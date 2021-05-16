Lewisburg 13
Milton 0
LEWISBURG — Kimberly Shannon fanned seven over four innings and Erin Field doubled and drove in a run as Lewisburg cruised past Milton Saturday in Lewisburg.
Brynn Wagner drove in a run and scored twice for the Dragons (12-4).
Brooklyn Wade had a pair of hits for Milton (0-15).
Lewisburg 13, Milton 0 (5 innings) Saturday at Lewisburg
Milton 000 00 — 0-4-6 Lewisburg 531 4x—13-4-0 Alivia Winder and Alysia Preito. Kim Shannon, Mattison Lytle (5) and Sydney Bolinsky. WP: Shannon; LP: Winder. Milton: Brooklyn Wade, 2-for-3. Lewisburg: Rylee Dyroff, 2 runs; Erin Field, 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Brynn Wagner, 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Lexi Walter 1 -for-1, run, RBI; Carley Wagner, 2 runs.
Loyalsock 12
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — Loyalsock improved to 14-2 while Warrior Run fell to 6-10 Saturday at the Northumberland County Recreation Complex.
Loyalsock 12, Warrior Run 0 (5 innings) Saturday at Warrior Run
Loyalsock 263 10; —12-10-1 Warrior Run 000 00; — 0-2-1 Marissa Heimrich and Rylie French. Kaelyn Watson, Valandra McHenry (4) and Maggie Gel nett. WP: Heimrich; LP: Watson. Loyalsock: Summer McNulty, 2 hits; Grace Shaible, 2 hits, double; Alliyia Kennedy, 2 hits, double, homer; Jocelyn Cruz, 2 hits.
Baseball
Lewisburg 8
Jersey Shore 7
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg rallied for five runs in the fifth and tacked on two in the sixth to get past Jersey Shore Saturday in Lewisburg.
Kaiden Wagner and Jack Landis both had two hits on the day for the Dragons (9-9).
Jersey Shore fell to 5-11.
Lewisburg 8, Jersey Shore 7 Saturday at Lewisburg
Jersey Shore 000 304 0 — 7-7-1 Lewisburg 001 052 x—8-5-3 Tyler Bauder, Derrick High (5) and High, Bauder (5). Joel Myers, Jack Blough (4), Mark Walsh (6), Kaiden Wagner (7) and Shea Girton. WP: Walsh. LP: High. S: Wagner. Jersey Shore: Karter Peacock 1 -for-2, home run (6th, 1 on), run, 3 RBIs; Brandon Laubach 1 -for-4; Cayden Hess 2-for-4, home run (6th, 1 on), triple, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Gaqe Martzall 1-for-3; Owen Anderson 1 -for-4, triple, run, RBI; Bauder 1 -for-1, triple, run. Lewisburg: Wagner 2-for-4, 2 runs; Landis 2-for-3, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Max Mitchell 1-for-4, RBI; Myers run, RBI; Michael Casale run, RBI; Forrest Zelechoski RBI.
Mifflinburg 9
Shamokin 2
SHAMOKIN — Lucas Whittaker smacked a two-run home run and doubled, Brady Struble had a pair of hits, Troy Dressler drove in three and Cade Dressler drove in a pair as Mifflinburg rolled Saturday in Shamokin.
Allen Stamm and Luke Rocavec teamed to throw a two-hitter as Mifflinburg improved to 5-12. Shamokin fell to 0-15.
Mifflinburg 9, Shamokin 2 Saturday at Shamokin
Mifflinburg 301 032 0 — 9-8-3 Shamokin 000 020 0 —2-2-3 Allen Stamm, Luke Rocavec (6) and Lucas Whittaker. Kramer, Neary (6) and Rodman. WP: Stamm. LP: Kramer. Mifflinburg: Colin Miller run; Zebulon Hufnagle run; Liam Church 1-for-3, run; Brady Struble 2-for-2; Zach Wertman run; Cade Dressler 1-for-1, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Gavin Martin run, RBI; Troy Dressler 1-for-3, double, 3 RBI; Whittaker 2-for-4, home run (5th, 1 on), double, run, 2 RBI; Tanner Zimmerman 1-for-4, run. Shamokin: Bozza 1-for-3; Kramer 1 -for-3, run; Bowers run.
Loyalsock 13
Warrior Run 1 (5 innings)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Michael Buck had a pair of hits and Ethan Litchard doubled and drove in a run, but Loyalsock took the victory Saturday in Lycoming County.
Warrior Run fell to 0-14 while the Lancers improved to 14-2.
Loyalsock Township 13, Warrior Run 1 Saturday at Loyalsock
Warrior Run 000 10 -1-5-1 Loyalsock 440 05 —13-9-1 Mason Sheesley, Braden Rupert (4). Ryan Bognaski, Brendan Clark (5). WP: Bognaski. LP: Sheelsey. Warrior Run: Aden Lewis 1-for-2, run; Michael Buck 2-for-2; Ethan Litchard 1-for-3, double, RBI; Ryan Foura 1-for-2. Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 2 runs; Josh Schurer 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Nick Barone 1-for-2, home run (1st, 2 on), run, 3 RBI; Spencer Gross 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Cooper Larson 3-for-3, triple, run, 3 RBI; Josh Rankey run, RBI; Moxen Cotter 1 -for-3, run, RBI.
