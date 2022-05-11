MONTOURSVILLE - The Montoursville Warriors took a tough, three-set win at No. 2 doubles to edge Lewisburg's boys tennis team in a quarterfinal match of the District 4 Team Tournament on Tuesday.
Montoursville's No. 2 team of Kaleb Watts and Ionut Reynolds beat Erich Stiner and Ryan Shabahang, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
However, getting wins for Lewisburg (11-8) were Eddie Monaco and Greyson Azeredo at Nos. 1 and 3 singles.
Monaco beat Jared Matlack, 6-4, 6-3; and Azeredo defeated DJ Alexander, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 for the Green Dragons, who completed their 2022 season with the contest.
District 4 Team Tournament
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
at Montoursville
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Jared Matlack, 6-4, 6-3.
2. Tyler Gilbert (M) def. Will Cecchini, 6-4, 7-5.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. DJ Alexander, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Doubles
1. Noah Shaffer-Greyson Simms (M) def. Sarthak Vishwakarma, 6-4, 6-1.
2. Kaleb Watts-Ionut Reynolds (M) def. Erich Stiner-Ryan Shabahang, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
Boys lacrosse
Selinsgrove 16,
Lewisburg 14
LEWISBURG - The Green Dragons got a taste of their own medicine from the Seals, who beat the hosts in the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League contest.
Collin Starr scored seven goals and added an assist to lead Lewisburg (12-1), which edged Selinsgrove (10-3) 11-9 just two weeks ago at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
Also getting in the scoring column for the Green Dragons were Matt Spaulding (3G, 3A), Evan Gilger (2G, 1A), Alex Koontz (1G, 1A), Joey Martin (1A) and Rowen Martin (1A).
Lewisburg next hosts Mifflin County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Softball
Shamokin 4,
Milton 3
MILTON — Annie Hornberger tossed a two-hit complete game for the Indians on Tuesday, striking out a whopping 17 Black Panthers in what was yet another stellar performance for the area's best pitcher.
Kennedy Petrovich led Shamokin's offensive efforts, going 2-for-3 with a home run and a double. Brooke Sebasovich, Lindsay Glosek and Autumn Kehler also added two hits apiece for the Indians.
Shamokin (9-5-1) hosts Jersey Shore today in what will be their second game of a three games in three days stretch.
Shamokin 4, Milton 3
at Milton
Shamokin 010 020 1 - 4-9-1
Milton 000 210 0 - 3-2-2
WP: Annie Hornberger. LP: Miranda Hess.
Top Shamokin hitters: Kennedy Petrovich, 2-for-3, HR, double, 2 runs scored, RBI; Brooke Sebasovich, 2-for-4, double, RBI, run; Lindsay Glosek, 2-for-3, RBI; Autumn Kehler, 2-for-3; Emma Kurtz, 1-for-4, double.
Top Milton hitter: Emilie Miller, 1-for-3, double, RBI, run scored.
Shikellamy 7,
Mifflinburg 6
SUNBURY - The Braves nipped the Wildcats in the final inning to take the Heartland-I victory.
Shikellamy (11-6, 9-5 HAC-I) led a 5-3 lead slip away as Mifflinburg (5-12, 4-9) scored a run in the fifth and two more in the seventh to take a 6-5 lead.
Zoey Martin batted 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, plus Kira Hackenberg singled and scored twice to lead the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next hosts Danville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Shikellamy 7, Mifflinburg 6
(one out when winning run scored)
at Shikellamy
Mifflinburg 300 010 2 — 6-8-0
Shikellamy 014 000 2 — 7-11-3
Taylor Treas and Sidney Sinko. Chelsea Miller and Zoey Martin.
WP: Treas; LP: Miller.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Kira Hackenberg, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored; Martin, 2-for-4, 3 RBI.
Top Shikellamy hitters: Gwen Wiest, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Sinko, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Allison Minnier, 2-for-4, 2 RBI.
Baseball
Shikellamy 12,
Mifflinburg 5
MIFFLINBURG - Ten runs through the first three innings helped the Braves get out to a big lead and take the Heartland-I victory over the Wildcats.
Troy Dressler batted 2-for-3, plus Cyruss Scholvin had a hit and two RBI to lead Mifflinburg (5-12 overall) against Shikellamy (11-6).
The Wildcats next host Danville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Shikellamy 12, Mifflinburg 5
At Mifflinburg
Shikellamy 343 101 0 – 12-10-3
Mifflinburg 040 001 0 – 5-6-4
Brady Wilson, D. Angelillo (3), Brayden Lytle (7) and Mark Culp. Derek Hackenburg, Cyruss Scholvin (2), Lucas Whittaker (4) and Whittaker, Zac Kerstetter (4).
WP: Wilson. LP: Hackenburg.
Top Shikellamy hitters: Cohen Boyer, 1-for-4, walk, RBI, run scored; Wilson, 2-for-5, run; M. Deitrich, 1-for-4, walk, 3 runs; Kaden Hoffman, 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Chase Carpenter, 1-for-5, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Lytle, 2-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Kyle Schaeffer, 1-for-3, run.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, 1-for-4, RBI; Troy Dressler, 2-for-3, walk; Whittaker, walk, run; Zeb Hufnagle, walk, run; Zach Wertman, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 2 runs; Scholvin, 1-for-1, 2 RBI; Jarrett Miller, 1-for-2; Tanner Zimmerman, RBI; Eli Troutman, run.
