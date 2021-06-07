TRENTON, N.J. — The Williamsport Crosscutters rallied late, but came up short in their 9-8 loss to the Trenton Thunder, dropping the series two-games-to none on Sunday.
The Cutters plated seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, their largest single inning scoring out put this season, to bring them within one of the Thunder.
Williamsport got the tying run to third and the winning run to second in the bottom of the ninth, but an game-ending double play was recorded with the final out at the plate.
Nick Cosentino (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks. The right-hander struck out three over 3.2 innings. Dominic Hambley, Holden Christian and Owen Holt were the final three pitchers used out of the Cutters pen, combining to blank the Thunder over the final four innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing two hits, giving the Cutters a chance to complete the comeback.
Trey Steffler finished the night 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Kyle Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. They were the only two Cutters to record a multi-hit game. Damone Hale led the Cutters with a pair of RBI. The Crosscutters collected four doubles in the loss, a new single-game high.
With the loss, the Cutters (7-5-1) suffered their first series sweep of the season. They are now 4-3 at Muncy Bank Ballpark in 2021 and carry a 3-3 season record against the Thunder.
Williamsport next travels to State College for a 6:35 p.m. game Tuesday.