Boys tennis
District 4 Doubles Tournament
WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Milton won first-round matches.
Lewisburg’s Eddie Monaco and Chen Chen Gu topped Galeton’s Braiden Cimino and John Martin in first-round action. Mifflinburg’s Gabe Greb and Ethan Dreese defeated Towanda’s Jorden Wise and Rein Alderfer and Milton’s Jamir Wilt and Brodey Scoggins topped North Penn-Liberty’s River Hicks and Allen Weed. Lewisburg’s Zach Higgins and Henry Schumacher topped Hughesville’s Chase Michael and Mason Thomas and Milton’s Jose Oyola and Conner Smith won over Galeton’s Reilly Streich and Micah Batson.
Wilt and Scoggins won their second-round match over Muncy’s Ernie Coppes and Rowan Revata before falling in the quarterfinals to Central Columbia’s Jordan Baker and Brady Madden. Higgins and Schumacher won over Montoursville’s DJ Alexander and Noah Shaffer before falling in the quarters to Wellsboro’s Will Poirer and Zach Singer.
District 4 Doubles Tournament Saturday at Williamsport
First Round
Andrew Stapp/Jared Matlack (Montoursville) bye; Eddie Monaco/Chen Chen Gu (Lewisburg) def. Braiden Cimino/John Martin (Galeton), walkover; Ross Fuller/Conor Cornelius (Jersey Shore) def. Logan Ogden/Caleb Jackson (South Williamsport), 7-5, 3-6, 7-6; Mikey Dylina/ Austin Young (Hughesville) def. Andrew Wolfe/ Luke Lybarger (Selinsgrove), 6-3, 6-1; Jordan Baker/Brady Madden (Central Columbia) def. Levi Fritz/Jake Crane (Bloomsburg), N/A; Gabe Greb/Ethan Dreese (Mifflinburg) def. Jorden Wise/Rein Alderfer (Towanda), 6-3, 6-4; Ernie Coppes/Rowan Revata (Muncy) def. Dustin Benedict/Owen Richardson (Wellsboro), 2-6, 6-0, 7-5; Jamir Wilt/Brodey Scoggins (Milton) def. River Hicks-Lee/Allen Weed (North Penn-Liberty), 6-1,6-1; Will Poirier/Zach Singer (Wellsboro) def. Sean Jensen/Liam Bastian (Loyalsock), 6-1,6-0; Bryce Hazzard/Matthew Gertz (Central Columbia) def. Aaron Hackenburg/Kellen Beck (Mifflinburg), 6-2, 6-1; Andrew Madara/John Mylin (Bloomsburg) def. Dacion Yrigollen/Ethan Dlllman (Towanda), walkover; Jackson Stemler/ Eli Bower (Jersey Shore) def. Kade Sanford/Ross Fieriage (South Williamsport), 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; Zach Higgins/Henry Schumacher (Lewisburg) def. Chase Michael/Mason Thomas (Hughesville), 6-0, 6-3; DJ. Alexander/Noah Shaffer (Montoursville) def. Jose Oyola/Conner Smith (Milton), walkover; Reilly Streich/Micah Batson (Galeton) def. Kaleb Meyer/Cruz Nagle (Muncy), 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; Ethan Harris/Eli Markle (Selinsgrove) def. Collin Cummins/Luke Friscia (Danville), 6-1,6-0.
Second Round
Stapp/Matlack (Montoursville) def. Monaco/Gu (Lewisburg), 6-4, 6-1; Fuller/Cornelius (Jersey Shore) def. Dyllna/Young (Hughesville), 3-6, 6-4,6-4; Baker/Madden (Central Columbia) def. Greb/Dreese (Mifflinburg), 6-3, 6-2; Wilt/ Scoggins (Milton) def. Coppes/Revata (Muncy), 6-2, 7-6; Poirier/Singer (Wellsboro) def. Hazzard/Gertz (Central Columbia), 7-6,4-6,6-2; Stemler/Bower (Jersey Shore) def. Madara/ Mylin (Bloomsburg), 6-1, 6-1; Higgins/ Schumacher (Lewisburg) def. Alexander/Shaffer (Montoursville), 6-4, 7-6; Harris/Markle (Selinsgrove) def. Streich/Batson (Galeton), 6-2, 6-1 .
Quarterfinals
Stapp/Matlack (Montoursville) def. Fuller/ Cornelius (Jersey Shore) 6-0,6-1; Baker/Madden (Central Columbia) def. Wilt/Scoggins (Milton), 6-1, 6-1; Poirier/Singer (Wellsboro) def. Stemler/Bower (Jersey Shore), 6-3,6-0; Harris/ Markle (Selinsgrove) def. Higgins/Schumacher (Lewisburg), 6-3,6-2.
