been a regular presence for Juventus this season, playing in 11 Serie A matches and five Champions League games, scoring three goals across both competitions.
McKennie’s absence also mean Juventus prepares to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday without 12 players through injury. Teenage winger Samuel Iling-Junior injured his ankle on Saturday and will be out for around three weeks.
AP Source: Pistons, Bogdanovic agree on $39.1M, 2-year deal
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons and Bojan Bogdanovic have agreed on a $39.1 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the agreement had not been announced.
Detroit acquired Bogdanovic from Utah last month and saw enough from him early this season to offer a deal that keeps him under contract through the 2024-25 season.
Bogdanovic was averaging a team-high 23 points entering Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. He made 24 3-pointers in his first six games, a team record that Hall of Famer Joe Dumars set by making 21 shots beyond the arc in the first six games of the 1996-97 season.
Bogdanovic, who is from Bosnia-Herzegovina, has averaged 15.1 points is his career. Miami drafted him with the No. 31 overall pick in 2011 and he played professionally in Turkey before making his NBA debut with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2014-15 season. He also played for Washington and Indiana before going to Utah.
Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points for the Jazz last season in 69 games, all of them starts, in his third year with the team.
Royals hire Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager Sunday night, turning over the young core of a rebuilding franchise to a forward-thinking manager with experience winning in a small market.
Quatraro replaces Mike Matheny, who was fired as part of a wide-spread shakeup within the Royals after a 65-97 finish for their sixth straight losing season. Quatraro was chosen by Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, who took over as head of the club's baseball operations after the firing of longtime front-office executive Dayton Moore.
The Royals interviewed their own bench coach, Pedro Grifol, along with third base coach Vance Wilson and Triple-A Omaha manager Scott Thorman. They also expressed interest in Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough and Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable, who have been linked to manager openings elsewhere.
One of the priorities that owner John Sherman had in overhauling the front office was that it lean more heavily on advanced analytics. And the 48-year-old Quatraro reflects that same emphasis in the manager; the Rays have excelled in using analytics to guide their decision-making, allowing them to consistently compete despite modest payrolls.
Tampa Bay has had five straight winning seasons while playing in the rugged AL East.
Quatraro, who interviewed for the Mets and A’s manager jobs last season, will take over one of the youngest teams in baseball, flush with up-and-coming talent such as AL rookie of the year candidate Bobby Witt Jr., catcher MJ Melendez and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. However, there is a dearth of pitching prospects across the organization.
Quatraro starred as a college catcher at Old Dominion before the Rays chose him in the eighth round of the 1996 first-year player draft. And while he eventually reached the Triple-A level, Quatraro never appeared in a major league game.
After retiring as a player, Quatraro began working as an instructor in the Rays' minor league system. He started out as a hitting coach for Class A Hudson Valley but eventually rose to become the franchise's minor-league hitting coordinator.
He was hired by Cleveland as its assistant hitting coach in 2010, and worked alongside manager Terry Francona through the 2017 season — a period in which Sherman was a minority owner of the franchise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.