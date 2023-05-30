WILLIAMSPORT — There were many kudos to go around after Mifflinburg’s baseball team cruised to a 7-1 victory over Montoursville in the District 4 Class 4A final held Saturday at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.
The win marked the first time the No. 4-seeded Wildcats have claimed the District 4 championship since winning back-to-back Class 2A crowns in 2001 and 02. The 2002 title helped propel Mifflinburg to the state title game (which the Wildcats lost to Lewistown, 8-2).
And for veteran coach Tom Church, who’s in his 30th season as Mifflinburg skipper, and his players — the championship was a long time coming.
“We’ve been wanting this win for the last three years, and we finally capitalized and got the job done,” said senior catcher Lucas Whittaker, who would also pitch the seventh in relief of starter Lucas Kurtz to nail down the victory.
“It feels amazing (to win the first title since 2002),” added Whittaker, who struck out two of the three batters he faced. “It really gives you pride coming from Mifflinburg, a small school, and just coming out here and showing what we got.”
What Mifflinburg (16-7) has are some solid pitchers, as well as players who can both hit and play good defense.
Kurtz, a junior right-hander, threw 104 pitches in six strong innings of work. He struck out three, walked five, and gave up the one earned run off four hits.
The only run Kurtz gave up was a solo homer to Marco Pulizzi in the sixth inning.
“I’ve been waiting my whole life to pitch in a game like this, and it’s definitely a game I’ll never forget,” said Kurtz. “I didn’t feel like I had my best stuff, but I just went out there and tried to do the best I can.
“My defense picked me up, and we hit the ball,” Kurtz added.
Some of the finer defensive plays Mifflinburg made in the game included Whittaker throwing out Montoursville’s Greyson Rinker on a stolen base attempt in the second inning, a 3-6 double play turned by Luke Rokavec and Troy Dressler in the third, and right fielder Jarrett Miller running down a long fly ball in the sixth.
“We just played really well as a team today, we did,” said Church, whose team didn’t commit a single error in the game, “Hopefully we continue this errorless ball, and we play good defense behind our pitching (here on out).”
Said Church in regard to his pitcher, “Kurtz did a great job for being on this mound and throwing (to Montoursville), and (dealing with) the pressure to win the district title, and he did a great job. It says something (pitching six innings against Montoursville); they are a great hitting team and you got to make good pitches to them because if not, they are going to bang you around.”
And among some of the bigger hits in the game for the Wildcats was Whittaker’s two-run single that he scorched up the middle in the third to give the team a 3-0 lead.
“That hit was big, yeah, but I was just trying to put the ball in play,” said Whittaker. “I just wanted to hit it up the middle, and that’s all we could really ask for there (in that spot).”
In the fifth, Whittaker and Zach Wertman both hit RBI singles before Jarrett Miller had one of the biggest blows in the game — a two-run double driven to left that gave Mifflinburg a commanding 7-0 lead.
“That just felt so good. I knew I was up (2-1) in the count, so I was just looking for a fastball,” said Miller. “When (Rinker) threw it over the middle of the plate, I just wanted to smash it.
“We lost to Montoursville twice during the regular season — both by one run — but I think we just came here confident, and everyone wanted to hit,” added Miller.
Dressler once again led Mifflinburg at the plate. He batted 4-for-4, hit three doubles and scored three runs. Whittaker and Miller finished with two hits apiece and a combined five RBI.
Getting out to a solid lead early, and then adding onto it throughout the game was a big key for the Wildcats.
“I felt a little bit better when we got the lead; we need to jump on people early,” said Church. “When we jump on people early that relaxes our kids, and our kids settle in, and they play a lot better.”
Mifflinburg next faces the District 3 runner-up in a first-round game Monday at a site and time to be determined.
By then, Church hopes he can get his pitchers rested and keep everyone else sharp for whomever they face next week.
“We’re going to get some kids’ arms healthy and ready to go; Zeb Hufnagle is still a little sore (following a 10-4 semifinal win over Athens), but he’ll be ready to throw (on Monday),” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “We’re just going to go at it and keep practicing the way we’ve been practicing.”
District 4 Class 4A Championship
Saturday at Muncy Bank Ballpark, Williamsport
No. 4 Mifflinburg 7, No. 3 Montoursville 1
Mifflinburg 102 040 0 – 7-11-0
Montoursville 000 001 0 – 1-4-1
Lucas Kurtz, Lucas Whittaker (7) and Whittaker, Zach Kerstetter (7). Logan Kirby, Cole Johnson (4), Grayson Rinker (5) and Matthias Albert.
WP: Kurtz. LP: Kirby.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs scored; Troy Dressler, 4-for-4, 3 doubles, 3 runs; Whittaker, 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Zach Wertman, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Luke Rokavec, 1-for-4; Jarrett Miller, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Tanner Zimmerman, walk.
Top Montoursville hitters: Johnson, 1-for-3, walk; Quinn Ranck, walk; Marco Pulizzi, 1-for-2, HR (6th, solo), RBI, run scored; Rinker, 1-for-2, walk; Jaden Wilson, 1-for-3; James Batkowski, 2 walks.
