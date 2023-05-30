WILLIAMSPORT — There were many kudos to go around after Mifflinburg’s baseball team cruised to a 7-1 victory over Montoursville in the District 4 Class 4A final held Saturday at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The win marked the first time the No. 4-seeded Wildcats have claimed the District 4 championship since winning back-to-back Class 2A crowns in 2001 and 02. The 2002 title helped propel Mifflinburg to the state title game (which the Wildcats lost to Lewistown, 8-2).

