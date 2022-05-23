LEWISBURG — Forrest Zelechoski loves pitching when the weather is hot.
The balmy conditions for Saturday’s District 4 Class 4A contest between Lewisburg and Athens were perfect for Zelechoski, and as the temperature heated up as the game went on, so did the Green Dragons’ ace.
Zelechoski pitched a complete game and also and an RBI to lead No. 4 Lewisburg past No. 5 Athens, 5-3, over the weekend at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field, and help give the Green Dragons their first district playoff win since 2018.
“I love pitching when it’s hot. You don’t need much of a warm-up and you can stay loose. It’s great (to get the win). We haven’t won a district game since 2018,” said Zelechoski.
“Our season was cut short my sophomore year (in 2020) and we didn’t get to play at all, which sucked because we had the talent and we knew we could’ve done something, and now we’ve stepped up and got to where we want to be – and we’re not settled.”
Now Lewisburg (11-8) faces No. 1 seed Montoursville in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Columbia High School.
This past Wednesday the Green Dragons edged the Warriors, 6-5, in the regular-season finale.
“Wow (what a win). Last week we got hammered by Mifflinburg (10-1 on Tuesday), came back, and beat a good Montoursville team, and then just beat Athens in the district playoffs,” said Lewisburg coach Greg Girton.
“It’s been 2018 since the last time we were in districts. Now we’re in it, and plus we won. So, I’m hoping to turn that page (with another win).”
Athens (12-9) didn’t have very many problems getting hits off Zelechoski during the game, it was just a matter of bunching more of them together.
The Wildcats, who have played in many close games this season, stranded a small village on the base paths, but Athens couldn’t get that extra hit to break the game open.
It wound up costing the Wildcats, who out-hitting Lewisburg 11-1. It turned out to be the 13th contest this season for Athens that was decided by three runs or fewer, and its sixth such loss.
“When we hit the ball, which we hit the ball well today, we just couldn’t string the hits together,” said Athens coach Charlie Havens. “So, we got one run instead of two or three, and if we could’ve cleaned up a couple of mistakes we’re the team going on.
“But hat’s off to Lewisburg,” added Havens, whose team had 11 hits in the game compared to just one for the Green Dragons.
Mistakes cost the Wildcats early on as a dropped third strike on a punch-out of Zelechoski allowed Tony Burns and Max Mitchell to come around and score in the first inning to give Lewisburg (11-8) a 2-0 lead.
Athens got on the board in the second on a two-out RBI single to center by No. 8 hitter JJ Babcock. Kaden Setzer scored to halve the deficit after doubling in the previous at-bat.
A sacrifice fly to center by Max Mitchell pushed the Green Dragons’ lead to 3-1 in the second after they took advantage of another Wildcat miscue.
“Yeah, the nerves showed up in the first couple of innings – we were fighting it and we dropped a couple of pop-ups,” said Havens. “It took a little bit for our pitching to settle down and set in, but we only gave up one hit and gave them five runs.
“We (also) had eight walks, so the nerves were up,” added Athens’ coach.
Cameron Sullivan kept Athens to within a run with an RBI single in the third that brought home Karter Rude, who led off the frame with a double to center.
It didn’t stay that way for long as the back-and-forth game continued when Zelechoski hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to put the Dragons up 4-2.
Athens answered again in the fourth when Setzer doubled again and was brought in by another RBI single from Babcock.
But that was it for the Wildcats against Zelechoski, who struck out six on the night, with four of them coming in the fifth and sixth innings. Zelechoski made the final out himself on a grounder off the bat of Setzer with a couple of runners on.
“Athens was hitting me pretty well, but my defense was making the plays when they had to,” said Zelechoski. “I kind of got settled in towards the middle, which helped.”
“Zelechoski threw a really nice game, and he settled in the late innings, which was pretty impressive to watch especially with the 90-degree weather,” said Havens.
However, more small ball by Lewisburg produced its final run in the fourth when another double steal allowed Jack Blough to come home.
Continuing to play small ball will be key if Lewisburg wants to keep advancing in the postseason.
“We manufactured runs and played a lot of small ball, so our bunting and our hit-and-play (were key),” said Lewisburg coach Greg Girton. “It’s fantastic when you can get guys on base and bring them in no matter what.
“We were very disciplined at the plate looking at balls and getting walks, and then you can manufacture runs from there,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
District 4 Class 4A first round
Saturday at Lewisburg Area High School
No. 4 Lewisburg 5, No. 5 Athens 3
Athens 011 100 0 – 3-11-3
Lewisburg 211 100 x – 5-1-3
Lucas Kraft, Mason Lister (4) and Caleb Nichols. Forrest Zelechoski and Shea Girton.
WP: Zelechoski. LP: Kraft.
Top Athens hitters: Karter Rude, 2-for-4, double, run scored; Cameron Sullivan, 3-for-4, RBI; Kraft, 1-for-4; Jaren Glisson, 1-for-4; Kaden Setzer, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs; JJ Babcock, 2-for-3, 2 RBI.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Tony Burns, 3 walks, stolen base, run scored; Max Mitchell, sac fly RBI, stolen base, run; Girton, 1-for-2, walk, run; Michael Casale, walk; Zelechoski, sac fly RBI, walk; Aiden Howerter, stolen base, run; Jack Blough, walk, stolen base, run.
