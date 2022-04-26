SELINSGROVE — The Mifflinburg team that took Montoursville into extra innings on Saturday was not the same team that took the field against undefeated Selinsgrove just a couple of days later, on Monday.
Selinsgrove’s record is still unblemished as the Seals hit four home runs, including going back-to-back-to back in the fifth inning, to roll to a 10-2 Heartland-I victory over Mifflinburg.
Mifflinburg falls to 2-4-1 overall on the season, while Selinsgrove improved to 10-0-1.
“From Saturday to today, we were two different teams,” said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church, who had to deal with the absence of his son (and starting second baseman) Liam Church due to a shoulder injury. “We didn’t come to play today, and we told (the players after the game) if we (keep) playing like that we’ll never win another game the rest of the year.
“If we come (to play) like we did on Saturday with the same enthusiasm from the first inning to the 11th, we’ll beat anybody we want to play,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
The Wildcats got on the board first however on Gabe Stetler’s RBI single that plated pinch-runner Eli Troutman in the second inning.
Selinsgrove came right back in the bottom of the second with four runs. An RBI double by Andrew Gephart and an RBI single from Ben Gearhart highlighted the inning. The other two runs scored on a double steal and an error.
Mifflinburg got a run back in the fifth on Troy Dressler’s RBI single to center, but the Seals followed with one of their most impressive power displays of the season.
With one out and Gannon Steimling on base with a walk, Teague Hoover smacked a two-run home run to left. That wasn’t all, as Tyler Swineford and Josh Domaracki followed with solo home runs.
Mason Richter added a double and later scored on a wild pitch to build Selinsgrove’s lead to 10-2.
The Wildcats were shut down the rest of the way by Seals’ ace Ryan Reich and reliever Swineford, who entered in the seventh. Reich finished with 10 strikeouts and Swineford had one.
“We had a couple of (misplayed) balls at shortstop (that if we made the plays on) would’ve gotten us out of the inning maybe, and (Hufnagle) threw three fastballs to Swineford,” said coach Church. “But you know what, we are really a good team, it’s just a matter of if we come to play or we don’t.
“Maybe not having Liam out there leading the team (had an affect), I don’t know, but we had several guys out of position,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “Gabe Stetler is the only guy who came to play today. He had three nice swings of the bat (finishing 1-for-3), and he did a great job today.”
Mifflinburg’s next game is at Central Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and coach Church knows his team will bounce back.
“We’re coming back and we’re going to play hard. We’re going to practice hard (today), we’re going to get refocused and we’re going to come out and play on Wednesday,” said coach Church.
“Against Montoursville, the kids bought into our system, but tonight I don’t know what we were doing. This field is tough to play on, but we’ll take something out of this game and we’ll regroup and we’ll go from there.”
Selinsgrove 10, Mifflinburg 2
at Selinsgrove
Mifflinburg 010 010 0 — 2-6-2
Selinsgrove 041 050 x — 10-10-0
Zeb Hufnagle, Luke Rokavec (5), Lucas Kurtz (6) and Lucas Whittaker. Ryan Reich, Tyler Swineford (7) and Gannon Steimling.
WP: Reich. LP: Hufnagle.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Jarret Miller, walk; Zach Wertman, walk; Troy Dressler, 1-for-3, RBI; Hufnagle, 1-for-2, run scored; Andrew Diehl, 2-for-3; Ethan Shoemaker, walk; Gabe Stetler, 1-for-3, RBI; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-3, stolen base, run.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Steimling, 1-for-2, HR (3rd, solo), walk, 2 runs scored; Brady Hoot, 1-for-1; Teague Hoover, 1-for-3, HR (5th, 1 on), 2 RBI; Swineford, HR (5th, solo), 2 runs; Josh Domaracki, 1-for-3, HR (5th, solo); Mason Richter, 3-for-3, double, 2 runs; Andrew Gephart, 1-for-2, double, RBI, run; Ben Gearhart, 1-for-3, RBI, run.
